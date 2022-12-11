Report: Mets add latest pricey arm, land Japanese ace Senga for $75M

Associated PressDec 11, 2022, 6:58 PM EST
mets senga
Koji Watanabe/Getty Image
NEW YORK — Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets have agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press early Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

It is the latest big move for free-spending owner Steve Cohen and the busy Mets during a dizzying week. Senga figures to slot into the middle of a revamped rotation headed by three-time Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

Hours earlier, the Mets completed a $162 million, eight-year contract Saturday to bring back free agent center fielder Brandon Nimmo. New York also finalized deals with free agent pitchers Verlander, Jose Quintana and David Robertson in the past few days, after re-signing All-Star closer Edwin Diaz to a $102 million, five-year deal last month.

Within the last week, the Mets have committed $359.7 million to five free agents, including Senga. Throw in Diaz, who re-signed before other teams were permitted to negotiate with him, and it’s $461.7 million to six free agents this offseason – five pitchers.

Those moves push New York’s projected 2023 payroll to around $340 million right now – well beyond the highest luxury-tax threshold of $293 million. And that’s without any other major additions this winter.

Under Cohen, who bought the club in November 2020, the Mets became baseball’s biggest spender this year for the first time since 1989. Their payroll was $273.9 million as of Aug. 31, with final figures that include bonuses yet to be compiled.

Senga, a hard-throwing right-hander, did not have to go through the posting system with the Japanese big leagues because he has 11 seasons of service time. Several teams in the United States were said to be pursuing him, including the Boston Red Sox.

“I like him,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday in San Diego at baseball’s winter meetings. “It’s tough to project those guys. But a good pitcher is a good pitcher.”

Senga, who turns 30 in January, was 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA in 22 starts for the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks last season. He tossed three scoreless innings in two outings for Japan against the U.S. in the Olympics last year, allowing one hit and striking out six with two walks.

“You’re always thinking about the load of pitching every fifth day compared to (once a week in Japan), but they said that about some really good Japanese pitchers that came over here and did well,” Showalter said. “So he’s a good one. We’ve talked with him. And he’s impressive. You can see why they think so highly of him. I enjoyed our little talk with him.”

New York has been overhauling its pitching staff following a playoff loss to San Diego in the wild-card round.

Verlander got an $86.7 million, two-year contract that includes a conditional $35 million player option for 2025. Quintana, another experienced starter ticketed for the rotation, signed a $26 million, two-year deal. Robertson, a veteran reliever, received $10 million for one year.

Senga, Verlander and Quintana replace the three 2022 Mets starters who became free agents this offseason: Jacob deGrom left for Texas, Taijuan Walker has a deal in place with Philadelphia pending a physical, and Chris Bassitt remains available on the open market.

The rotation also includes veteran Carlos Carrasco. New York picked up his $14 million option for next season after the 35-year-old right-hander went 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA.

David Peterson and Tylor Megill, both 27, provide depth.

Former Phillies ace Hamels feels healthy, eyes 2023 comeback

Associated PressDec 10, 2022, 6:55 PM EST
Getty Images
PHILADELPHIA – Former Philadelphia Phillies ace and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels is plotting a comeback for 2023.

Hamels, who turns 39 this month, hasn’t pitched since he made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020. The left-hander signed late in the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers but never pitched because of arm issues.

Hamels isn’t ready to retire.

He said he had three surgeries over the last year – to his left shoulder, his right knee and his left foot – to address lingering injury concerns that he said affected his production in recent years.

“So just understanding what was kind of wrong, getting it fixed and then actually being able to rehab it, just kind of addressing the right areas and not trying to overcompensate, I think has kind of helped,” Hamels told The Associated Press by phone on Friday.

Hamels, who said he’s hitting 87 mph in bullpen sessions near his Texas home, hopes to latch on for a spring training deal. He went 163-122 with a 3.43 ERA and struck out 2,560 batters over 15 seasons with the Phillies, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Braves.

In his last full season in 2019 with the Cubs, he went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA.

Hamels, who made nearly $211 million in the majors, last pitched on Sept. 16, 2020 with the Braves, going 3 1/3 innings at Baltimore and allowing three earned runs. Hamels was placed on the 60-day injured list not long after he signed with the Dodgers.

Hamels said his Dodgers stint was “one of the most embarrassing things for me” because he felt he let down the organization. He signed not long after he appeared healthy at a showcase for teams in Texas.

“Trying to pitch with a lot of the (shoulder) damage for the last couple of years, and not really knowing the severity until they opened me up and had to go fix it, they didn’t know how bad it was,” Hamels said.

Hamels said he’s no longer in pain following surgeries to repair a torn meniscus and a pinched nerve in his foot.

“I think all teams, they all knew about it,” he said. “But I could just get through it. I could play. But with everything kind of happening it was getting worse and worse and worse. I couldn’t push. I couldn’t barely sleep. It’s hard to train when you’ve got body parts that are not doing what they’re supposed to do to allow you to do what you want to do.”

Hamels attended playoff games during the Phillies’ run to the World Series this year and he caught a ceremonial first pitch before Game 3. Hamels was the first pitcher in major league history traded during a season immediately after throwing a no-hitter – he no-hit the Cubs at Wrigley Field in his last start for the Phillies on July 25, 2015.

The 2008 NLCS MVP was an integral part of the greatest run in franchise history when the Phillies won five straight NL East titles, two pennants and one World Series from 2007-11. He was 114-90 with a 3.30 ERA in 10 seasons with the Phillies and went 7-4 with a 3.09 ERA in 13 postseason starts with them.

“I want to be in the big leagues and I want to go the playoffs,” he said. “That’s where it’s at.”

The Phillies seem set in their rotation with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and recent free-agent addition Taijuan Walker.

Hamels said he wants to start – he made 422 starts in 423 career games – but is “not opposed” to pitching out of the bullpen.

“A spring training invite is no risk, all reward,” he said. “If you start me out in February, I’ll be ready by April 1. Or I’ll know exactly I can’t do it, and I will be the first one to admit, nope, I had a great career. I can hang it up and be proud of what I did.”