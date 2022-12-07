OF Mitch Haniger reaches $43.5M, three-year deal with Giants

SAN DIEGO – Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract Tuesday at the winter meetings.

A native of nearby Mountain View, Haniger is coming home to the Bay Area after five seasons with Seattle. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

The deal came while the Giants pursue another Californian free agent outfielder – Aaron Judge, who set the AL home run record last season with the New York Yankees.

“I’m probably not going to comment on that today,” said Farhan Zaidi, the president of baseball operations for San Francisco. “Obviously, there’s been stuff out there. It’s really noisy.”

San Francisco missed the playoffs at 81-81 this past season on the heels of a franchise-record 107 wins and an NL West title in 2021.

The club announced that Haniger receives a $6 million signing bonus and the deal includes an opt-out following the 2024 season. He is set to earn $5 million in 2023, $17 million in 2024 and $15.5 million in ’25. He would get a one-time assignment bonus of $1 million if he is traded during the term of the contract.

The 31-year-old Haniger had a career season in 2021 with 39 home runs, 100 RBIs and 110 runs scored while matching his most games played at 157.

In an injury-shortened year, he batted .246 in 2022 with 11 homers in 57 games missing time with a sprained right ankle and a stint on the COVID-19 injured list. He went 5 for 21 for with two doubles in five playoff games for the Mariners.

“He had interest from the outset of free agency,” Zaidi said. “He’s a guy who was in demand. Right-handed power, really good all-around player, has a good reputation in the game.”

As has long been part of San Francisco’s contract structuring, Haniger will make an annual donation to the Giants Community Fund – $55,000 next year, $85,000 in 2024 and $77,500 in ’25.

The Giants haven’t been able to sign the marquee free agents in recent seasons, missing out on stars such as Bryce Harper and years ago Vladimir Guerrero, but ownership and the front office have been outspoken about the ability to adjust payroll as needed to build a winning roster.

Phillies, RHP Taijuan Walker reportedly agree to 4-year deal

SAN DIEGO – The active Philadelphia Phillies added Taijuan Walker to their rotation on Tuesday, agreeing to a $72 million, four-year contract with the right-hander.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.

It was the second major free-agent score for the Phillies at the winter meetings after they reeled in shortstop Trea Turner on Monday with a $300 million, 11-year deal. Walker and Turner join a Phillies team that made it to the World Series this year before losing to the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old Walker went 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts this season for the New York Mets, one of Philadelphia’s biggest NL East rivals. He slots into a rotation fronted by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

The Phillies recently lost pitcher Zach Eflin in free agency to Tampa Bay.

Asked about the market for Walker earlier in the day, agent Scott Boras said it was robust.

“As you can see in the marketplace, there’s a whole number of pitchers that are throwing 60 and 70 innings that have been pursued, probably with the exception of (Jacob) deGrom, at the lower end of threshold around $13-15 million a year because the demand for quality pitching is so great,” Boras said.

“So, Tai … is one of the younger ones, one of the more durable ones and we expect him to be pursued greatly as his market unfolds.”

Walker was selected by Seattle with the No. 43 pick in the 2010 amateur draft. He made his big league debut with the Mariners in 2013.

Walker signed with New York as a free agent in February 2021. He turned down a $7.5 million player option last month in favor of a $3 million buyout, making his deal worth $17 million over two seasons.

The 6-foot-4 Walker made the All-Star team for the first time in 2021, putting together a fast start before fading to a 7-11 record with a 4.47 ERA in 30 games, 29 starts.