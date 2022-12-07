SAN DIEGO – Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a three-year, $43.5 million contract at the winter meetings.

A native of nearby Mountain View, Haniger is coming home to the Bay Area after five seasons with Seattle. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

The deal came while the Giants pursue another Californian free agent outfielder – Aaron Judge, who set the AL home run record last season with the New York Yankees.

“I’m probably not going to comment on that today,” said Farhan Zaidi, the president of baseball operations for San Francisco. “Obviously, there’s been stuff out there. It’s really noisy.”

San Francisco missed the playoffs at 81-81 this past season on the heels of a franchise-record 107 wins and an NL West title in 2021.

The club announced that Haniger receives a $6 million signing bonus and the deal includes an opt-out following the 2024 season. He is set to earn $5 million in 2023, $17 million in 2024 and $15.5 million in ’25. He would get a one-time assignment bonus of $1 million if he is traded during the term of the contract.

The 31-year-old Haniger had a career season in 2021 with 39 home runs, 100 RBIs and 110 runs scored while matching his most games played at 157.

In an injury-shortened year, he batted .246 in 2022 with 11 homers in 57 games missing time with a sprained right ankle and a stint on the COVID-19 injured list. He went 5 for 21 for with two doubles in five playoff games for the Mariners.

“He had interest from the outset of free agency,” Zaidi said. “He’s a guy who was in demand. Right-handed power, really good all-around player, has a good reputation in the game.”

As has long been part of San Francisco’s contract structuring, Haniger will make an annual donation to the Giants Community Fund – $55,000 next year, $85,000 in 2024 and $77,500 in ’25.

The Giants haven’t been able to sign the marquee free agents in recent seasons, missing out on stars such as Bryce Harper and years ago Vladimir Guerrero, but ownership and the front office have been outspoken about the ability to adjust payroll as needed to build a winning roster.