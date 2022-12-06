Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals television announcer Dan McLaughlin was charged as a persistent offender of driving while intoxicated, a day after he was arrested in suburban St. Louis.

Bond was set at $25,000, the Creve Coeur Police Department said.

“We have been made aware that Dan McLaughlin was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. We are very disappointed to hear this, and are working to gather additional information before offering further comment,” the Cardinals and Bally Sports said in a statement.

The 48-year-old McLaughlin has been a Cardinals broadcaster for more than two decades. He has also done NFL games for Fox.

Police said McLaughlin was stopped and arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.