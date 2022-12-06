Japanese outfielder Yoshida to negotiate with MLB teams

Associated PressDec 6, 2022, 8:17 PM EST
Masataka Yoshida
Yukihito Taguchi/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

SAN DIEGO — Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be able to negotiate with Major League Baseball teams starting Wednesday under the posting system with the Japanese big leagues.

A member of Japan’s Olympic team last year, Yoshida will be posted at 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday and MLB teams have until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 20 to reach an agreement, the commissioner’s office said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 homers and 88 RBIs in 119 games this year for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Pacific League. A left-handed batter, he has a .327 average with 133 homers and 467 RBIs over seven seasons in the Japanese majors.

Yoshida hit .350 with two RBIs as Japan won last year’s Olympic gold medal.

Under 2017 changes to the posting system, the posting fee will be 20% of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options. The percentage drops to 17.5% of the next $25 million and 15% of any amount over $50 million. There would be a supplemental fee of 15% of any earned bonuses, salary escalators and exercised options.

Hard-throwing right-hander Kodai Senga, another member of the Olympic team, is a free agent and does not have to go through the posting system because he has 11 seasons of service time in the Japanese major leagues.

Senga, who turns 30 in January, was 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA in 22 starts for the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. He pitched three scoreless innings in two outings against the U.S. in the Olympics, allowing one hit and striking out six with two walks.

OF Mitch Haniger reaches $43.5M, three-year deal with Giants

Associated PressDec 7, 2022, 12:06 AM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

SAN DIEGO – Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract Tuesday at the winter meetings.

A native of nearby Mountain View, Haniger is coming home to the Bay Area after five seasons with Seattle. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

The deal came while the Giants pursue another Californian free agent outfielder – Aaron Judge, who set the AL home run record last season with the New York Yankees.

“I’m probably not going to comment on that today,” said Farhan Zaidi, the president of baseball operations for San Francisco. “Obviously, there’s been stuff out there. It’s really noisy.”

San Francisco missed the playoffs at 81-81 this past season on the heels of a franchise-record 107 wins and an NL West title in 2021.

The club announced that Haniger receives a $6 million signing bonus and the deal includes an opt-out following the 2024 season. He is set to earn $5 million in 2023, $17 million in 2024 and $15.5 million in ’25. He would get a one-time assignment bonus of $1 million if he is traded during the term of the contract.

The 31-year-old Haniger had a career season in 2021 with 39 home runs, 100 RBIs and 110 runs scored while matching his most games played at 157.

In an injury-shortened year, he batted .246 in 2022 with 11 homers in 57 games missing time with a sprained right ankle and a stint on the COVID-19 injured list. He went 5 for 21 for with two doubles in five playoff games for the Mariners.

“He had interest from the outset of free agency,” Zaidi said. “He’s a guy who was in demand. Right-handed power, really good all-around player, has a good reputation in the game.”

As has long been part of San Francisco’s contract structuring, Haniger will make an annual donation to the Giants Community Fund – $55,000 next year, $85,000 in 2024 and $77,500 in ’25.

The Giants haven’t been able to sign the marquee free agents in recent seasons, missing out on stars such as Bryce Harper and years ago Vladimir Guerrero, but ownership and the front office have been outspoken about the ability to adjust payroll as needed to build a winning roster.