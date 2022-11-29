Pirates sign 1B/DH Carlos Santana to 1-year deal

Associated PressNov 29, 2022, 10:55 PM EST
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana to a 1-year contract.

The deal, announced Tuesday, is worth $6.75 million.

The arrival of the 36-year-old gives the young Pirates an experienced hitter who the team hopes will serve as a role model in 2023.

The switch-hitting Santana split time between Kansas City and Seattle in 2022, hitting .202 with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs. He provided some much-needed pop to Seattle’s lineup after arriving in a trade in June, slugging 15 home runs to help the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001.

The signing is also a bit of a splurge for the Pirates, who also acquired Ji-Man Choi from Tampa Bay earlier this month to help address an offense that ranked near the bottom of the majors in slugging and on-base percentage.

MLB sells share of BAMTech to Walt Disney Co. for $900M

Associated PressNov 29, 2022, 11:00 PM EST
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
NEW YORK – Major League Baseball has sold its remaining share of a streaming service technology company to the Walt Disney Co. for $900 million.

The sale was disclosed Tuesday in Walt Disney Co.’s annual filing report through the SEC. MLB received the $900 million in exchange for the 15% stake it still had in a company called BAMTech, which originally started as MLB Advanced Media in 2000.

The technology helped MLB become a leader in sports streaming in the 2000s.

Walt Disney Co. has been buying chunks of BAMTech for the past five years and now owns 100% of the company. The National Hockey League sold its 10% share of BAMTech to Walt Disney Co. for a reported $350 million in 2021.