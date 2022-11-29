MLBPA keeps Tony Clark, extends executive director through 2027

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Major League Baseball Players Association has voted to extend the contract of executive director Tony Clark through 2027.
The 50-year-old Clark – who had a 15-year big league career, mostly with the Tigers and Diamondbacks – helped broker the players’ current labor deal with MLB. After several contentious months of negotiations, the MLBPA and MLB agreed to the new deal in March, which saved a full 162-game season.
The MLBPA confirmed Clark’s extension.
The five-year extension means Clark is in position to lead the players through their next deal, too. The current contract is set to expire after the 2026 season.
Clark has had a busy last few years, helping guide the players through the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He also helped the union add thousands of more players after the minor leagues voted to join the MLBPA earlier this year.
The Athletic first reported the news of Clark’s extension.
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have begun the process of bolstering their bullpen by signing right-hander Trevor Gott to a one-year contract on Wednesday.
Gott appeared in 45 games last season with Milwaukee, going 3-4 with a 4.14 ERA. Gott had 44 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings and held opponents to a .204 batting average.
Gott’s signing helps fill a void created when Erik Swanson was traded to Toronto as part of the deal that brought slugger Teoscar Hernandez to Seattle earlier this month. Gott has also pitched for San Francisco, Washington and the Los Angeles Angels.
Last season with the Brewers, Gott saw significant drops in batting average against and walk percentage, while raising his strikeout percentage.
Seattle also made a front office announcement Wednesday with the promotion of Andy McKay to assistant general manager. McKay has been with the club since 2015, when he was hired as the director of player development. McKay was promoted to senior director of baseball development in November 2021.
In his new role, McKay will oversee baseball development at all levels of the organization.