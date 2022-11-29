MLB sells share of BAMTech to Walt Disney Co. for $900M

NEW YORK – Major League Baseball has sold its remaining share of a streaming service technology company to the Walt Disney Co. for $900 million.
The sale was disclosed Tuesday in Walt Disney Co.’s annual filing report through the SEC. MLB received the $900 million in exchange for the 15% stake it still had in a company called BAMTech, which originally started as MLB Advanced Media in 2000.
The technology helped MLB become a leader in sports streaming in the 2000s.
Walt Disney Co. has been buying chunks of BAMTech for the past five years and now owns 100% of the company. The National Hockey League sold its 10% share of BAMTech to Walt Disney Co. for a reported $350 million in 2021.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Major League Baseball Players Association has voted to extend the contract of executive director Tony Clark through 2027.
The 50-year-old Clark – who had a 15-year big league career, mostly with the Tigers and Diamondbacks – helped broker the players’ current labor deal with MLB. After several contentious months of negotiations, the MLBPA and MLB agreed to the new deal in March, which saved a full 162-game season.
The MLBPA confirmed Clark’s extension on Tuesday.
The five-year extension means Clark is in position to lead the players through their next deal, too. The current contract is set to expire after the 2026 season.
Clark has had a busy last few years, helping guide the players through the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He also helped the union add thousands of more players after the minor leagues voted to join the MLBPA earlier this year.
The Athletic first reported the news of Clark’s extension.