Joely Rodríguez, Red Sox agree to 1-year, $2M contract

BOSTON — Joely Rodriguez agreed to a one-year, 2 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, a deal that includes a team option for 2024.

Rodriguez gets a $1.5 million salary next year, and the Red Sox option is for $4.25 million with a $500,000 buyout.

He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses each year for games pitched: $50,000 each for 30 and each additional 10 through 70. In 2023, he also can earn $800,000 in roster bonuses: $200,000 apiece for 30, 60, 90 and 120 active days.

Rodriguez’s contract allows him to become a free agent when the deal expires.

The 31-year-old left-hander was 2-4 with a 4.47 ERA last season for the New York Mets, striking out 57 and walking 26 in 50 1/3 innings while allowing three home runs.

Rodriguez is 5-9 with a 4.56 ERA in 157 relief appearances for Philadelphia (2016-17), Texas (2020-21), the New York Yankees (2021) and Mets (2022). He spent 2018 and ’19, with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan’s Central League.