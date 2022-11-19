Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds

Associated PressNov 19, 2022, 11:32 AM EST
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds.

Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The 32-year-old Farmer batted .255 with 14 home runs and 78 RBIs in 526 at-bats for the Reds in 2022, his second season as a regular in the lineup. He started 98 games at shortstop, 36 at third base and 10 as the designated hitter.

The Twins traded third baseman Gio Urshela to the Los Angeles Angels earlier on Friday for minor league right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo.

Jorge Polanco is entrenched as the second baseman and Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda are on track to take the corner infield spots, but if Correa doesn’t return the Twins would need a regular shortstop.

Prized prospect Royce Lewis is recovering from another torn ACL and likely won’t be ready for action until midseason. Nick Gordon is the only other natural shortstop on the roster, but his greatest value to the Twins is his versatility. Gordon started 78 games in the outfield last year, 29 at second base and seven at shortstop.

Farmer made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017. He is eligible for salary arbitration.

Legumina was an eighth-round draft pick by the Twins in 2019 out of Gonzaga University. He has a 4.25 ERA in 135 2/3 innings over two minor league seasons, with 25 starts in 48 appearances. Legumina finished 2022 with Double-A Wichita.

The Twins also tendered contracts to their remaining seven players eligible for arbitration: Arraez, left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar, right-handed relievers Jorge Alcala, Jorge Lopez and Emilio Pagan, and right-handed starters Tyler Mahle and Chris Paddack. Outfielder Kyle Garlick avoided arbitration earlier this month by signing a one-year, $750,000 deal.

Beane moves into advisory role for A’s, Forst stays GM

Associated PressNov 19, 2022, 9:31 PM EST
OAKLAND, Calif. – Longtime executive Billy Beane is stepping away from the day-to-day operations of the Oakland Athletics to become the senior advisor to owner John Fisher.

David Forst will lead baseball operations, maintaining his title of general manager.

“This is really as much as me taking on a new role but also David taking on a responsibility that he’s earned as one of the probably top executives in the game, truly, in my opinion,” Beane said Friday on a conference call. “The great thing is, as I’ve said in the past, I’m still a member of the Athletics family. I’m very grateful to John and the relationship that we’ve forged over the time since he’s taken over ownership.”

The A’s are seeking to build a new ballpark in Oakland and Beane will help with that effort as well as strategic work in other broad areas. He also is free to continue pursuing non-baseball interests such as ownership stakes in professional soccer clubs abroad and even a cricket team in India.

“Billy is and will always be an Athletic. He is a trusted advisor to me and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him on strategic initiatives that impact our club,” Fisher said. “This position at the ownership level allows Billy to pursue other non-baseball sporting interests while continuing to hold an important role with the A’s and me.”

Forst will lead the A’s after a 102-loss season in manager Mark Kotsay’s first year.

“I personally owe so much to Billy. I tend to think that the sport and the industry do as well,” Forst said. “I just think so much has changed about who is working in baseball over the last 20-plus years that he had a lot to do with, how the game is evaluated, how we see things.”

The 2011 movie “Moneyball” starring Brad Pitt as Beane focused on the 2002 edition of the low-budget A’s and a thrilling 20-game winning streak. Ultimately, Oakland lost in the first round of the playoffs. The film was adapted from the 2003 best seller by Michael Lewis detailing Beane’s unconventional methods and management style in running a ballclub.

The A’s have continued to trade away their top players, unable to sign their top free agents given their financial constraints.

“There’s no denying the impact that `Moneyball’ and Billy’s high profile had on how we operate now in baseball and how the game is viewed,” Forst said.