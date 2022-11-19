Brewers acquire Guerra from Rays as part of bullpen makeover

Nov 19, 2022
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-hander Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as part of a series of moves that reshape their bullpen.

In other transactions announced Friday night, the Brewers non-tendered right-handers Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave and Luis Perdomo. Earlier in the day, the Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee.

Tampa Bay designated Guerra for assignment earlier in the week. The Brewers acquired him for a player to be named.

Guerra, 27, is a former infielder who went 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 17 games for Tampa Bay this season. He struck out nine and walked eight in 16 innings.

“He’s a guy you bring into your mix with an upper-90s (mph) fastball who has a chance to pitch in the back end of games,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said.

Suter had pitched for the Brewers since 2016 and was their longest-tenured player. He went 5-3 with a 3.78 ERA in 54 appearances this season.

The 33-year-old Suter was the Brewers’ 2022 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, given to a player who best represents baseball through character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions on and off the field. It was the third time the Brewers had nominated him for the award.

“Incredibly thankful for what he was able to provide to this team, our clubhouse, our community – just above and beyond what you could ever ask,” Arnold said. “Probably the best teammate I’ve ever been around since I’ve been in the game.”

Gott was 3-4 with a 4.14 ERA over 45 games in 2022. Gustave was 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 27 games. Perdomo went 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA in 14 appearances.

The Brewers already had declined a $3 million team option on reliever Brad Boxberger last week. Boxberger went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA in 70 appearances this season.

“We’re aware of what has gone out the door (in the bullpen),” Arnold said. “I will say just because you’ve non-tendered these guys doesn’t mean they’ve gone away completely.”

The Brewers also avoided going to arbitration with right-handers Matt Bush and Adrian Houser by agreeing to one-year-deals with both. Houser gets $3.6 million and Bush $1.85 million

Bush was 0-2 with a 4.30 ERA in 25 games for the Brewers after they acquired him from Texas, where he went 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA in 40 appearances. Houser, part of the Brewers’ starting rotation, was 6-10 with a 4.73 ERA in 2022 after going 10-6 with a 3.22 ERA in 2021.

Beane moves into advisory role for A’s, Forst stays GM

Nov 19, 2022
OAKLAND, Calif. – Longtime executive Billy Beane is stepping away from the day-to-day operations of the Oakland Athletics to become the senior advisor to owner John Fisher.

David Forst will lead baseball operations, maintaining his title of general manager.

“This is really as much as me taking on a new role but also David taking on a responsibility that he’s earned as one of the probably top executives in the game, truly, in my opinion,” Beane said Friday on a conference call. “The great thing is, as I’ve said in the past, I’m still a member of the Athletics family. I’m very grateful to John and the relationship that we’ve forged over the time since he’s taken over ownership.”

The A’s are seeking to build a new ballpark in Oakland and Beane will help with that effort as well as strategic work in other broad areas. He also is free to continue pursuing non-baseball interests such as ownership stakes in professional soccer clubs abroad and even a cricket team in India.

“Billy is and will always be an Athletic. He is a trusted advisor to me and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him on strategic initiatives that impact our club,” Fisher said. “This position at the ownership level allows Billy to pursue other non-baseball sporting interests while continuing to hold an important role with the A’s and me.”

Forst will lead the A’s after a 102-loss season in manager Mark Kotsay’s first year.

“I personally owe so much to Billy. I tend to think that the sport and the industry do as well,” Forst said. “I just think so much has changed about who is working in baseball over the last 20-plus years that he had a lot to do with, how the game is evaluated, how we see things.”

The 2011 movie “Moneyball” starring Brad Pitt as Beane focused on the 2002 edition of the low-budget A’s and a thrilling 20-game winning streak. Ultimately, Oakland lost in the first round of the playoffs. The film was adapted from the 2003 best seller by Michael Lewis detailing Beane’s unconventional methods and management style in running a ballclub.

The A’s have continued to trade away their top players, unable to sign their top free agents given their financial constraints.

“There’s no denying the impact that `Moneyball’ and Billy’s high profile had on how we operate now in baseball and how the game is viewed,” Forst said.