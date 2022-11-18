Beane moves into advisory role for Athletics, Forst stays GM

Nov 18, 2022
OAKLAND, Calif. — Longtime executive Billy Beane is stepping away from the day-to-day operations of the Oakland Athletics to become the senior advisor to owner John Fisher.

David Forst will lead baseball operations, maintaining his title of general manager.

“This is really as much as me taking on a new role but also David taking on a responsibility that he’s earned as one of the probably top executives in the game, truly, in my opinion,” Beane said on a conference call. “The great thing is, as I’ve said in the past, I’m still a member of the Athletics family. I’m very grateful to John and the relationship that we’ve forged over the time since he’s taken over ownership.”

The A’s are seeking to build a new ballpark in Oakland and Beane will help with that effort as well as strategic work in other broad areas. He also is free to continue pursuing non-baseball interests such as ownership stakes in professional soccer clubs abroad and even a cricket team in India.

“Billy is and will always be an Athletic. He is a trusted advisor to me and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him on strategic initiatives that impact our club,” Fisher said. “This position at the ownership level allows Billy to pursue other non-baseball sporting interests while continuing to hold an important role with the A’s and me.”

Forst will lead the A’s after a 102-loss season in manager Mark Kotsay’s first year.

“I personally owe so much to Billy. I tend to think that the sport and the industry do as well,” Forst said. “I just think so much has changed about who is working in baseball over the last 20-plus years that he had a lot to do with, how the game is evaluated, how we see things.”

The 2011 movie “Moneyball” starring Brad Pitt as Beane focused on the 2002 edition of the low-budget A’s and a thrilling 20-game winning streak. Ultimately, Oakland lost in the first round of the playoffs. The film was adapted from the 2003 best seller by Michael Lewis detailing Beane’s unconventional methods and management style in running a ballclub.

The A’s have continued to trade away their top players, unable to sign their top free agents given their financial constraints.

“There’s no denying the impact that `Moneyball’ and Billy’s high profile had on how we operate now in baseball and how the game is viewed,” Forst said.

Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, could re-sign him

Nov 18, 2022
LOS ANGELES — Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent.

Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.

Bellinger likely would have received a slight raise in arbitration, but the NL West champions chose to let him go instead. The relationship may not be over, though.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say that this is a closing of the chapter of Cody and the Dodgers,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said via Zoom.

“We still very much believe in the talent of Cody and his competitive makeup. We have interest in a reunion. We’ll continue talks with Cody and his group as he goes through the process on his end.”

While prized for his defensive prowess, Bellinger has endured a stunning regression on offense over the last three seasons.

In 2021, he was limited to 95 games during the regular season when he was on the injured list three times and batted .165.

His fortunes turned around in the postseason. He hit .353 in 12 games and had the go-ahead RBI single in Game 5 of the NL Division Series against the rival San Francisco Giants. Bellinger also launched a tying, three-run homer against Atlanta in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series.

In 2020, Bellinger hit .239 with 12 home runs in 56 games during the pandemic-shortened season. He homered three times in the NLCS, and the Dodgers beat the Braves to reach the World Series. They went on to defeat Tampa Bay in six games to win the franchise’s first title since 1988.

Bellinger has battled injuries since his MVP season, including surgery on his right shoulder in November 2020.

This year, the Dodgers gave Bellinger numerous chances to turn himself around at the plate. He stayed in the lineup as the starting center fielder until September, when manager Dave Roberts benched him against left-handed pitching.

In a sign of things to come, Bellinger was benched against a right-hander in Game 4 of the NLDS as the Dodgers were ousted by San Diego. He flied out as a pinch-hitter in his final plate appearance.

Before his precipitous drop-off, Bellinger was the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year and 2018 NLCS MVP. He made two All-Star teams, and won a Gold Glove in 2019.

“We still really believe in the talent of Cody and feel like he is as committed as ever to figure it out,” Friedman said. “I felt that way coming into ’22 and I feel that way again heading into ’23.”

Should a reunion not occur, the Dodgers’ internal candidates to play center field are Trayce Thompson, Chris Taylor and James Outman.

Also on Friday, the Dodgers non-tendered infielder Edwin Rios and outfielder Luke Williams.

Rios played in 27 games for the Dodgers this year, with seven homers and 17 RBIs. He missed most of the season with a right hamstring strain and finished up with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Williams was selected off waivers by the Dodgers this month. He played in 79 games with San Francisco and Miami in 2022.

Earlier this month, the Dodgers declined their 2023 option on two-time All-Star third baseman Justin Turner, although he could still re-sign with the team. Their qualifying offers to free agent shortstop Trea Turner and left-hander Tyler Anderson were rejected by both All-Stars.

Anderson signed a $39 million, three-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels this week.