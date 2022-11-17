Padres, reliever Robert Suarez agree to 5-year deal through 2027

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres announced that reliever Robert Suarez signed a five-year deal that runs through 2027.
The deal has a player opt-out clause following the 2025 season.
The right-handed Suarez appeared in 45 games last season for San Diego and posted a 5-1 record with a 2.27 ERA. The 31-year-old made his major league debut on April 7, giving up three runs and not recording an out against Arizona. He would allow only nine earned runs the rest of the season.
Suarez had a 3.00 ERA over seven appearances in the postseason. He took the loss in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series when the Padres were eliminated by Philadelphia.
Suarez’s five-year deal is for $46 million. He will make salaries of $10 million in each of the first three years of the deal and $8 million in the last two. Additionally, he can make up to $3 million per season if he finishes a certain number of games.
A native of Bolivar, Venezuela, Suarez pitched for the Hanshin Tigers of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball Organization in 2021. He finished with 42 saves as he posted a 1.16 ERA. Suarez spent several seasons in NPB, where he went 7-13 with a 2.81 ERA.
In 2015, Suarez pitched for Saraperos de Saltillo in the Mexican League. He was 5-0 with 23 saves.
NEW YORK — The ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit for his American League record 62nd homer has gone up for auction.
Cory Youmans, who caught the ball, sold its rights to the auction house Goldin, whose founder says it will “almost certainly” bring in the highest price ever paid for a baseball.
The opening bid for the ball is $1 million.
“Unlike bats or jerseys which players and teams technically own, a home run ball is the immediate property of whatever fan catches it,” founder Ken Goldin said in a statement. “In this case, this particular ball was basically a winning Powerball ticket.”
Judge’s homer Oct. 4 against the Texas Rangers surpassed the AL record set by another Yankee, Roger Maris, in 1961.
The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field at Globe Life Field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a doubleheader. Youmans snared it on the fly.
Asked at the time what he planned to do with the ball, Youmans said, “Good question. I haven’t thought about it.”
Judge, who has been a Yankee his entire career, is currently a free agent.
He was honored Wednesday with one of the Hank Aaron Awards given to the most outstanding offensive performers in each league.
Bidding on the ball opens Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 17.