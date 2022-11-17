Nick Martinez returns to Padres on 3-year, $26 million deal

SAN DIEGO — Right-hander Nick Martinez agreed to a three-year, $26 million contract with the San Diego Padres.
Martinez had turned down a $6.5 million contract with San Diego last week, becoming a free agent. But the Padres made a more substantial offer after he went 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA in his return from Japanese baseball.
“I love the city,” Martinez said, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “The fans were incredible. The support, the love. I feel like they have the same desire to win as the team does. Obviously, you talk about the clubhouse, how great the group of guys are, it was really a no-brainer.”
Martinez split time between the rotation and the bullpen last season.
The new deal guarantees him $10 million in 2023, $8 million in ’24 and $8 million in ’25. He can opt out after ’23, and the deal contains performance bonuses. Should he perform well as a starter, the team has $16 million options for both ’24 and ’25.
“The contract speaks for itself,” Martinez said. “I’m going to have an opportunity to show I can start for an entire year. Through my incentives and what I’m getting paid this year, those team options give me a chance to prove that. I’m also guaranteeing some security for my family.”
NEW YORK — The ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit for his American League record 62nd homer has gone up for auction.
Cory Youmans, who caught the ball, sold its rights to the auction house Goldin, whose founder says it will “almost certainly” bring in the highest price ever paid for a baseball.
The opening bid for the ball is $1 million.
“Unlike bats or jerseys which players and teams technically own, a home run ball is the immediate property of whatever fan catches it,” founder Ken Goldin said in a statement. “In this case, this particular ball was basically a winning Powerball ticket.”
Judge’s homer Oct. 4 against the Texas Rangers surpassed the AL record set by another Yankee, Roger Maris, in 1961.
The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field at Globe Life Field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a doubleheader. Youmans snared it on the fly.
Asked at the time what he planned to do with the ball, Youmans said, “Good question. I haven’t thought about it.”
Judge, who has been a Yankee his entire career, is currently a free agent.
He was honored Wednesday with one of the Hank Aaron Awards given to the most outstanding offensive performers in each league.
Bidding on the ball opens Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 17.