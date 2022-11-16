Steinbrenner met with Judge, says ‘we’ve got a good thing’

Associated PressNov 16, 2022, 1:55 PM EST
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner held a one-on-one meeting with Aaron Judge to make sure the star free agent slugger knows how much New York wants him back.

“I do believe he wants to be a Yankee. I think we’ve got a good thing going here,” Steinbrenner said during a 30-minute question-and-answer session with reporters at the Major League Baseball owners meeting.

Judge turned down an offer from the Yankees ahead of opening day that would have been worth $213.5 million from 2023-29. Steinbrenner said he approved general manager Brian Cashman making the offer public since he thought it would leak out.

Steinbrenner says other commitments wouldn’t restrain the Yankees in talks with Judge.

“We know where we’re at, and I can tell you that that’s not going to stop us,” he said.

Judge set an American League record with 62 homers and tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs. The likely AL MVP, he has said his preference is to remain with the Yankees.

Steinbrenner met alone with Judge and was involved in two or three other meetings with the right fielder that included others.

“I wanted him to know how I felt in case there was any – what’s the word I’m looking for? – in case there was, any lack of clarity on his part – ambiguity,” Steinbrenner said.

Steinbrenner spoke before it became known that first baseman Anthony Rizzo had agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal to stay with the Yankees.

In other news, he said:

– Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza will be given a chance to earn infield jobs during spring training.

– Cashman’s new contract is “just semantics at this point. I’ve told him that I want him back,” Steinbrenner said. “It’s just a matter of salary.”

Judge could become Yankees captain if he stays in the Bronx. Steinbrenner said he envisions Judge as another in a line of Yankees all-time greats, such as Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and Derek Jeter.

“People gravitate toward him. The young players gravitate toward him. And, obviously, our fans, very important to our fans, the fan base, and very important to my family and the organization,” Steinbrenner said. “So I’ve absolutely conveyed that I want him to be the Yankee for the rest of his life. No doubt about that. He knows that. The rest is up to him and his family and where they where they want to go from here. But we’re going to do what we can, I can assure you.”

While there is no set timetable for talks, other negotiations will have an impact.

“I’m not going to be in a position and can’t be in a position to see players start to come off the board, trades start to being made,” Steinbrenner said. “And he understands that.”

New York hasn’t reached the World Series since winning the 2009 title, and Steinbrenner admitted fans were frustrated by the Houston Astros’ four-game sweep in the AL Championship Series.

“We’re not proud of it and we’re not happy about it,” Steinbrenner said.

He said the team has addressed players who didn’t hustle at times, such as when Gleyber Torres failed to run out balls and Josh Donaldson thought a drive down the right-field line was a home run only to get thrown out against Cleveland in the Division Series.

“The fan base expects Yankees to act in a certain way, and I’m sure that upsets them, when something like that happens,” Steinbrenner said. “It’s addressed immediately, Aaron Boone, Cashman and me if I have to get involved.”

New York made an effort to improve defense last offseason and while it was noticeably sharper, Steinbrenner admitted “in the postseason it was not as good as I would have liked to have seen.”

With Judge raising interest, the Yankees drew 3.1 million fans, down from 3.3 million in the last season before COVID-19.

“We’re really almost back at that ’19 levels, which I think is a great accomplishment” Steinbrenner said. “But season tickets are still going to be a question, whether it’s people still worried about COVID.”

Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

Associated PressNov 16, 2022, 9:14 PM EST
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
HOUSTON – Houston’s Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night.

It’s the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit’s Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis’ Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968.

The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in 2011, becomes the 11th player to win it three times. He also won unanimously in 2011.

Verlander led the majors with a 1.75 ERA – the lowest of his 17-year career – after missing almost all of the previous two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery. He becomes the fourth AL pitcher with two unanimous victories, joining Roger Clemens (1986, 1998), Pedro Martinez (1999, 2000) and Johan Santana (2004, 2006).

Verander led the Astros to the best record in the AL, and while the postseason doesn’t count for the award, he got his first career World Series win in Game 5 as Houston beat Philadelphia in six games.

Alcantara had a 2.28 ERA while pitching a major league-best 228 2/3 innings and six compete games. It’s the first Cy Young for the 27-year-old from the Dominican Republic, who becomes the first Marlins player to receive the honor.

Alcantara received all 30 first-place votes, the 15th time the NL has had a unanimous winner. Atlanta’s Max Fried was second with 72 points, including 10 second-place votes, and Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias was third 66 points and seven second-place votes.

Behind Verlander, who was the 11th AL pitcher to win unanimously, was Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox with 97 points and 14 second-place votes and Toronto’s Alek Manoah with 87 points and seven second-place votes. The three pitchers were named on every ballot.

Verlander’s 18 wins led the AL, and he had 185 strikeouts to give him 3,198 in his career, which ranks first among active players.

Alcantara’s six complete games were the most in the majors since Chris Sale had six in 2016. The two-time All-Star went 14-9 and threw seven or more innings in 13 straight starts from May 11-July 15, which was the longest such streak since 2014.

Alcantara’s innings pitched and wins were both career highs and his ERA was his best in six seasons and ranked second in the NL.

He joins Martinez (1997) as the only player born in the Dominican Republic to win the NL award. Martinez also won twice in the AL (1999, 2000) and the other Dominican winner in the AL was Bartolo Colon in 2005.

Urias was 17-7 and led the NL with a 2.16 ERA to help the Dodgers lead the majors with 111 wins in the regular season. The left-hander had 166 strikeouts after a 2021 season in which he led the majors with 20 wins.

Fried was 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA and 170 strikeouts. He was a first-time All-Star and helped lead the Braves to their fifth straight NL East crown.

Cease was 14-8 and ranked second to Verlander with a 2.20 ERA. He had a career-high 227 strikeouts and went 14 consecutive starts this summer without allowing more than one earned run.

Manoah went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in his second season. He had 180 strikeouts and went 4-0 with a 0.88 ERA in his last six starts to help the Blue Jays make the playoffs.