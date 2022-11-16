Mariners make early offseason move landing Teoscar Hernández

Associated PressNov 16, 2022, 2:04 PM EST
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
SEATTLE — Teoscar Hernandez was tuned into the rumors on television and social media so he wasn’t blindsided when the call came that he was moving on from Toronto.

“I kind of like was waiting for something to happen, but it’s always a surprise for a player, I think,” Hernandez said.

The Seattle Mariners made one of the first big moves of the offseason by acquiring Hernandez from the Blue Jays in exchange for two pitchers.

Fresh off the team’s first playoff appearance in more than two decades, the Mariners added a slugging right-handed bat to their lineup with the move and addressed one of their offseason needs by finding a corner outfielder.

Seattle’s playoff run included a two-game sweep of Hernandez and the Blue Jays in the AL wild-card series.

“What I see that this team is capable of, it’s pretty awesome,” Hernandez said. “And now being a part of that it’s pretty exciting for me.”

Hernandez hit .267 with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs in 131 games last season for the Blue Jays and joined Mookie Betts as the only outfielders in baseball with at least 35 doubles and 25 homers. Hernandez was an All-Star starter in 2021 and finished that season hitting .296 with 32 homers and 116 RBIs for Toronto.

He immediately will slot into the middle of Seattle’s batting order and could end up being a replacement in right field for Mitch Haniger, who is a free agent.

“We began our offseason with the intent to add impact and length to our lineup,” said Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners’ president of baseball operations. “In adding Teoscar to an already solid foundation, we feel we’ve become a far more dangerous offensive club.”

Right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and minor league lefty Adam Macko are going back to Toronto. The Blue Jays were looking to clear salary for 2023 and also needed bullpen help with swing-and-miss stuff, which Swanson is expected to provide.

Swanson was 3-2 with a 1.68 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings last season.

“We got to the point where we felt like the acquisitions on the run-prevention side would help us,” Toronto general manager Ross Atkins said. “It does create some flexibility for us as well, in terms of resources.”

Atkins said the groundwork for the trade was begun during the general manager meetings last week in Las Vegas and there were “three or four teams” with a significant interest in Hernandez.

“This market for right-handed bats like Teo, he was one of the better hitters in it. We are fortunate to have some depth in that area,” Atkins said.

For now, Hernandez is a one-year acquisition by Seattle. He is entering his final season of being eligible for arbitration before hitting free agency after the 2023 season.

Hernandez made $10.65 million last year with the Blue Jays. He’ll turn 31 next October during what the Mariners hope is another playoff run.

The deal was not made with defense at the forefront. This was a move to bolster an offense that at times struggled last season to score runs and leaned a little too much on its pitching staff to win close, low-scoring games.

Hernandez has posted an OPS above .800 in each of the past three seasons. And he has played well in Seattle, hitting .357 with three homers and seven doubles in 16 career games at T-Mobile Park.

“The important thing for us was that we had a chance to add what we felt like was an impact bat and we didn’t want to let that chance go away quickly, particularly at this stage of the offseason,” Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said.

Seattle will lose a key piece of its standout bullpen from the past two seasons with Swanson’s move. Swanson was primarily a sixth- or seventh-inning option for Seattle, but he was called upon to close out games at times. He seemed to fall out of favor during the postseason and made just one appearance in five games.

Macko dealt with injuries for most of the 2022 season with Single-A Everett. He was rated one of the top-10 prospects in the Mariners organization by some scouting services but pitched in just eight games last season.

“If we can put him into a position where he can sustain and haul a full season of innings, he could become, easily, one of the better prospects in baseball. He’s got the arsenal to do that,” Atkins said.

Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

Associated PressNov 16, 2022, 9:14 PM EST
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
HOUSTON – Houston’s Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night.

It’s the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit’s Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis’ Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968.

The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in 2011, becomes the 11th player to win it three times. He also won unanimously in 2011.

Verlander led the majors with a 1.75 ERA – the lowest of his 17-year career – after missing almost all of the previous two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery. He becomes the fourth AL pitcher with two unanimous victories, joining Roger Clemens (1986, 1998), Pedro Martinez (1999, 2000) and Johan Santana (2004, 2006).

Verander led the Astros to the best record in the AL, and while the postseason doesn’t count for the award, he got his first career World Series win in Game 5 as Houston beat Philadelphia in six games.

Alcantara had a 2.28 ERA while pitching a major league-best 228 2/3 innings and six compete games. It’s the first Cy Young for the 27-year-old from the Dominican Republic, who becomes the first Marlins player to receive the honor.

Alcantara received all 30 first-place votes, the 15th time the NL has had a unanimous winner. Atlanta’s Max Fried was second with 72 points, including 10 second-place votes, and Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias was third 66 points and seven second-place votes.

Behind Verlander, who was the 11th AL pitcher to win unanimously, was Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox with 97 points and 14 second-place votes and Toronto’s Alek Manoah with 87 points and seven second-place votes. The three pitchers were named on every ballot.

Verlander’s 18 wins led the AL, and he had 185 strikeouts to give him 3,198 in his career, which ranks first among active players.

Alcantara’s six complete games were the most in the majors since Chris Sale had six in 2016. The two-time All-Star went 14-9 and threw seven or more innings in 13 straight starts from May 11-July 15, which was the longest such streak since 2014.

Alcantara’s innings pitched and wins were both career highs and his ERA was his best in six seasons and ranked second in the NL.

He joins Martinez (1997) as the only player born in the Dominican Republic to win the NL award. Martinez also won twice in the AL (1999, 2000) and the other Dominican winner in the AL was Bartolo Colon in 2005.

Urias was 17-7 and led the NL with a 2.16 ERA to help the Dodgers lead the majors with 111 wins in the regular season. The left-hander had 166 strikeouts after a 2021 season in which he led the majors with 20 wins.

Fried was 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA and 170 strikeouts. He was a first-time All-Star and helped lead the Braves to their fifth straight NL East crown.

Cease was 14-8 and ranked second to Verlander with a 2.20 ERA. He had a career-high 227 strikeouts and went 14 consecutive starts this summer without allowing more than one earned run.

Manoah went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in his second season. He had 180 strikeouts and went 4-0 with a 0.88 ERA in his last six starts to help the Blue Jays make the playoffs.