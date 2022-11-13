Babe Ruth glove sells for over $1.5 million at auction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A baseball glove worn by Babe Ruth during his glory days with the New York Yankees sold for over $1.5 million at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory auction on Saturday.
The winning bidder wasn’t identified.
Hunt Auctions said the price of $1,527,500 was the highest ever paid for a glove.
The company said the glove dates to the Bambino’s time with the 1927 Yankees, considered one of the greatest teams in history. Hunt Auctions said Ruth gave the glove to Jimmy Austin, a longtime infielder with the St. Louis Browns, and that the mitt remained with Austin’s family.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays hired long-time Texas Rangers executive Jon Daniels as a baseball operations senior adviser on Friday.
Daniels spent the previous 21 seasons with the Rangers, including the last 17 overseeing their baseball operations department. He was the longest-tenured top executive in team history.
Daniels was named the Rangers’ general manager on October 4, 2005. He was only 28 and became the youngest GM in Major League Baseball history.
The Rangers made back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010-11 and reached the postseason five times during Daniels’ tenure.
The Rays promoted Kevin Ibach to vice president of player personnel. Also, Samantha Bireley was promoted to assistant director, baseball operations. Jeremy Sowers was named assistant director of major league operations.
Will Cousins, Chanda Lawdermilk and Carlos Rodriguez moved into assistant general manager roles.