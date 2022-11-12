Rockies, right-hander Ureña agree to $3.5M, 1-year deal

Associated PressNov 12, 2022, 3:21 PM EST
DENVER – The Colorado Rockies agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year deal Friday night with right-hander Jose Urena.

Urena gets a $3 million salary next season, and the Rockies have a $4.5 million option for 2024 with a $500,000 buyout. He can make up to $1 million annually in performance bonuses for starts: $250,000 each for 15, 20, 25 and 30.

Urena, 31, started last season with Milwaukee and made four relief appearances before being released. He signed a minor league deal with the Rockies in May and joined the team two months later. He went 3-8 with a 5.14 ERA over 17 starts with Colorado. He had 60 strikeouts and 38 walks.

The pitcher from the Dominican Republic was originally signed by Miami as a non-drafted international free agent. He’s 39-62 over his career with a 4.80 ERA. His career high for wins was 14 with the Marlins in 2017.

Colorado used eight starting pitchers last season, which tied Houston for the fewest in the majors. The team turned in a 5.06 ERA, the highest in the league.

Former Rangers executive Daniels named Rays senior adviser

Associated PressNov 12, 2022, 3:33 PM EST
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays hired long-time Texas Rangers executive Jon Daniels as a baseball operations senior adviser on Friday.

Daniels spent the previous 21 seasons with the Rangers, including the last 17 overseeing their baseball operations department. He was the longest-tenured top executive in team history.

Daniels was named the Rangers’ general manager on October 4, 2005. He was only 28 and became the youngest GM in Major League Baseball history.

The Rangers made back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010-11 and reached the postseason five times during Daniels’ tenure.

The Rays promoted Kevin Ibach to vice president of player personnel. Also, Samantha Bireley was promoted to assistant director, baseball operations. Jeremy Sowers was named assistant director of major league operations.

Will Cousins, Chanda Lawdermilk and Carlos Rodriguez moved into assistant general manager roles.