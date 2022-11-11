Report: Suarez, Padres agree to 5-year, $46 million deal

Associated PressNov 11, 2022, 11:58 AM EST
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
SAN DIEGO – Reliever Robert Suarez agreed Thursday to remain with the San Diego Padres under a five-year, $46 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized pending a physical. Suarez can opt out after three years.

Suarez, a 31-year-old rookie, was having a terrific postseason until allowing Bryce Harper‘s go-ahead, two-run homer with no outs in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the NL Championship Series that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series.

Manager Bob Melvin was criticized by some for letting Suarez pitch to Harper instead of using left-hander Josh Hader. Melvin said Hader wasn’t ready when Harper came to bat and that he wanted to get through the final three innings with Suarez and Hader, the Padres’ two best relievers. Melvin said he wanted to get two outs from Suarez in the eighth and the final four outs from Hader. Philadelphia won 4-3.

Suarez, who is represented by Amuse Sports, will make salaries of $10 million in each of the first three years of the deal and $8 million in the last two. Additionally, he can make up to $3 million per season if he finishes a certain number of games. Those incentives will pay off if Hader is not retained after his contract expires following next season and Suarez becomes the closer.

Suarez was especially impressive in the NL Division Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing four scoreless innings in three appearances. He pitched two scoreless innings in a wild-card series win against the New York Mets.

He went 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA in 45 appearances during the regular season.

Dodgers decline $16M club option on All-Star Justin Turner

Associated PressNov 11, 2022, 11:38 AM EST
Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined their $16 million option on two-time All-Star Justin Turner.

The team also said Thursday it extended qualifying offers to two All-Stars, shortstop Trea Turner and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson.

Also not receiving a qualifying offer for the second straight year was Clayton Kershaw. As a result, the left-hander will have additional time to consider his future rather than make a decision at the beginning of free agency. The Dodgers did the same thing last year, and Kershaw signed a one-year deal.

Justin Turner will receive a $2 million buyout. The 37-year-old third baseman could still re-sign with the Dodgers for next year, although likely at a lower salary than the $16 million he would have received if the team had exercised its option. During his nine seasons in Los Angeles, he has been a fan favorite and active in the community.

Turner hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games after slumping early in the season. From the All-Star break on, he batted .340 before going 2 for 13 in the National League Division Series, where the Dodgers were eliminated.

Turner was named MVP of the 2017 National League Championship Series, earned All-Star honors in 2017 and 2021 and helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

Earlier this month, Turner received the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors MLB players for their philanthropic efforts.

Trea Turner batted .298 in a team-high 160 games, with 100 RBIs, 21 home runs, 101 runs scored and 27 stolen bases. It was his third 100-plus run season and his first with 100-plus RBIs.

Anderson was 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA in 30 appearances, including 28 starts last season. The 32-year-old pitcher recorded 138 strikeouts and 34 walks. He finished the first half of the season with a 10-1 record and a 2.96 ERA.

The Dodgers had already declined 2023 options on infielder Hanser Alberto and right-hander Jimmy Nelson.