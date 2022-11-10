Rays decline $13 million club option on CF Kevin Kiermaier

Nov 10, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent on Thursday.

Kiermaier, 32, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, who drafted him in the 31st round in 2010. He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner who batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games.

The expected move, which completed a $53.5 million, six-year contract, was expected after Kiermaier was limited by to 63 games this year. He last played on July 9 in Cincinnati and had season-ending surgery on his left hip in August.

Kiermaier, a Gold Glove winner in 2015, 2016 and 2019, hit .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs this year. He appeared in 29 postseason game for the Rays, batting .220 with four homers and 11 RBIs.

 

Brewers decline option on Brad Boxberger, claim Tyson Miller

Nov 10, 2022
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers.

By declining the team option on Boxberger, the Brewers now must pay him a $750,000 buyout instead.

Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season. He was 5-4 with a 3.34 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 25 walks in 64 2/3 innings for the Brewers in 2021.

He made 70 appearances this season and 71 in 2021 to lead the Brewers in that category both years.

Miller, 27, went 1-2 with a 10.97 ERA in four appearances with two starts for the Rangers this season. He struck out eight and walked eight in 10 2/3 innings.