Phillies’ Bryce Harper to get elbow checked next week

LAS VEGAS — Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper is set to have his damaged right elbow checked next week to see whether surgery will be needed.
The two-time NL MVP tore an elbow ligament in April and couldn’t play the outfield for the rest of the year.
Harper, who turned 30 in October, will meet with prominent orthopedist Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday to have his torn ulnar collateral ligament examined.
“It could be no surgery to Tommy John surgery,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters Wednesday at the MLB general managers’ meetings in Las Vegas. “We’ll just have to wait and see what the doctor says.”
Harper batted .286 with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs in 99 games. He was a force as the Phillies’ designated hitter and led their push into the World Series, where they lost in six games to Houston.
“It did not bother his elbow to hit,” Dombrowski said. “So that’s one good thing.”
In late June, Harper suffered a broken thumb when he was hit by a pitch and was sidelined for two months.
Harper signed a $330 million, 13-year contract as a free agent to join the Phillies for the 2019 season. A seven-time All-Star, he was the MVP of the NL Championship Series this year.
NEW YORK — Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title.
The 39-year-old right-hander likely headed to his third Cy Young Award got his first World Series win in nine starts in Game 5 against Philadelphia. The day before that happened, he said it was too early to think about his future.
“Really and truly it’s been a hell of a ride no matter what happens, whether I stay or don’t,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time with this group of guys and the city and getting to know the city.”
Verlander was among four players who became free agents, raising the total to 165.
Verlander played for Detroit from 2005 until he was traded to the Astros in August 2017. He agreed to a $66 million contract covering 2020 and 2021, then hurt his elbow and needed Tommy John surgery.
After pitching one game over the previous two seasons, Verlander became a free agent and re-signed with Houston for a $25 million, one-year deal that included the option. He went 18-4 with a major league-best 1.75 ERA in 28 starts, then was 2-0 with a 5.85 ERA in four postseason outings. He is 244-133 with a 3.24 ERA and 3,198 strikeouts in 17 seasons.
“I really did enjoy kind of just talking with some teams and just kind of like hearing their philosophies and getting to talk about my philosophies with pitching and just talk baseball,” he said. “I didn’t get the traditional come into the city and get all the pizzazz because it was a short timeframe.”
Several others have option decisions. Among the other moves, the New York Mets turned down an $8 million option on right-hander Mychal Givens in favor of a $1.5 million buyout, Baltimore said no to an $11 million option on right-hander Jordan Lyles and will pay a $1 million buyout, and Boston said it and the player had declined a $12 million mutual option on outfielder Tommy Pham, who gets a $1.5 million buyout.