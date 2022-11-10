Brewers decline option on Brad Boxberger, claim Tyson Miller

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers.
By declining the team option on Boxberger, the Brewers now must pay him a $750,000 buyout instead.
Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season. He was 5-4 with a 3.34 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 25 walks in 64 2/3 innings for the Brewers in 2021.
He made 70 appearances this season and 71 in 2021 to lead the Brewers in that category both years.
Miller, 27, went 1-2 with a 10.97 ERA in four appearances with two starts for the Rangers this season. He struck out eight and walked eight in 10 2/3 innings.
LAS VEGAS – The New York Mets exercised a $14 million option on right-hander Carlos Carrasco and a $775,000 option on reliever John Curtiss, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery.
Carrasco, 35, was 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA in his second season with the Mets, who acquired him from Cleveland in the Francisco Lindor trade in January 2021. By exercising the option, the Mets made the contract worth $48.25 million for four seasons. Carrasco can become a free agent after next year’s World Series.
“We value him as a starter and like the arsenal of tools, like the presence that he brings on the mound,” Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Thursday at the general managers’ meetings. “Reliable, and we know he can handle New York.”
Curtiss had Tommy John surgery on Sept. 7 last year, was let go by Milwaukee and signed with the Mets in April. The 29-year-old has pitched for Minnesota (2017-18), the Los Angeles Angels (2019), Tampa Bay (2020), Miami (2021) and the Brewers (2021), going 6-2 with a 3.63 ERA and two saves.