Guardians’ Jose Ramírez has thumb surgery to repair ligament

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez underwent thumb surgery to repair a ligament that he tore in June.
Ramirez will need up to two months to recover from the operation before he can resume baseball activities. The team expects him to be ready for the start of spring training.
Ramirez’s procedure was performed by hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham at Dayton’s Kettering Health.
The 30-year-old Ramirez batted .280 with 29 home runs and 126 RBIs – second-most in the AL behind Yankees slugger Aaron Judge – despite dealing with the injury. He could have had the surgery in July, but decided to delay it until after the season – and then helped the young Guardians win the AL Central.
Ramirez led the league with 44 doubles and was intentionally walked an AL-high 20 times.
The Dominican Republic native signed a seven-year, $141 million contract with Cleveland on the eve of opening day. A four-time All-Star, he has finished in the top three in MVP voting three times.
LAS VEGAS — Outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million player option with the Chicago White Sox and was among 10 players who became free agents, raising the total to 161.
In the final season of what turned out to be a four-year, $50 million contract, the 34-year-old hit .245 with 14 homers and 56 RBIs. Pollock signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in January 2019 and was traded after the lockout for closer Craig Kimbrel.
World Series champion Houston declined a $10 million option on first baseman Trey Mancini in favor of a $250,000 buyout and declined a $13 million option on reliever Will Smith in favor of a $1 million buyout.
The Los Angeles Dodgers declined options on left-hander Danny Duffy ($8 million), third baseman Hanser Alberto ($2 million) and right-hander Jimmy Nelson ($1.1 million). Alberto gets a $250,000 buyout.
Left-hander Drew Smyly turned down his $10 million player option with the Chicago Cubs and gets a $1 million buyout.
Cincinnati declined a $13 million mutual option on left-hander Mike Minor, who gets a $1 million buyout, and Arizona declined a $4 million mutual option on right-hander Ian Kennedy, who gets a $250,000 buyout.
Texas declined a $5.5 million option on outfielder Kole Calhoun.
In addition, Baltimore turned down an $11 million option on right-hander Jordan Lyles, who gets a $1 million buyout.
Up to roughly 20 more players can become free agents when teams will announce decisions on which free agents to extend $19.65 million qualifying offers.
A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before. A player has until Nov. 20 to accept.