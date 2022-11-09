Díaz, Mets ink $102M, 5-year deal, record for MLB closer

Associated PressNov 9, 2022, 8:58 PM EST
new york mets
Elsa/Getty Images
0 Comments

NEW YORK — All-Star closer Edwin Diaz and the New York Mets finalized their $102 million, five-year contract Wednesday – the largest for a reliever in baseball history.

Diaz can opt out after three seasons, and the deal includes a team option for 2028.

The 28-year-old right-hander became a free agent Sunday following a sensational season with the Mets. Needing to rebuild most of their pitching staff, they started at the back end of the bullpen and quickly locked up Diaz with a record deal before other teams were permitted to negotiate with him.

“Edwin has every attribute we look for in a closer,” general manager Billy Eppler said in a news release. “He’s a tremendous competitor, has a burning desire to be the best and possesses the stuff to compete with any hitter in the league. We are thrilled he’ll be anchoring our bullpen moving forward.”

Diaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 61 appearances this season, making his second All-Star team. He had 118 strikeouts, whiffing more than 50% of the batters he faced as New York won 101 games – second-most in franchise history – and earned the top National League wild card for its first playoff berth in six years.

Along the way, Diaz became a fan favorite at Citi Field with his rousing entrance to the song “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet.

“Sound the trumpets! It’s official. Edwin Diaz deal is done,” Mets owner Steve Cohen tweeted Wednesday after Diaz passed his physical.

The aggressive move by the Mets takes one of the top arms off the market before baseball’s free-agent frenzy even begins this offseason.

New York also claimed Tayler Saucedo off waivers from Toronto. The 29-year-old left-hander had no record and a 13.50 ERA in four appearances with the Blue Jays this season.

Boras says timing of MLB draft endangers player safety

Associated PressNov 9, 2022, 9:22 PM EST
mlb draft
Keith Birmingham/Getty Images
0 Comments

LAS VEGAS — Baseball super agent Scott Boras expressed concerns Wednesday about what he called a player safety issue related to the timing of the draft.

MLB moved its draft from early June to mid-July last year to make it part of the All-Star Game festivities.

“The benefit of a later draft is merely a television program,” Boras said as he addressed the media during the second day of Major League Baseball’s general managers meetings in Las Vegas. “This is hurting players. It’s hurting scouting. It’s hurting evaluation.”

Boras said the later dates prevent clubs from giving new players an adequate chance to acclimate themselves to pro ball.

“We’ve had players come into camp after not playing for six to eight weeks after their high school season,” Boras said. “They’re immediately asked to perform.

“This had eroded the evaluation system because scouting professionals do not have the ability to evaluate the next draft market for the summer. They’re precluded from attending all the normal events they used to attend to get familiarity both in character and in performance evaluation.”

Boras said he would like to see a minor-league level added that would be above rookie ball for players to develop.

Boras also said he wasn’t against the pitch clock, which will be instituted next year on the major-league level after the minors experimented with the system, but argued it would be a mistake for the playoffs. Pitchers will have 15 seconds if no runners are on base and 20 seconds otherwise. Hitters must be in the batter’s box with at least 8 seconds remaining.

“It’s a different scenario than the regular season, and we do not want (the players’) performances rushed,” he said. “We understand why they would probably do that during the season, for the efficiency of the game and what they believe to be a fan-positive move for the shortening of games. But for the postseason, we don’t want these men in a completely different emotional environment and where the settings mean so much more.”

Regarding analytics, Boras said players are fed so much information that they are often overwhelmed. He noted it wasn’t a coincidence the World Series featured two veteran managers in Houston’s Dusty Baker and Philadelphia’s Rob Thomson because both understand the value of communication.

“To be given a flood of information daily without the proper bridge for execution, we’re finding clutter,” Boras said. “We’re finding players that are malperforming. We’re finding players whose confidence levels are shaken.”