Díaz, Mets ink $102M, 5-year deal, record for MLB closer

NEW YORK — All-Star closer Edwin Diaz and the New York Mets finalized their $102 million, five-year contract Wednesday – the largest for a reliever in baseball history.

Diaz can opt out after three seasons, and the deal includes a team option for 2028.

The 28-year-old right-hander became a free agent Sunday following a sensational season with the Mets. Needing to rebuild most of their pitching staff, they started at the back end of the bullpen and quickly locked up Diaz with a record deal before other teams were permitted to negotiate with him.

“Edwin has every attribute we look for in a closer,” general manager Billy Eppler said in a news release. “He’s a tremendous competitor, has a burning desire to be the best and possesses the stuff to compete with any hitter in the league. We are thrilled he’ll be anchoring our bullpen moving forward.”

Diaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 61 appearances this season, making his second All-Star team. He had 118 strikeouts, whiffing more than 50% of the batters he faced as New York won 101 games – second-most in franchise history – and earned the top National League wild card for its first playoff berth in six years.

Along the way, Diaz became a fan favorite at Citi Field with his rousing entrance to the song “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet.

“Sound the trumpets! It’s official. Edwin Diaz deal is done,” Mets owner Steve Cohen tweeted Wednesday after Diaz passed his physical.

The aggressive move by the Mets takes one of the top arms off the market before baseball’s free-agent frenzy even begins this offseason.

New York also claimed Tayler Saucedo off waivers from Toronto. The 29-year-old left-hander had no record and a 13.50 ERA in four appearances with the Blue Jays this season.