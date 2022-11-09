Cashman: If had `magic wand, we would secure Aaron Judge’

Associated PressNov 9, 2022, 10:25 AM EST
Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LAS VEGAS — New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, adopting the image of Las Vegas stagecraft, spoke about the team’s goal to re-sign slugger Aaron Judge.

“Optimally, if you could wave a magic wand, we would secure Aaron Judge and retain him and have him signed and happy in the fold as soon as possible,” Cashman said. “He’s a free agent. He’s earned the right to be a free agent. So he’ll dictate the dance steps.”

Likely headed to the AL MVP award, Judge hit an American League-record 62 homers with a .311 batting average and 131 RBIs this season. On the eve of opening day, he turned down the Yankees’ offer of a contract that would have paid $213.5 million from 2023-29.

“Hopefully there’s going to be some opportunities that pop up, including retaining our superstar,” Cashman said. “Every individual situation is different, but, generally, yes, it usually takes some time.”

The Yankees had a $254 million payroll as of Aug. 31, third in the major leagues behind the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, and are headed toward a luxury tax of about $9.4 million. Final figures will not be compiled until next month.

Cashman said owner Hal Steinbrenner had not yet determined a payroll budget.

“I don’t have any firm number just yet, but I also think that we’ll get a lot more information over the course of the coming weeks from our free-agent engagement,” Cashman said.

Boosted by Judge’s pursuit of Roger Maris’ AL home run record, New York drew 3.14 million fans and had 16 sellouts. Games on the team’s YES Network averaged 368,000 viewers in the New York market, up 27% from 2021 and the most in 11 seasons.

Cashman couldn’t say whether that revenue would mean more money for payroll.

“I’m the director of spending. I have no idea about how the other side of it works, to be honest,” Cashman said.

In discussing areas of need, Cashman made an interesting comment that could indicate the Yankees might be looking to trade Aaron Hicks. Or they may not view him as a viable everyday option anymore.

“Currently we don’t have a right fielder and we don’t have a left fielder. Always like to improve the pitching,” Cashman said.

Harrison Bader appears set in center and is eligible for salary arbitration. Hicks, who hit .216 with eight homers and 40 RBIs, is signed for three more seasons at $30.5 million.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo became a free agent when he declined his $16 million option.

“We’d love to sign Anthony Rizzo back if possible,” Cashman said.

AJ Pollock declines $13M option with White Sox, goes free

Associated PressNov 9, 2022, 3:54 PM EST
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LAS VEGAS — Outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million player option with the Chicago White Sox and was among 10 players who became free agents, raising the total to 161.

In the final season of what turned out to be a four-year, $50 million contract, the 34-year-old hit .245 with 14 homers and 56 RBIs. Pollock signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in January 2019 and was traded after the lockout for closer Craig Kimbrel.

World Series champion Houston declined a $10 million option on first baseman Trey Mancini in favor of a $250,000 buyout and declined a $13 million option on reliever Will Smith in favor of a $1 million buyout.

The Los Angeles Dodgers declined options on left-hander Danny Duffy ($8 million), third baseman Hanser Alberto ($2 million) and right-hander Jimmy Nelson ($1.1 million). Alberto gets a $250,000 buyout.

Left-hander Drew Smyly turned down his $10 million player option with the Chicago Cubs and gets a $1 million buyout.

Cincinnati declined a $13 million mutual option on left-hander Mike Minor, who gets a $1 million buyout, and Arizona declined a $4 million mutual option on right-hander Ian Kennedy, who gets a $250,000 buyout.

Texas declined a $5.5 million option on outfielder Kole Calhoun.

In addition, Baltimore turned down an $11 million option on right-hander Jordan Lyles, who gets a $1 million buyout.

Up to roughly 20 more players can become free agents when teams will announce decisions on which free agents to extend $19.65 million qualifying offers.

A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before. A player has until Nov. 20 to accept.