Judge, Ohtani among 3 finalists for AL MVP award next week

Associated Press Nov 8, 2022, 10:18 AM EST
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Yordan Alvarez are the finalists for American League MVP in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

St. Louis Cardinals teammates Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt remain contenders for NL MVP, along with San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado.

The BBWAA also revealed finalists for the Cy Young Awards, Rookies of the Year and Managers of the Year. Balloting was conducted at the conclusion of the regular season, and winners will be announced next week.

Justin Verlander of the World Series champion Houston Astros is a heavy favorite to win his third Cy Young Award after the 39-year-old ace went 18-4 with a major league-low 1.75 ERA this season in a marvelous comeback from Tommy John surgery.

Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox and Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays are the other AL Cy Young finalists.

Miami ace Sandy Alcantara, Atlanta left-hander Max Fried and Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias are the top three vote-getters for the NL Cy Young Award.

Judge broke the AL record with 62 home runs, tied for the big league lead with 131 RBIs and was second in the AL with a .311 batting average.

He also led the majors in runs (133), on-base percentage (.425), slugging percentage (.686), OPS (1.111), extra-base hits (90) and total bases (391) to help the New York Yankees win the AL East. The 6-foot-7 outfielder became a free agent Sunday.

Ohtani, last year’s AL MVP, put together perhaps the greatest two-way season in baseball history for a third-place Los Angeles Angels team that finished 73-89.

The superstar from Japan went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 28 starts on the mound covering 166 innings. At the plate, he batted .273 with 34 homers, 95 RBIs and an .875 OPS.

Alvarez, the Houston slugger who launched a go-ahead homer in the clinching game of the World Series last weekend, hit .306 with 37 home runs, 97 RBIs and a 1.019 OPS during the regular season.

Seattle center fielder Julio Rodriguez is expected to win a crowded AL Rookie of the Year race that also includes Cleveland left fielder Steven Kwan and Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman.

Notably absent from the trio of finalists was Houston shortstop Jeremy Pena, a breakout star in the postseason following his solid regular season.

Pena, who won a Gold Glove last week, was the World Series MVP against Philadelphia and the AL Championship Series MVP versus the Yankees. He became the first hitter to take those three prizes in an entire career, according to OptaSTATS – doing it all in his rookie season.

Cardinals utilityman Brendan Donovan joined Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II and pitcher Spencer Strider in the top three for NL Rookie of the Year.

Cleveland’s Terry Francona, Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde and Seattle’s Scott Servais are in the running for AL Manager of the Year.

In the National League, it’s Dave Roberts from the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, first-year New York Mets skipper Buck Showalter, and Brian Snitker of the NL East champion Braves.

Showalter is trying to join Hall of Famers Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa as the only managers to win the award four times.

Rob Thomson didn’t make the cut after taking over the NL champion Phillies when Joe Girardi was fired in early June and guiding them to their first playoff berth in 11 years.

Philadelphia was 22-29 when Thomson was promoted from bench coach to interim manager, and the Phillies went 65-46 the rest of the regular season. He was rewarded with a two-year contract last month.

Rizzo, Bassitt turn down options, among 11 now free agents

Associated Press Nov 8, 2022, 12:59 PM EST
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
LAS VEGAS — First baseman Anthony Rizzo became a free agent again when he declined his $16 million option with the New York Yankees for 2023.

Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt declined his $19 million option with the New York Mets and followed rotation mates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker into free agency.

They were among 11 players who became free agents, raising the total to 151. About 33 more players are potentially eligible to go free, joining a free agent class headed by Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson, deGrom, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.

Acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo went free after the 2021 season and stayed with the Yankees for a deal that paid $16 million this year.

He hit 32 home runs for the fourth time in his career – he’s never hit more – and had 75 RBIs in 130 games despite a .224 batting average. The 33-year-old was sidelined between Aug. 31 and Sept. 18 by back pain and headaches from an epidural injection to treat his back.

Rizzo’s home runs were 40% of the Yankees’ 77 by left-handed batters and his RBIs were 37% of the 202 by New York’s lefties.

Bassitt gets a $150,000 buyout, completing a one-year deal for $8.8 million. The 33-year-old went 5-9 with a 3.42 ERA in 30 starts after the Mets acquired him from Oakland at the end of the lockout.

San Diego declined a $20 million option on 31-year-old outfielder Wil Myers, who gets a $1 million buyout that completes an $83 million, six-year contract. He hit .261 with seven homers and 41 RBIs.

Colorado turned down an $8 million team option on reliever Scott Oberg, who has not pitched since 2019 due to blood clots in his arms. Oberg completed a $13 million, three-year contract.

Left-hander Andrew Chafin turned down $6.5 million option with Detroit, making his deal worth $6.5 million for one season. He went 2-3 with a 2.83 ERA in 64 relief appearances.

NL champion Philadelphia declined a $17 million option on second baseman Jean Segura, who gets a $1 million buyout that finishes a $70 million five-year deal. Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin turned down a $15 million mutual option for a $150,000 buyout, completing a $5.7 million, one-year contract.

Minnesota declined options on right-handers Chris Archer ($10 million) and Dylan Bundy ($11 million) and first baseman Miguel Sano ($14 million) in favor of buyouts of $750,000 for Archer, $1 million for Bundy and $2.75 million for Sano, who finished a $30 million, three-year contract.

Infielder Josh Harrison‘s $5,625,000 option was declined by the Chicago White Sox in favor of a $1.5 million buyout.