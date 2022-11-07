Hitting coach Thames headlines additions to Angels’ staff

Associated Press
angels baseball
Cole Burston/Getty Images
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Marcus Thames is the Los Angeles Angels’ new hitting coach, and Phil Plantier will be his assistant next season.

Bill Hezel, the director of pitching at the Driveline Baseball development program, will be the assistant pitching coach to Matt Wise, who is returning to the Angels for the 2023 season on manager Phil Nevin’s staff.

The Angels also announced Monday that third base coach Mike Gallego, assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti and assistant hitting coach Paul Sorrento will be reassigned within the organization.

Thames, who played a decade in the majors as an outfielder, was the Miami Marlins’ hitting coach last year after spending the previous four seasons in the same job with the New York Yankees. Nevin was the Yankees’ third base coach during that stretch before joining the Angels’ staff last season and being promoted to manager after Joe Maddon’s firing.

Plantier was a hitting coach in the Marlins’ system last season. The former big league outfielder was the San Diego Padres’ hitting coach from 2012-14.

Thames and Plantier will supervise a batting lineup that ranked in the bottom half of the sport in most statistical categories last season despite the presence of former AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The top-heavy lineup led the majors with 1,539 strikeouts and ranked 22nd in hits, 23rd in OPS, 25th in runs and 26th with a .297 on-base percentage.

Hitting coach Jeremy Reed and assistant John Mallee were dismissed after the Angels completed their seventh straight losing season and eighth straight non-playoff campaign. Both are the longest active skids in the majors.

Hezel is a former college baseball coach who later served as a consultant to the Phillies while working at Driveline, the development training complex where dozens of major leaguers – including Ohtani – work in the offseason.

Nevin is on a one-year contract as the Angels’ permanent manager. The entire organization is in transition with owner Arte Moreno actively exploring a sale of the team.

White Sox pick up SS Tim Anderson’s $12.5 million option

Associated Press
white sox
Armando L. Sanchez/Getty Images
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have picked up Tim Anderson‘s $12.5 million option for the 2023 season and declined their $5.5 million option on infielder Josh Harrison.

The White Sox announced the moves on Monday. Harrison is owed a $1.5 million buyout and becomes a free agent.

The 29-year-old Anderson hit .301 with six homers, 25 RBIs and 13 steals in 79 games in his seventh big league season. He was the starting shortstop for the American League in the All-Star Game in July.

Anderson missed the end of the season after he was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 9 with a middle finger injury on his left hand.

Anderson was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He agreed to a $25 million, six-year contract in March 2017 that also includes a $14 million club option for 2024.

The 35-year-old Harrison batted .256 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 119 games this season. He finalized a $5.5 million, one-year contract with the White Sox in March.