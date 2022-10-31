World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday

Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA – In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday – with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston’s team bus.

One more finger, of course, than you’d need to count the Astros ace’s World Series wins, 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight starts.

Also the number of days Game 3 of the World Series was delayed – postponed by rain with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day.

“We waited long enough that we can see on the radar what’s coming,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We had three, actually four different weather people looking at it. Everyone was consistent about this second wave of rain.”

The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear and first lady Jill Biden had planned to attend Game 4. There was a smattering of boos at the ballpark when the washout was announced an hour before the scheduled first pitch on Halloween night.

Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day on Thursday night – Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans.

There will be a travel day on Friday if necessary. That had been the original date of Game 6.

Game 6 has been rescheduled for Saturday and Game 7 would be Sunday. All games will start at 8:03 p.m. ET.

There has not been a World Series day game since 1987, and it appeared there was little discussion about turning Game 5 on Thursday into a late-afternoon start and keep it away from the NFL as it reigns as a ratings juggernaut. The Eagles-Texans game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The World Series airs on Fox.

“For the World Series, an important consideration for us is having the biggest audience we can possibly get, and that’s a prime-time audience. That’s the reality,” Manfred said. “We think we have a great product that fans want to see. And we’re going to put the games on when it makes sense to play the games and hope to get a good audience.”

Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. is set to pitch against Phillies lefty Ranger Suarez in Game 3. Noah Syndergaard had been scheduled to start for Philadelphia before the rainout.

“It affects both teams. You just have to turn it off, get a good night’s rest and be ready to play tomorrow,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “It’s part of the game. You can’t control the weather, so you just deal with it.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was fine with the decision by Major League Baseball to postpone the game.

“Everybody would rather play in dry conditions. It’s going to be fair for everybody,” he said.

For fans, tickets that were good for Monday night now become valid for Tuesday’s game, when the calendar rolls over to November.

Game 1 starter Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies in Game 4 against Cristian Javier. Either Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson will start Game 5 for the Phils. Game 2 starter Zack Wheeler takes the mound for Game 6 on extra rest, setting up Suarez to start a possible Game 7 in Houston.

Thomson felt confident turning to Suarez in Game 7 even though he was roughed up by the Astros for six runs in three innings on Oct. 4 in his final start of the season.

“Some guys get sped up, get a little excited,” Thomson said. “Some guys, their heartbeat stays the same, and Ranger is one of those guys.”

Phillies righty Kyle Gibson could start Game 5 if the Phillies turn to Syndergaard in the bullpen in either of the next two games. Syndergaard went to the outfield after the postponement for some light long tossing in the rain.

Gibson would be a stretch after he went 10-8 in 31 starts but none since Oct. 1. His only postseason appearance was 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in Game 2 of the NLCS on Oct. 19 against the Padres. Gibson went 1-3 with a 9.79 ERA over his last six regular-season starts. Thomson said he could get 60-65 pitches out of Gibson.

The Astros and Phillies both worked out on the field Monday before the tarp was put down around 5 p.m. It started to rain about an hour later.

“I’m glad we took some batting practice and played some balls off the wall. That’s their real home-field advantage,” Baker said.

And once again, rain intruded on the World Series in Philly.

In 2008, the clinching Game 5 actually took three days to play. The Phillies and Tampa Bay were tied when the game was suspended and, after steady rain the next day, Philadelphia won the World Series a day after that.

The start of World Series games in Philadelphia in 1993, at Veterans Stadium, and 2009, at Citizens Bank Park, were delayed by rain. This year, the Phillies clinched the NL Championship Series with a win against San Diego on a rainy, gusty Sunday.

Royals hire Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as manager

Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as manager, turning over the young core of a rebuilding franchise to a forward-thinking manager with experience winning in a small market.

Quatraro replaces Mike Matheny, who was fired as part of a wide-spread shakeup within the Royals after a 65-97 finish for their sixth straight losing season. Quatraro was chosen by Royals general manager J.J. Picollo, who took over as head of the club’s baseball operations after the firing of longtime front-office executive Dayton Moore.

“We are extremely excited to have Matt leading our club and core of talent,” Picollo said in a statement. “Matt has great experiences throughout his career that have prepared him for this. He thoroughly impressed us all during our interview process and is clearly respected across the industry.”

The Royals interviewed their own bench coach, Pedro Grifol, along with third base coach Vance Wilson and Triple-A Omaha manager Scott Thorman. They also expressed interest in Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough and Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable, who have been linked to manager openings elsewhere.

One of the priorities that owner John Sherman had in overhauling the front office was that it lean more heavily on advanced analytics. And the 48-year-old Quatraro reflects that same emphasis in the manager; the Rays have excelled in using analytics to guide their decision-making, allowing them to consistently compete despite modest payrolls.

“I do think the managerial position has changed,” Picollo said. “You talk to players around the league, executives – there are things teams are doing that are pretty advanced. Our goal is to find out what those things are and implement them here.”

Tampa Bay has had five straight winning seasons while playing in the rugged AL East.

Quatraro, who interviewed for the Mets and A’s manager jobs last season, will take over one of the youngest teams in baseball, flush with up-and-coming talent such as AL rookie of the year candidate Bobby Witt Jr., catcher MJ Melendez and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. However, there is a dearth of pitching prospects across the organization.

“I’m grateful to Mr. Sherman and the ownership group, J.J. and the front office, and everyone else with the Royals for this opportunity,” Quatraro said. “I already knew the talent on the roster and how great the fans in Kansas City are, and the interview process convinced me that the terrific things I’d heard about the organization’s culture are true. I can’t wait to get started, and for my family to get to Kansas City and be part of that community.”

Quatraro starred as a college catcher at Old Dominion before the Rays chose him in the eighth round of the 1996 first-year player draft. And while he eventually reached the Triple-A level, Quatraro never appeared in a major league game.

After retiring as a player, Quatraro began working as an instructor in the Rays’ minor league system. He started out as a hitting coach for Class A Hudson Valley but eventually rose to become the franchise’s minor-league hitting coordinator.

He was hired by Cleveland as its assistant hitting coach in 2010, and worked alongside manager Terry Francona through the 2017 season – a period in which Sherman was a minority owner of the franchise.

Quatraro eventually returned to the Rays as their third base coach, and when Charlie Montoyo was hired as manager of the Blue Jays after the 2018 season, he was promoted to bench coach. He had served since as a sounding board for Rays manager Kevin Cash, helping the club win two division titles and make four straight playoff appearances.

The Rays were swept by the Guardians earlier this month in their AL wild-card series.

“J.J. and his staff designed and executed a rigorous process that revealed Matt to be the best leader for our club,” Sherman said. “Matt is widely respected throughout baseball with a proven record and tangible contributions in two organizations that built winning cultures through creativity and innovation. We are thrilled to welcome Matt, his wife Chris, and sons George and Leo to the Kansas City community.”