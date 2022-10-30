Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1

Associated PressOct 30, 2022, 12:27 AM EDT
HOUSTON – Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston’s lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Saturday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece.

Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0 lead. Unlike ace Justin Verlander in the opener, Valdez and Houston held on.

Valdez rebounded from a pair of poor outings in last year’s Series to pitch shutout ball into the seventh, and the bullpen survived a couple of jams to close things out.

Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez all doubled as Houston took a two-run lead four pitches in against Zack Wheeler. An error allowed another run in the first and Bregman added a two-run homer in the fifth.

A day after coming back for a 6-5 win in 10 innings. Philadelphia tried to rally in this one, too.

With the Phillies trailing by four runs, Kyle Schwarber hit a drive deep down the right-field line with a man on in the eighth against Rafael Montero that was originally ruled a two-run homer by right field line umpire James Hoye.

First base umpire Tripp Gibson at first signaled for umps to conference and the call was reversed on a crew chief review when it was determined the ball was just to the foul side of the pole.

Schwarber, who led the NL in home runs this season, then hit a long drive that was caught at the right field wall.

Ryan Pressly finished the combined six-hitter, giving up a run on an error by first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

Following the split in Houston, the Series resumes Monday night when Citizens Bank Park hosts the Series for the first time since 2009.

Of 61 previous Series tied 1-1, the Game 2 winner went on to the title 31 times – but just four of the last 14.

After struggling to a 19.29 ERA in a pair of Series starts in last year’s six-game loss to Atlanta, Valdez pitched with polish and poise. His cheeks glistening with sweat, the 28-year-old left-hander struck out nine and walked three, allowing four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

He blew by batters with a fastball averaging 95.6 mph and baffled them with his curve, which got three of his strikeouts- all looking. Unusually, he changed his glove and spikes mid-outing.

When the Phillies put two runners on for the only time against him in the sixth, Valdez struck out Game 1 star J.T. Realmuto with high heat, then got Bryce Harper to bounce a first-pitch sinker into an inning-ending double play.

Report: Nolan Arenado staying with Cardinals through 2027

Associated PressOct 29, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT
All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado will not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Cardinals, keeping him in St. Louis through the end of the 2027 season, a person familiar with his decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made. The Athletic was the first to report on Arenado’s decision.

Arenado had until five days after the World Series to decide whether to opt out of the remaining five years and $144 million on his contract. He originally signed an eight-year, $260 million pact with the Colorado Rockies in 2019 before getting sent to the NL Central champions, where he is set to make a base salary of $35 million next season.

Cardinals president John Mozeliak said earlier in the week that he flew to Southern California to meet with Arenado and that he was “optimistic” that things would work out.

The 31-year-old Arenado, a seven-time All-Star, also had been hearing from longtime ace Adam Wainwright, who announced earlier this week that he would return for one last season in St. Louis.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who might be Arenado’s biggest competition in the NL MVP race, also has been peppering him with text messages.

“Goldy and I have been on him and hopefully that works out,” Wainwright said. “I think it will. Nolan wants to be here.”

The very thought of opting out of such a massive contract seemed a longshot a year ago. But Arenado proceeded to hit .293 with 30 homers and 103 RBIs while playing well enough defensively to earn his 10th Gold Glove, and he could have pushed for an even bigger contract had he chosen to test free agency.

Instead, he will return to a team that loses retiring Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina but little else from the team that was swept by the NL champion Philadelphia Phillies in the wild-card round at Busch Stadium.