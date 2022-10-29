Report: Nolan Arenado staying with Cardinals through 2027

Associated PressOct 29, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado will not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Cardinals, keeping him in St. Louis through the end of the 2027 season, a person familiar with his decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made. The Athletic was the first to report on Arenado’s decision.

Arenado had until five days after the World Series to decide whether to opt out of the remaining five years and $144 million on his contract. He originally signed an eight-year, $260 million pact with the Colorado Rockies in 2019 before getting sent to the NL Central champions, where he is set to make a base salary of $35 million next season.

Cardinals president John Mozeliak said earlier in the week that he flew to Southern California to meet with Arenado and that he was “optimistic” that things would work out.

The 31-year-old Arenado, a seven-time All-Star, also had been hearing from longtime ace Adam Wainwright, who announced earlier this week that he would return for one last season in St. Louis.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who might be Arenado’s biggest competition in the NL MVP race, also has been peppering him with text messages.

“Goldy and I have been on him and hopefully that works out,” Wainwright said. “I think it will. Nolan wants to be here.”

The very thought of opting out of such a massive contract seemed a longshot a year ago. But Arenado proceeded to hit .293 with 30 homers and 103 RBIs while playing well enough defensively to earn his 10th Gold Glove, and he could have pushed for an even bigger contract had he chosen to test free agency.

Instead, he will return to a team that loses retiring Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina but little else from the team that was swept by the NL champion Philadelphia Phillies in the wild-card round at Busch Stadium.

HOUSTON — J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos’ sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 Friday night in the World Series opener.

Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game.

They can thank Castellanos for getting the chance. Known much more for his bat than glove, rushed in to make a terrific grab on Jeremy Peña’s blooper with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on second.

Realmuto, who hit a tying, two-run double in the fifth off Verlander, completed the comeback when he led off the 10th by sending a fastball from Luis García into the seats in right field.

Kyle Tucker homered twice for the Astros, who had been 7-0 in this postseason.

Houston had a chance in the 10th when Alex Bregman doubled with one out. After Yuli Gurriel drew a two-out walk, David Robertson bounced a wild pitch that put runners on second and third.

Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz was then hit by a 2-0 pitch from David Robertson — but plate umpire James Hoye ruled that Díaz leaned into the pitch and didn’t permit him to go to first to load the bases.

Díaz grounded out on 3-1 pitch to end it.

The last team to blow a 5-0 lead in the World Series was the 2002 San Francisco Giants, who squandered their chance in Game 6 to close out the Angels and win the title under manager Dusty Baker.

Baker saw it happen again this time as manager of the Astros.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler opposes Framber Valdez when the series continues Saturday night.