Realmuto, Phillies rally past Astros in 10 to open World Series

Associated PressOct 29, 2022, 1:09 AM EDT
Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
HOUSTON — J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos’ sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 Friday night in the World Series opener.

Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game.

They can thank Castellanos for getting the chance. Known much more for his bat than glove, rushed in to make a terrific grab on Jeremy Peña’s blooper with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on second.

Realmuto, who hit a tying, two-run double in the fifth off Verlander, completed the comeback when he led off the 10th by sending a fastball from Luis García into the seats in right field.

Kyle Tucker homered twice for the Astros, who had been 7-0 in this postseason.

Houston had a chance in the 10th when Alex Bregman doubled with one out. After Yuli Gurriel drew a two-out walk, David Robertson bounced a wild pitch that put runners on second and third.

Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz was then hit by a 2-0 pitch from David Robertson — but plate umpire James Hoye ruled that Díaz leaned into the pitch and didn’t permit him to go to first to load the bases.

Díaz grounded out on 3-1 pitch to end it.

The last team to blow a 5-0 lead in the World Series was the 2002 San Francisco Giants, who squandered their chance in Game 6 to close out the Angels and win the title under manager Dusty Baker.

Baker saw it happen again this time as manager of the Astros.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler opposes Framber Valdez when the series continues Saturday night.

Astros, Phillies set rosters ahead of World Series

Associated PressOct 28, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT
Getty Images
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies made only minor changes from their Championship Series rosters for their World Series rosters ahead of Game 1 on Friday night.

Houston added left-hander reliever Will Smith, who was left the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs. The 33-year-old Smith was acquired in a trade from the Braves this summer, was in seven playoff series and helped Atlanta to a World Series win over the Astros last season.

Houston took right-hander Seth Martinez, who did not pitch in the ALCS, off the roster to make room for Smith.

The Phillies added utility player Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson to the roster and took utility player Dalton Guthrie and right-hander Bailey Falter off.

Maton was on the Wild Card roster but did not play in the series against St. Louis. The left-handed hitter is the brother of Houston reliever Phil Maton, who is out for the season after breaking his pinkie punching a locker after giving up a hit to his brother in the team’s regular season finale.

Guthrie took Maton’s place on the NLDS and NLCS rosters but only one had one appearance as a pinch-runner against the Braves in the Division Series.

Nelson was on the NLDS roster but did not appear in a game.

Falter started Game 4 of the NLCS, giving up three hits and four runs in 2/3 innings in his postseason debut.

Houston’s roster has 13 pitchers, two catchers, eight infielders and three outfielders.

The Phillies have 13 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.