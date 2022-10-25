Tigers hire Rays’ Rob Metzler as VP, assistant GM

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have hired Tampa Bay scouting director Rob Metzler as vice president and assistant general manager, the team announced.
Metzler spent 15 seasons with the Rays, working the past seven years as the team’s senior director of amateur scouting.
He will lead the Tigers’ amateur and international scouting departments, working under president of baseball operations Scott Harris.
“Rob’s track record of success with the Rays speaks for itself, and his innovative approach to talent acquisition will help us achieve one of our main goals: to acquire, develop and retain young talent in Detroit,” Harris said in a statement.
The Tigers have made multiple leadership changes in 2022, most notably firing longtime executive Al Avila in August after seven years as general manager. Harris was hired as president of baseball operations after Avila’s departure.
The Tigers also announced a series of staff changes earlier this month, including the departures of hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul.
Detroit finished the season 66-96 – the third-worst record in the American League – and has not made the playoffs in eight years.
MIAMI — Skip Schumaker was a candidate to take over as manager of the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets in recent years, only to see those clubs pick someone else.
The Miami Marlins didn’t let him get away.
Schumaker has been hired by the Marlins to become the 16th manager in franchise history, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Marlins had not announced the hiring.
He comes to Miami from St. Louis, where he spent this season as the bench coach. Schumaker had been a first-base coach and associate manager for San Diego from 2018 through 2021, then joined the Cardinals’ staff.
The 42-year-old Schumaker takes over in Miami for Don Mattingly, who managed the Marlins for seven seasons. Mattingly went 443-587 with Miami, winning the NL Manager of the Year award after leading the Marlins to the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Mattingly’s contract expired when this season ended, and he and the Marlins’ front office – owner Bruce Sherman and general manager Kim Ng – agreed it would be best for both sides not to enter into a new deal.
That prompted a search by Miami, and Schumaker became the pick.
Schumaker played in the majors for 11 seasons, mostly with the Cardinals, and now gets his first managerial opportunity with Miami – which shares a spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida, with St. Louis.
Schumaker was a starter for the Cardinals team that won the 2011 World Series. The California native batted .278 in 1,149 games while primarily playing second base and the outfield. He retired in March 2016 while in camp with the Padres on a minor-league deal.