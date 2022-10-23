Javier, Astros romp 5-0 over Yanks, Cole, take 3-0 ALCS lead

Associated PressOct 23, 2022, 1:01 AM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros aren’t just beating the Yankees, they’re chomping them up. And now Dusty Baker’s team is on the verge of an astonishing four-game sweep.

Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run homer and the Astros beat Gerrit Cole and the Yankees 5-0 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series lead.

“We’re not going to come out any slower than we did today,” McCormick said after setting off another round of the Chas Chomp celebration in Houston’s dugout. “We’re going to be ready to play tomorrow and go for the sweep.”

Trying for their second straight AL pennant, the 106-win Astros improved to 6-0 this postseason and need one win for their fourth World Series trip in six years. Houston aims to close out the series on Sunday night when Lance McCullers Jr. starts against Nestor Cortes.

Only one of 39 teams has recovered from a 3-0 postseason series deficit to win, Boston against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS. Thirty teams completed sweeps.

McCormick, the No. 9 hitter, launched his second home run of the series for a 2-0 second-inning lead after Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader let Christian Vázquez’s flyball bounce out of his green glove for an error.

“It’s a loud atmosphere. … Calling it until the very end and we both got a little spooked,” Bader said. “He’s like 9 feet tall, so you don’t want to get anybody hurt.”

Aaron Judge had sprinted over from right and cut in front of him.

“At the last second I hear him. I’m trying to get out of the way,” Judge said. “I definitely messed him up on that play.”

McCormick drove a fastball 335 feet to the opposite field, and the ball hit the right-field short porch and bounced into the seats.

“It was a couple inches a little more over the plate than we wanted to and obviously the bounce went his way,” Cole said.

It would not have been a homer at any other major league ballpark, according to Statcast.

“That’s what the game’s about,” Baker said. “Even though it may not be, you have to kind of fool yourself that it is a break. And it’s amazing whatever you think can happen usually does happen. That was huge.”

Houston players responded to the homer with exaggerated clapping, arms spread wide. The gesture appeared to be initiated by Astros fan Scott Agruso, who attends games at Minute Maid Park wearing an alligator suit.

“It’s cool. I like how my teammates are into it now. Around the bases I see them always chomping,” McCormick said. “It fires me up, and I said before in case I hit a home run, I’m going to round third base, hit the chomp a couple of times to my teammates.”

Houston loaded the bases in the sixth and chased Cole. Trey Mancini followed with a sacrifice fly off Lou Trivino and Vázquez added a two-run single.

Javier pitched seven innings during the Astros’ combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium on June 25. Making his first start since Oct. 1, the 25-year-old right-hander gave up one hit, struck out five and walked three in 5 1/3 innings. He didn’t allow a ball out of the infield until Giancarlo Stanton’s one-out double in the fourth.

Héctor Neris, Ryan Stanek, Hunter Brown and Rafael Montero followed with hitless relief, and Bryan Abreu gave up a pair of two-out singles in the ninth.

New York, which last reached the World Series when it won in 2009, is on the precipice of elimination against Houston for the fourth time in eight seasons. After sprinting to a 61-23 record in early July, the Yankees spiraled to a 38-40 mark the rest of the way and have sputtered in the playoffs.

Judge, who set an AL record with 62 home runs during the season, went 0 for 4 and dropped to .156 with 14 strikeouts and three RBIs in the playoffs, including 1 for 12 against the Astros.

“Obviously, he’s the biggest force and key in our lineup, so we need to get something from him,” manager Aaron Boone said.

New York is hitting .128 in the ALCS with 41 strikeouts and has lost eight of 10 to Houston this year, throwing just 13 pitches with a lead.

Bader was caught stealing second by Vázquez after a leadoff walk in the fifth.

“We shut down the momentum from them,” Vázquez said. “It was awesome.”

Cole, baseball’s highest paid pitcher with a $324 million, nine-year deal, allowed a home run for the 11th consecutive start. He walked off the mound stone faced when Boone removed him in the sixth.

“About as frustrated as you can get,” Cole said.

Some Yankees fans, already angry after two losses in Houston, booed Judge after a pair of strikeouts and jeered Boone during pregame introductions.

“I understand why there’s boos and why there’s yelling at times,” Judge said. “We’ve got to pick it up as a team.”

FINALLY

Jose Altuve hit an opposite-field double to right in the fifth for his first hit after an 0-for-25 postseason start, the longest in postseason history.

“It’s been obviously hard personally,” Altuve said. “but it’s been a lot easier too because we’ve been winning.”

DUSTY

Baker got his 46th postseason win as a manager, moving past Dave Roberts for fourth behind Joe Torre (84), Tony La Russa (71) and Bobby Cox (67).

DROPPED

Josh Donaldson was dropped as seventh in the batting order for first time since April 16, 2013. Stanton played the spacious left field at Yankee Stadium for the first time in three years.

UP NEXT

Cortes starts after winning Game 5 of the AL Division Series on short rest and McCullers takes the mound for the Astros in his first appearance since Oct. 15 against Seattle in the Division Series. His elbow was bruised by a champagne bottle during the celebration after the 18-inning win.

Phillies hit 4 homers, rally past Padres 10-6, lead NLCS 3-1

Associated PressOct 23, 2022, 1:06 AM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper stood on second base after a go-ahead double and ran his hands across the script “Phillies” on his jersey as Citizens Bank Park shook in ecstasy over a World Series that suddenly seemed oh-so-close.

Harper punched his fists toward the ground and blurted a cuss-filled exclamation sure to be printed on T-shirts everywhere in Philly:

“This is my (expletive) house!”

With one more win, it will be a home for the World Series.

Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot into shrubbery and Harper doubled to put Philadelphia ahead for good in a wild 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night for a 3-1 lead in the NL Championship Series.

“I believe our team is built for October, I really do,” Harper said.

Harper — who signed a 13-year, $330 million free-agent deal in 2019 — had made Philly both his home and a championship contender with a postseason already among the greatest in franchise history. He’s hit in nine straight games, reached base in 10 straight games, is hitting .410 in the postseason and already told his team they weren’t losing in the postseason.

“It’s just a lot of fun to be able to be part of this group,” Harper said. “It’s a lot of fun to be able to come to the park every day knowing our fans are going to show out each night.”

J.T. Realmuto also homered for the big-hitting Phillies, who are trying to become the first third-place team to reach the Fall Classic.

The Phillies send ace Zack Wheeler to the mound in Game 5 Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to try and clinch their first National League pennant since 2009. They haven’t won the World Series since 2008.

“Yeah, you can’t write it better,” Hoskins said. “I can’t imagine what tomorrow is going to be like.”

Get the champagne ready, just in case.

No matter the outcome, Game 4 was one to remember for the Phillies and their fans.

The Phillies trailed 4-0 in the first and then chipped away, slugged away and finally put away the Padres. The clincher came in a four-run fifth inning against reliever Sean Manaea. Trailing 6-4, Schwarber walked to start the rally. Hoskins then ripped his second homer of the game — no bat spike, but just as dramatic — for the tying shot. Realmuto walked to set the stage for Harper.

The 2021 NL MVP lined the go-ahead double that rolled to the left-center wall for a 7-6 lead as the Philly crowd absolutely exploded. Harper then told the fans exactly where he lived — and his house is their home, too.

The Phillies fans refused to sit — and they had no reason to the rest of the game. Nick Castellanos singled in Harper to complete the scoring in the fifth.

Schwarber smashed the ball into the shrubs in dead center in the sixth for his third homer of this series and Realmuto punctuated the scoring with a solo shot in the seventh.

The Phillies 1-5 hitters went 9-for-18 with four homers, three doubles, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored.

Whew!

“You get the one big hit, it gets louder, and that’s where you can really snowball things,” Hoskins said. “We’re not new to scoring runs in bunches, but in the playoffs when things are so much tighter and more intense, the crowd is one way to kind of let that snowball happen, and we saw it twice tonight.”

The Padres and Phillies had already nearly stuffed nine innings worth of commotion into 48 minutes of a frenzied first.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson picked Bailey Falter to start Game 4 after a 17-day layoff and hoped the lefty could at least go once through the order. He couldn’t do much beyond retire the first two batters. Manny Machado rocked a homer to left and answered the chants of “Manny Sucks!” by cupping his right hand to his ear as he rounded the bases.

Falter let the next two runners reach and Brandon Drury lined a two-RBI double off the right field wall for a 3-0 lead. That was it for Falter. Reliever Connor Brogdon allowed an RBI single to Ha-Seong Kim to make it 4-0.

Bad outing for Falter? Absolutely.

The worst for a starting pitcher? Nope.

Mike Clevinger allowed a leadoff single in the bottom of the first and then Hoskins’ first homer of the game that cut the lead to 4-2. He walked Realmuto and Harper hit an RBI double to make it 4-3. Harper stood on second and ran his hands along the “Phillies” on his jersey as the crowd and Citizens Bank Park began to shake.

So much for Clevinger, out of the game without recording an out.

By the time No. 5 hitter Castellanos batted, there had been four total pitchers and three total outs. The combined first inning totals saw seven runs, seven hits, two homers, two doubles — oh, and the fun was just getting started.

Brogdon and Padres reliever Nick Martinez actually steadied the game, as they combined to retire 16 straight over 5 1/3 shutout innings.

“I wouldn’t bet against us. I have a lot of confidence in my guys,” Martinez said. “We’re not going to give in. We’re going to keep coming.”

That was the lone stretch of normalcy in this one. Not even the red rally towels frantically waved by another sellout crowd of 45,467 got as much of a workout as both bullpens.

Bryson Stott lined an opposite-field single to left in the fourth that tied the game 4-all and gave the Phillies new life.

Well, for a few pitches, at least.

Because the much-maligned Brad Hand, the fourth pitcher of the game, coughed up the lead in the fifth. He issued a one-out walk and then Juan Soto lined a two-run homer to right, his first of the postseason and first since Oct. 1 against the White Sox.

It was 6-4 Padres.

And it was the beginning of the end.

“We only need to win one to get home,” manager Bob Melvin said.

UP NEXT

Wheeler faces Padres RHP Yu Darvish (2-1, 2.84 ERA in the postseason).