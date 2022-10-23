Javier, Astros romp 5-0 over Yankees, Cole, take 3-0 ALCS lead

Associated Press Oct 23, 2022
NEW YORK — Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros aren’t just beating the Yankees, they’re chomping them up. And now Dusty Baker’s team is on the verge of an astonishing four-game sweep.

Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run homer and the Astros beat Gerrit Cole and the Yankees 5-0 to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series lead.

“We’re not going to come out any slower than we did today,” McCormick said after setting off another round of the Chas Chomp celebration in Houston’s dugout. “We’re going to be ready to play tomorrow and go for the sweep.”

Trying for their second straight AL pennant, the 106-win Astros improved to 6-0 this postseason and need one win for their fourth World Series trip in six years. Houston aims to close out the series on Sunday night when Lance McCullers Jr. starts against Nestor Cortes.

Only one of 39 teams has recovered from a 3-0 postseason series deficit to win, Boston against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS. Thirty teams completed sweeps.

McCormick, the No. 9 hitter, launched his second home run of the series for a 2-0 second-inning lead after Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader let Christian Vázquez’s flyball bounce out of his green glove for an error.

“It’s a loud atmosphere. … Calling it until the very end and we both got a little spooked,” Bader said. “He’s like 9 feet tall, so you don’t want to get anybody hurt.”

Aaron Judge had sprinted over from right and cut in front of him.

“At the last second I hear him. I’m trying to get out of the way,” Judge said. “I definitely messed him up on that play.”

McCormick drove a fastball 335 feet to the opposite field, and the ball hit the right-field short porch and bounced into the seats.

“It was a couple inches a little more over the plate than we wanted to and obviously the bounce went his way,” Cole said.

It would not have been a homer at any other major league ballpark, according to Statcast.

“That’s what the game’s about,” Baker said. “Even though it may not be, you have to kind of fool yourself that it is a break. And it’s amazing whatever you think can happen usually does happen. That was huge.”

Houston players responded to the homer with exaggerated clapping, arms spread wide. The gesture appeared to be initiated by Astros fan Scott Agruso, who attends games at Minute Maid Park wearing an alligator suit.

“It’s cool. I like how my teammates are into it now. Around the bases I see them always chomping,” McCormick said. “It fires me up, and I said before in case I hit a home run, I’m going to round third base, hit the chomp a couple of times to my teammates.”

Houston loaded the bases in the sixth and chased Cole. Trey Mancini followed with a sacrifice fly off Lou Trivino and Vázquez added a two-run single.

Javier pitched seven innings during the Astros’ combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium on June 25. Making his first start since Oct. 1, the 25-year-old right-hander gave up one hit, struck out five and walked three in 5 1/3 innings. He didn’t allow a ball out of the infield until Giancarlo Stanton’s one-out double in the fourth.

Héctor Neris, Ryan Stanek, Hunter Brown and Rafael Montero followed with hitless relief, and Bryan Abreu gave up a pair of two-out singles in the ninth.

New York, which last reached the World Series when it won in 2009, is on the precipice of elimination against Houston for the fourth time in eight seasons. After sprinting to a 61-23 record in early July, the Yankees spiraled to a 38-40 mark the rest of the way and have sputtered in the playoffs.

Judge, who set an AL record with 62 home runs during the season, went 0 for 4 and dropped to .156 with 14 strikeouts and three RBIs in the playoffs, including 1 for 12 against the Astros.

“Obviously, he’s the biggest force and key in our lineup, so we need to get something from him,” manager Aaron Boone said.

New York is hitting .128 in the ALCS with 41 strikeouts and has lost eight of 10 to Houston this year, throwing just 13 pitches with a lead.

Bader was caught stealing second by Vázquez after a leadoff walk in the fifth.

“We shut down the momentum from them,” Vázquez said. “It was awesome.”

Cole, baseball’s highest paid pitcher with a $324 million, nine-year deal, allowed a home run for the 11th consecutive start. He walked off the mound stone faced when Boone removed him in the sixth.

“About as frustrated as you can get,” Cole said.

Some Yankees fans, already angry after two losses in Houston, booed Judge after a pair of strikeouts and jeered Boone during pregame introductions.

“I understand why there’s boos and why there’s yelling at times,” Judge said. “We’ve got to pick it up as a team.”

FINALLY

Jose Altuve hit an opposite-field double to right in the fifth for his first hit after an 0-for-25 postseason start, the longest in postseason history.

“It’s been obviously hard personally,” Altuve said. “but it’s been a lot easier too because we’ve been winning.”

DUSTY

Baker got his 46th postseason win as a manager, moving past Dave Roberts for fourth behind Joe Torre (84), Tony La Russa (71) and Bobby Cox (67).

DROPPED

Josh Donaldson was dropped as seventh in the batting order for first time since April 16, 2013. Stanton played the spacious left field at Yankee Stadium for the first time in three years.

UP NEXT

Cortes starts after winning Game 5 of the AL Division Series on short rest and McCullers takes the mound for the Astros in his first appearance since Oct. 15 against Seattle in the Division Series. His elbow was bruised by a champagne bottle during the celebration after the 18-inning win.

Harper’s HR powers Phillies past Padres, into World Series

Associated Press Oct 23, 2022
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper slugged his fifth homer of the postseason, a two-run blast in the eighth inning that turned Citizens Bank Park into a madhouse, and the $330 million slugger powered the Philadelphia Phillies past the San Diego Padres 4-3 and into the World Series for the first the time since 2009.

Rhys Hoskins also hit a two-run homer in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series to spark Philadelphia’s improbable run to the pennant and a shot at its first World Series championship since 2008.

Harper has made the monumental feat of hitting a baseball look so easy in the postseason and he delivered with easily the defining moment in his four-year Phillies’ career.

Philadelphia trailed 3-2 when J.T. Realmuto began the eighth with a single off reliever Robert Suarez. Harper then lined a 2-2, 98 mph sinker the opposite way, into the left field seats as another sellout crowd of 45,485 shook the stadium.

Harper’s hitting earned him the NLCS MVP award. And maybe other highlights on deck in the next couple of weeks.

“We’ve got four more,” Harper told the fans during an on-field celebration, and they roared again.

Houston held a 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS. The World Series will begin at the home of the AL champion.

The lefty-swinging Harper connected off a righty – the Padres had left-handed closer Josh Hader warming in the bullpen, but didn’t bring him in.

“It’s a thought at this point, but that wasn’t what we were thinking,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “We were trying to get to four-out position for Hader, and we had a lot of confidence in Suarez.”

The Phillies felt the same way about Harper.

“We call him `The Showman.’ He’s always had a knack for those moments,” Hoskins said.

Remember, too: When Harper’s thumb was broken by a pitch from San Diego’s Blake Snell in late June, there were some concerns that he might not return this season.

Instead, the star who signed a 13-year contract to play in Philadelphia delivered – in this season, in this game.

“I think we always believed,” Harper said.

Even after Harper’s homer put them ahead, it wasn’t an easy ending for the Phillies.

Reliever David Robertson was pulled after a pair of one-out walks in the ninth. Ranger Suarez made his first relief appearance of the season and retired Trent Grisham on a bunt and got Austin Nola – brother of Phils ace Aaron Nola – on a routine fly to finish it for a huge save.

The Phillies mobbed each other in the infield as the Phillie Phanatic and swayed the “NL Champions” flag as the official postseason anthem “Dancing On My Own” blared throughout the stadium.

Philly, get ready.

Harper, Hoskins & Crew are coming for a most improbable World Series championship.

Harper, who turned 30 last week, is batting 439 (18 for 41) with six doubles, five homers, 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored over 11 postseason games. He has hit in 10 straight and has reached base in 11 straight.

And the feared designated hitter can keep those streaks alive when he plays in his first World Series.

“To a certain degree, it’s getting overlooked because of who he is and the star that he is,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said before the game. “He’s a guy that’s a big star that’s delivered. Can’t say enough about that.”

Philadelphia finished third in the NL East at 87-75, a full 14 games behind the 101-win Braves this season, and were the last club in the majors to make the 12-team playoff field.. After a 2-0 sweep of NL Central champion St. Louis in MLB’s newly created wild-card round, the Phillies needed only four games to knock out Atlanta, the defending World Series champs.

The Padres took a 3-2 lead in a sloppy seventh inning as rain pounded Citizens Bank Park and turned portions of the infield, notably around third base, into a mud pit.

But it was Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez’s slippery grip that cost the Phillies.

Starter Zack Wheeler was fantastic again and struck out eight over six innings. He was lifted with a 2-1 lead after Jake Cronenworth hit a leadoff single in the seventh and tipped his cap as he walked off the mound to a standing ovation.

Dominguez couldn’t find his feel with the ball as the rain picked up, puddles formed near third base and the infield dirt turned to mush. He threw one wild pitch and Josh Bell lined a tying RBI double to right that made it 2-1. Dominguez recovered to strike out the next two batters with pinch-runner Jose Azocar on second base.

Azocar moved to third on a wild pitch and scooted home for the 3-2 lead on Dominguez’s third wild pitch of the inning. The righty reliever threw only three wild pitches in 51 innings all season — then uncorked three in the seventh.

Hoskins, Harper, Wheeler have left a trail of indelible moment at Citizens Bank as they improved to 5-0 at home, where they will play World Series Games 3, 4 and 5.

Game 5 of the NLCS was no exception.

The Phillies caught a break when in the third after Kyle Schwarber was called out a two-out stolen-base attempt. Schwarber never budged off the base, adamant that second baseman Cronenworth never tagged him. Phillies fans howled in delight as the replay on the big screen showed repeatedly that Cronenworth whiffed on the tag attempt. The call was overturned on replay, and the Phillies had new life.

Hoskins, who came hitting a quite memorable .171, smashed one into the left field seats off starter Yu Darvish as the crowd went wild. He hopped down the line as he mouthed some words to his teammates in the dugout and twirled his bat — not unlike the steadily-spinning rally towels — as he gave them a 2-0 lead.

Wheeler, who took a comebacker off his right leg to close the fourth, made a rare mistake when he gave up Soto’s solo homer in the inning that made it 2-1. Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove snapped a Polaroid photo of Soto in the dugout.

Try as they might, the Padres weren’t ready for their close up.