Harper’s HR powers Phillies past Padres, into World Series

Associated PressOct 23, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper slugged his fifth homer of the postseason, a two-run blast in the eighth inning that turned Citizens Bank Park into a madhouse, and the $330 million slugger powered the Philadelphia Phillies past the San Diego Padres 4-3 and into the World Series for the first the time since 2009.

Rhys Hoskins also hit a two-run homer in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series to spark Philadelphia’s improbable run to the pennant and a shot at its first World Series championship since 2008.

Harper has made the monumental feat of hitting a baseball look so easy in the postseason and he delivered with easily the defining moment in his four-year Phillies’ career.

Philadelphia trailed 3-2 when J.T. Realmuto began the eighth with a single off reliever Robert Suarez. Harper then lined a 2-2, 98 mph sinker the opposite way, into the left field seats as another sellout crowd of 45,485 shook the stadium.

Harper’s hitting earned him the NLCS MVP award. And maybe other highlights on deck in the next couple of weeks.

“We’ve got four more,” Harper told the fans during an on-field celebration, and they roared again.

Houston held a 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS. The World Series will begin at the home of the AL champion.

The lefty-swinging Harper connected off a righty – the Padres had left-handed closer Josh Hader warming in the bullpen, but didn’t bring him in.

“It’s a thought at this point, but that wasn’t what we were thinking,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “We were trying to get to four-out position for Hader, and we had a lot of confidence in Suarez.”

The Phillies felt the same way about Harper.

“We call him `The Showman.’ He’s always had a knack for those moments,” Hoskins said.

Remember, too: When Harper’s thumb was broken by a pitch from San Diego’s Blake Snell in late June, there were some concerns that he might not return this season.

Instead, the star who signed a 13-year contract to play in Philadelphia delivered – in this season, in this game.

“I think we always believed,” Harper said.

Even after Harper’s homer put them ahead, it wasn’t an easy ending for the Phillies.

Reliever David Robertson was pulled after a pair of one-out walks in the ninth. Ranger Suarez made his first relief appearance of the season and retired Trent Grisham on a bunt and got Austin Nola – brother of Phils ace Aaron Nola – on a routine fly to finish it for a huge save.

The Phillies mobbed each other in the infield as the Phillie Phanatic and swayed the “NL Champions” flag as the official postseason anthem “Dancing On My Own” blared throughout the stadium.

Philly, get ready.

Harper, Hoskins & Crew are coming for a most improbable World Series championship.

Harper, who turned 30 last week, is batting 439 (18 for 41) with six doubles, five homers, 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored over 11 postseason games. He has hit in 10 straight and has reached base in 11 straight.

And the feared designated hitter can keep those streaks alive when he plays in his first World Series.

“To a certain degree, it’s getting overlooked because of who he is and the star that he is,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said before the game. “He’s a guy that’s a big star that’s delivered. Can’t say enough about that.”

Philadelphia finished third in the NL East at 87-75, a full 14 games behind the 101-win Braves this season, and were the last club in the majors to make the 12-team playoff field.. After a 2-0 sweep of NL Central champion St. Louis in MLB’s newly created wild-card round, the Phillies needed only four games to knock out Atlanta, the defending World Series champs.

The Padres took a 3-2 lead in a sloppy seventh inning as rain pounded Citizens Bank Park and turned portions of the infield, notably around third base, into a mud pit.

But it was Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez’s slippery grip that cost the Phillies.

Starter Zack Wheeler was fantastic again and struck out eight over six innings. He was lifted with a 2-1 lead after Jake Cronenworth hit a leadoff single in the seventh and tipped his cap as he walked off the mound to a standing ovation.

Dominguez couldn’t find his feel with the ball as the rain picked up, puddles formed near third base and the infield dirt turned to mush. He threw one wild pitch and Josh Bell lined a tying RBI double to right that made it 2-1. Dominguez recovered to strike out the next two batters with pinch-runner Jose Azocar on second base.

Azocar moved to third on a wild pitch and scooted home for the 3-2 lead on Dominguez’s third wild pitch of the inning. The righty reliever threw only three wild pitches in 51 innings all season — then uncorked three in the seventh.

Hoskins, Harper, Wheeler have left a trail of indelible moment at Citizens Bank as they improved to 5-0 at home, where they will play World Series Games 3, 4 and 5.

Game 5 of the NLCS was no exception.

The Phillies caught a break when in the third after Kyle Schwarber was called out a two-out stolen-base attempt. Schwarber never budged off the base, adamant that second baseman Cronenworth never tagged him. Phillies fans howled in delight as the replay on the big screen showed repeatedly that Cronenworth whiffed on the tag attempt. The call was overturned on replay, and the Phillies had new life.

Hoskins, who came hitting a quite memorable .171, smashed one into the left field seats off starter Yu Darvish as the crowd went wild. He hopped down the line as he mouthed some words to his teammates in the dugout and twirled his bat — not unlike the steadily-spinning rally towels — as he gave them a 2-0 lead.

Wheeler, who took a comebacker off his right leg to close the fourth, made a rare mistake when he gave up Soto’s solo homer in the inning that made it 2-1. Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove snapped a Polaroid photo of Soto in the dugout.

Try as they might, the Padres weren’t ready for their close up.

Phillies hit 4 homers, rally past Padres 10-6, lead NLCS 3-1

Associated PressOct 23, 2022, 1:06 AM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper stood on second base after a go-ahead double and ran his hands across the script “Phillies” on his jersey as Citizens Bank Park shook in ecstasy over a World Series that suddenly seemed oh-so-close.

Harper punched his fists toward the ground and blurted a cuss-filled exclamation sure to be printed on T-shirts everywhere in Philly:

“This is my (expletive) house!”

With one more win, it will be a home for the World Series.

Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot into shrubbery and Harper doubled to put Philadelphia ahead for good in a wild 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night for a 3-1 lead in the NL Championship Series.

“I believe our team is built for October, I really do,” Harper said.

Harper — who signed a 13-year, $330 million free-agent deal in 2019 — had made Philly both his home and a championship contender with a postseason already among the greatest in franchise history. He’s hit in nine straight games, reached base in 10 straight games, is hitting .410 in the postseason and already told his team they weren’t losing in the postseason.

“It’s just a lot of fun to be able to be part of this group,” Harper said. “It’s a lot of fun to be able to come to the park every day knowing our fans are going to show out each night.”

J.T. Realmuto also homered for the big-hitting Phillies, who are trying to become the first third-place team to reach the Fall Classic.

The Phillies send ace Zack Wheeler to the mound in Game 5 Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to try and clinch their first National League pennant since 2009. They haven’t won the World Series since 2008.

“Yeah, you can’t write it better,” Hoskins said. “I can’t imagine what tomorrow is going to be like.”

Get the champagne ready, just in case.

No matter the outcome, Game 4 was one to remember for the Phillies and their fans.

The Phillies trailed 4-0 in the first and then chipped away, slugged away and finally put away the Padres. The clincher came in a four-run fifth inning against reliever Sean Manaea. Trailing 6-4, Schwarber walked to start the rally. Hoskins then ripped his second homer of the game — no bat spike, but just as dramatic — for the tying shot. Realmuto walked to set the stage for Harper.

The 2021 NL MVP lined the go-ahead double that rolled to the left-center wall for a 7-6 lead as the Philly crowd absolutely exploded. Harper then told the fans exactly where he lived — and his house is their home, too.

The Phillies fans refused to sit — and they had no reason to the rest of the game. Nick Castellanos singled in Harper to complete the scoring in the fifth.

Schwarber smashed the ball into the shrubs in dead center in the sixth for his third homer of this series and Realmuto punctuated the scoring with a solo shot in the seventh.

The Phillies 1-5 hitters went 9-for-18 with four homers, three doubles, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored.

Whew!

“You get the one big hit, it gets louder, and that’s where you can really snowball things,” Hoskins said. “We’re not new to scoring runs in bunches, but in the playoffs when things are so much tighter and more intense, the crowd is one way to kind of let that snowball happen, and we saw it twice tonight.”

The Padres and Phillies had already nearly stuffed nine innings worth of commotion into 48 minutes of a frenzied first.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson picked Bailey Falter to start Game 4 after a 17-day layoff and hoped the lefty could at least go once through the order. He couldn’t do much beyond retire the first two batters. Manny Machado rocked a homer to left and answered the chants of “Manny Sucks!” by cupping his right hand to his ear as he rounded the bases.

Falter let the next two runners reach and Brandon Drury lined a two-RBI double off the right field wall for a 3-0 lead. That was it for Falter. Reliever Connor Brogdon allowed an RBI single to Ha-Seong Kim to make it 4-0.

Bad outing for Falter? Absolutely.

The worst for a starting pitcher? Nope.

Mike Clevinger allowed a leadoff single in the bottom of the first and then Hoskins’ first homer of the game that cut the lead to 4-2. He walked Realmuto and Harper hit an RBI double to make it 4-3. Harper stood on second and ran his hands along the “Phillies” on his jersey as the crowd and Citizens Bank Park began to shake.

So much for Clevinger, out of the game without recording an out.

By the time No. 5 hitter Castellanos batted, there had been four total pitchers and three total outs. The combined first inning totals saw seven runs, seven hits, two homers, two doubles — oh, and the fun was just getting started.

Brogdon and Padres reliever Nick Martinez actually steadied the game, as they combined to retire 16 straight over 5 1/3 shutout innings.

“I wouldn’t bet against us. I have a lot of confidence in my guys,” Martinez said. “We’re not going to give in. We’re going to keep coming.”

That was the lone stretch of normalcy in this one. Not even the red rally towels frantically waved by another sellout crowd of 45,467 got as much of a workout as both bullpens.

Bryson Stott lined an opposite-field single to left in the fourth that tied the game 4-all and gave the Phillies new life.

Well, for a few pitches, at least.

Because the much-maligned Brad Hand, the fourth pitcher of the game, coughed up the lead in the fifth. He issued a one-out walk and then Juan Soto lined a two-run homer to right, his first of the postseason and first since Oct. 1 against the White Sox.

It was 6-4 Padres.

And it was the beginning of the end.

“We only need to win one to get home,” manager Bob Melvin said.

UP NEXT

Wheeler faces Padres RHP Yu Darvish (2-1, 2.84 ERA in the postseason).