Blue Jays agree to 3-year deal with manager John Schneider

Associated Press Oct 21, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
TORONTO – By his own admission, John Schneider never amounted to much as a baseball player.

On Friday, Schneider fulfilled a dream he’d pursued for 15 years since giving up on playing and choosing to coach instead.

Toronto’s former bench coach, Schneider was named the 14th manager in Blue Jays history, signing a three-year contract with the team he led on an interim basis for 78 games last season.

“I’ve said it before, this is a dream scenario for me,” Schneider said. “I couldn’t ask for a better situation. This organization has made me feel like a family member since day one. I’m just extremely humbled and honored to lead this group and hopefully achieve our goal of winning a World Series.”

Schneider’s contract includes a team option for 2026.

Drafted by Toronto in 2002, Schneider was a minor league catcher for six seasons before becoming a minor league manager in 2009. He spent 10 seasons managing in the minors, winning championships at three levels, before joining the Blue Jays’ big league staff as major league coach in 2019. He became bench coach before the 2022 season.

“When I turned the page from a very mediocre playing career to coaching in the minor leagues, this was kind of the end goal,” Schneider said. “I think it makes it that much more special to be sitting here with this hat and this jersey on.”

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins praised Schneider for his preparation and decision-making.

“One of the many attractive things about John is how prepared he is,” Atkins said. “That allows him to be agile in a game. Agility is huge, and being able to rely on experiences and ultimately trust your process to make decisions in the moment has to be there. It was evident to us that he was prepared to have that confidence to be agile.”

Schneider, 42, went 46-28 as interim manager after replacing Charlie Montoyo in July. Toronto finished as the top AL wild card at 92-70 but was swept out of the playoffs by visiting Seattle, blowing an 8-1 lead in the second game and losing 10-9.

“As bad as an ending is when you don’t win, I think it’s really good going forward for the next year,” Schneider said.

The Blue Jays have won 90 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since doing it three consecutive years from 1991-93, which included the franchise’s two World Series titles.

Toronto has a strong core of players under contract for 2023, including outfielder George Springer, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette and right-handers Jose Berrios and Kevin Gausman.

“This is a very unique opportunity and one that I’m not taking lightly,” Schneider said.

Scheider was named Eastern League Manager of the Year after his Double-A New Hampshire team won the league title in 2018. That team included current Blue Jays infielders Guerrero, Bichette and Cavan Biggio, outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and closer Jordan Romano.

Schneider also coached Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen and left-hander reliever Tim Mayza in the minors.

“It’s cool that some of them are like family to me,” Schneider said.

Final decisions are pending on Schneider’s staff but the expectation is they’ll all be back, Atkins said. Triple-A manager Casey Candaele joined Toronto’s staff as bench coach after Schneider was promoted.

“We’re still working through all of that,” Atkins said. “I feel very good about all of their contributions and their potential contributions moving forward but don’t want to finalize anything just yet.”

Atkins said Springer, 33, who suffered a concussion in Toronto’s season-ending loss, has returned home to Connecticut but has yet to receive attention on a bone spur in his right elbow that caused him to miss the All-Star game and sit out 10 days in August.

A four-time All-Star and MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, Springer signed a six-year, $150 million contract with Toronto before the 2021 season.

Atkins also confirmed that Gurriel had surgery Thursday to repair a broken hamate bone in his left wrist. Gurriel is expected to recover in four to six weeks.

 

Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1

Associated Press Oct 21, 2022, 11:33 PM EDT
Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series.

Game 4 is Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies returned home to another packed house for the first NLCS game in the city since 2010 and are now only two wins away from playing for their first World Series championship since 2008.

The Phillies can take solace they survived the Padres without playing their best baseball. Outside of Schwarber’s homer — Schwarbombs as they’re affectionately known in Philly — the big bats were pretty quiet. Segura and Rhys Hoskins also made costly errors that made the game closer than it ever needed to be.

Yet starter Ranger Suarez survived shoddy fielding to earn the win. He walked none and allowed only two hits and one earned run over 68 pitches in five sharp innings. Zach Eflin and Jose Alvarado each tossed scoreless innings and Seranthony Dominguez earned a six-out save as the Phillies head into a Game 4 expected to be largely a bullpen game.

With one out and a runner on in the ninth, Dominguez struck out Jurickson Profar on a full-count check swing that sent the outfielder into a rage. Profar cursed out the plate umpire, threw his helmet and kicked it as he stormed off the field.

Padres postseason ace Joe Musgrove couldn’t get out of the sixth inning and left the mound to Alec Bohm exhorting the crowd to get louder after his RBI double to right in the sixth past a diving Juan Soto made it 4-2.

Musgrove scuffled from the first batter.

Schwarber worked a full count and then smashed his second solo homer of the series into the right field seats. Schwarber, who led the National League with 46 homers, also hit a jaw-dropping, 488-foot solo drive in Game 1. Alas, this blast only sailed 405 feet.

The Phillies seemed poised to jump on Musgrove in the inning after Hoskins and J.T Realmuto walked.

Musgrove acknowledged this week that he had been “beaten down by the crowds” early in his postseason career. The Phillies fans — another sellout crowd of 45,279 went wild on every pitch — were frothing when Bryce Harper came to hit.

Harper, though, hit into a double play and Musgrove retired Nick Castellanos on a grounder to escape further damage. Musgrove threw 22 pitches without an out, then needed only pitches two pitches to get three outs.

Musgrove pitched out of another jam in the second when Bryson Stott, who hit a one-out double, was stranded on third.

The 29-year-old Musgrove has been the postseason ace for the Padres, the team he grew up rooting for as a California kid. He tossed one-hit ball over seven shutout innings in an NL Wild Card Series win over the Mets and followed up with six solid innings to help beat the Dodgers in the NLCS.

Suarez, meanwhile, had struggled of late and walked five in 3 1/3 innings in his Game 2 NLDS start at Atlanta. But hey, this is what makes baseball so great — it was Suarez who mowed down the Padres in rapid succession.

The lefty threw only six pitches in the third inning. Suarez, who went 10-7 this season, could have pitched deeper in the game but manager Rob Thomson wants him fresh for another outing if the series goes long.

Suarez should have escaped the fourth unscathed but Segura took his eye off the ball at second base and dropped the toss for an error and a run scored in what should have been a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play. Suarez left two runners stranded to keep it 1-1.

Segura threw his bat and redeemed himself when he lofted a two-run single to right in the fourth for a 3-1 lead. He was promptly picked off first. He later robbed Ha-Seong Kim of a base hit.

Hoskins muffed Trent Grisham‘s routine grounder to lead off the fifth for a two-base error. Grisham scored an unearned run on Kim’s RBI groundout that made it 3-2.

The Phillies bullpen took over from there and won a game in front of former World Series favorites of the past such as Charlie Manuel, Ryan Howard and Matt Stairs. Maybe this year’s team could be next.

CENTER OF ATTENTION

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce ran on the field wearing a Phillies jersey and chest bumped the Phanatic. Kelce waved a rally towel and chugged an entire can of beer as Phillies fans roared. Kelce watched part of the game with Manuel and “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Miles Teller.

LEADING OFF

Schwarber is only the second Phillie in postseason history to hit a leadoff home run. Jimmy Rollins is the other, doing so three times.

UP NEXT

The Phillies and Padres have yet to name Game 4 starters.