Bregman HR as Valdez, Astros edge Yankees 3-2, lead ALCS 2-0

Associated PressOct 20, 2022, 11:41 PM EDT
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images
0 Comments

HOUSTON – Alex Bregman hit an early three-run homer, Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and the Houston Astros stayed perfect in the playoffs, edging the New York Yankees 3-2 Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.

The 106-win Astros improved to 5-0 this postseason after a sweep to begin this best-of-seven matchup.

“We got a few guys hot. We would like to get everybody hot before it’s over with,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge just missed a two-run homer in the eighth when his drive was caught just in front of the short wall by right fielder Kyle Tucker. The ball would’ve landed in the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium, Statcast showed – with the roof open at Minute Maid Park, the wind might’ve knocked down Judge’s bid.

“I think the roof open kind of killed us,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, later adding, “I didn’t think like he smoked it like no-doubter, but it felt like his homers to right.

A night after Justin Verlander fanned 11 in a 4-2 win in Game 1, Valdez turned in another solid pitching performance and Bregman’s third-inning homer was all the offense Houston needed.

Valdez allowed just four hits, walked none and struck out nine. The only runs New York mustered were unearned, coming in the fourth after a flustered Valdez committed two errors on the same play.

But he quickly moved past the gaffe and shut down the powerful Yankees lineup the rest of the way. Valdez allowed just one baserunner after that inning on a single to Harrison Bader with two outs in the fifth and retired the last seven hitters he faced, capped by striking out the side in the seventh.

Featuring a mix of pitches, Valdez got 25 swings and misses. He also helped end the Yankees’ record run of 23 straight postseason games with a home run.

Bryan Abreu pitched a scoreless eighth. Ryan Pressly walked one in a scoreless ninth, striking out three for his second save of the series.

There was a slight delay before Pressly threw his first pitch after a fan got on the field and appeared to try and hug Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and take a selfie with him. Security and police officers quickly descended on the man and pulled him away from Altuve before wrestling him to the ground, handcuffing him and escorting him off the field.

The series shifts to New York for Game 3 Saturday where the Yankees will try to dig themselves out of a hole to avoid being eliminated by Houston in the ALCS for the third time in six years. Former Houston ace Gerrit Cole will start for New York.

Houston is 7-2 overall against the Yankees this year.

Yankees starter Luis Severino plunked Martin Maldonado on the left forearm to start Houston’s third before the slumping Altuve struck out. Jeremy Pena singled to center before Yordan Alvarez grounded into a forceout at second.

Bregman then knocked a fastball beyond the wall in left field for his second home run this postseason to make it 3-0. It was his 14th career home run in the playoffs to move him past Justin Turner for most homers by a third baseman in MLB history.

It was a bit windy at Minute Maid Park in a rare game where the retractable roof was open, and it was unclear how much the conditions impacted flyballs. Judge, who set an AL record with 62 home runs during the regular season, gave the Houston fans with his drive that Tucker grabbed before knocking into the wall.

The Yankees are hitting .138 in the two games against the Astros and have struck out 30 times to Houston’s eight.

The Astros are unbeaten this postseason after sweeping the AL Division Series against Seattle. They’ve done it without any help on offense from Altuve, long a postseason powerhouse.

The three-time batting champion went 0 for 4 Thursday to fall to 0 for 23 in the playoffs this year, which is the longest hitless streak to begin a postseason in MLB history. He passed Dal Maxvill, who went 0 for 22 in the 1968 World Series for the Cardinals.

Judge got his first hit of the series with a single to get things going for the Yankees in the fourth.

Then came a nightmare of a play for Valdez where he made both a fielding and a throwing error. Giancarlo Stanton hit a chopper toward Valdez, and he grabbed it, possibly with time to start a double play, but then dropped it.

Valdez picked up the ball but fell backwards to the ground as he threw to first. His toss was offline, allowing Judge to advance to third and Stanton to reach second on the play.

Valdez remained on his back on the grass for a few seconds after seeing the ball roll past first base and put a hand to his face and shook his head before gathering himself and returning to the mound.

Anthony Rizzo followed with a groundout that scored Judge to make it 3-1.

A single by Gleyber Torres sent Stanton home to get the Yankees within 3-2. But Valdez struck out Josh Donaldson and Kyle Higashioka to limit the damage.

Severino was lifted after allowing a single to Tucker with no outs in the sixth. Jonathan Loaisiga took over and was greeted with a single by Yuli Gurriel. But Aledmys Diaz grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Severino allowed five hits and three runs with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

PETTIS OUT

Astros third base coach Gary Pettis was out for a second straight game because of an illness. First base coach Omar Lopez filled in for Pettis, and quality control coach Dan Firova coached first.

UP NEXT

Cole (2-0, 2.03 ERA this postseason), who helped the Astros to the 2019 World Series before signing with the Yankees, will start for New York in Game 3 Friday. Houston has yet to name its starter, but it will likely be Lance McCullers.

Verlander Ks 11 to lead Astros over Yankees 4-2 in ALCS

Associated PressOct 19, 2022, 11:26 PM EDT
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
2 Comments

HOUSTON – Justin Verlander struck out 11 in six strong innings and Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick and Jeremy Pena all homered to power the Houston Astros to a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in their AL Championship Series opener Wednesday night.

The Astros are in their sixth consecutive ALCS, looking to reach the World Series for the fourth time in that span, against a New York team in the LCS for the first time since being eliminated by Houston in 2019.

The game was tied 1-all in the sixth when Gurriel connected off reliever Clarke Schmidt on a solo shot to the seats in left field to put Houston on top. Two batters later, McCormick sent a sinker from Schmidt into right field to make it 3-1.

Verlander set a major league record with the eighth double-digit strikeout game of his postseason career and passed Clayton Kershaw (213) to become the all-time leader in strikeouts in the playoffs with 219.

Pena, whose 18th-inning home run completed a sweep of the Mariners in the ALDS, belted a homer off Frankie Montas to start the seventh and extend the lead to 4-1. Montas was pitching for the first time since Sept. 16 because of a shoulder injury that kept him off the Division Series roster.

Anthony Rizzo homered off Rafael Montero with two outs in the eighth to get the Yankees within two. Giancarlo Stanton singled before Josh Donaldson walked to spur Astros manager Dusty Baker to bring in closer Ryan Pressly.

He struck out Matt Carpenter to end the inning and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to get the four-out save.

After struggling in Game 1 of the ALDS against Seattle, Verlander looked shaky early in this one, giving up a second-inning homer to Harrison Bader to put the Yankees up 1-0. But the Astros tied it in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Martin Maldonado.

The Astros had a few days off after eliminating Seattle on Saturday. The Yankees dealt with a quick turnaround after winning a rain-postponed Game 5 over the Guardians at home Tuesday before heading to Houston.

They had runners at second and third with one out in the third after a double by Stanton, but Verlander struck out Donaldson and Carpenter to escape the jam.

Those were the first of six consecutive strikeouts for Verlander, which tied a postseason record. It’s the second time he’s tied the mark after also fanning six in a row in Game 3 of the 2013 ALCS while pitching for Detroit.

New York whiffed 17 times in all to only two for the Astros – the largest difference ever in a postseason game.

Verlander didn’t allow a baserunner after the third inning, retiring his last 11 in a row with nine strikeouts. When he struck out Carpenter to end the sixth, he pumped his fist and yelled before trotting off the field to a huge ovation from the mostly orange-clad home crowd.

He allowed three hits and one run in his 32nd career postseason start, 11th in a series opener. It was his first playoff win since 2019.

Pena doubled twice before his homer in the seventh to give him seven hits this postseason. The performance of the rookie, who took over for Carlos Correa at shortstop this season, has helped the Astros this October as superstar Jose Altuve has struggled.

Altuve, a three-time batting champion, went 0 for 3 with a walk to fall to 0 for 19 this postseason.

Stanton played left field Wednesday with Aaron Hicks out for the rest of the postseason with a sprained knee he sustained in an outfield collision Tuesday. It was Stanton’s first appearance in the field since July 21 and his rust showed early when he couldn’t grab a fly ball that Pena hit for a double with one out in the first.

New York starter Jameson Taillon walked Yordan Alvarez after that, but Aaron Judge robbed Bregman of a hit and saved at least one run and maybe more when he made a diving catch in right field for the second out of the inning.

Taillon yielded four hits and a run in 4 1/3 innings.

Judge was 0 for 4 with a strikeout after hitting his second home run of the postseason Tuesday.

PETTIS OUT

Astros third base coach Gary Pettis was out Wednesday because of an illness.

First base coach Omar Lopez filled in for Pettis, and quality control coach Dan Firova coached first base.

CLEMENS RETURNS

Roger Clemens, who played for both the Yankees and Astros in a 24-year MLB career where he won seven Cy Young Awards, threw out the ceremonial first pitch Wednesday.

He stepped a couple of feet in front of the rubber before throwing a perfect strike to Houston starter Lance McCullers.

“Every time I get out there, he looks further and further (away),” the 60-year-old Clemens said. “So, I’m just glad it made it there.”

Asked for a prediction on the series, Clemens didn’t give any insight into who he’s pulling for this week.

“I think it’s going to go to seven games,” he said. “And that’s it.”

UP NEXT

Houston’s Framber Valdez (0-0, 3.18 ERA) opposes Luis Severino (0-0, 4.76) when the series continues Thursday night. Valdez allowed four hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings of Game 2 of the ALDS but did not factor in the decision.

Severino also didn’t factor in the decision in his last start when he yielded eight hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings in a 6-5 win by Cleveland in Game 3 of the division series.