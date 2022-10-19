Verlander Ks 11 to lead Astros over Yankees 4-2 in ALCS

Associated PressOct 19, 2022, 11:26 PM EDT
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
1 Comment

HOUSTON – Justin Verlander struck out 11 in six strong innings and Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick and Jeremy Pena all homered to power the Houston Astros to a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in their AL Championship Series opener Wednesday night.

The Astros are in their sixth consecutive ALCS, looking to reach the World Series for the fourth time in that span, against a New York team in the LCS for the first time since being eliminated by Houston in 2019.

The game was tied 1-all in the sixth when Gurriel connected off reliever Clarke Schmidt on a solo shot to the seats in left field to put Houston on top. Two batters later, McCormick sent a sinker from Schmidt into right field to make it 3-1.

Verlander set a major league record with the eighth double-digit strikeout game of his postseason career and passed Clayton Kershaw (213) to become the all-time leader in strikeouts in the playoffs with 219.

Pena, whose 18th-inning home run completed a sweep of the Mariners in the ALDS, belted a homer off Frankie Montas to start the seventh and extend the lead to 4-1. Montas was pitching for the first time since Sept. 16 because of a shoulder injury that kept him off the Division Series roster.

Anthony Rizzo homered off Rafael Montero with two outs in the eighth to get the Yankees within two. Giancarlo Stanton singled before Josh Donaldson walked to spur Astros manager Dusty Baker to bring in closer Ryan Pressly.

He struck out Matt Carpenter to end the inning and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to get the four-out save.

After struggling in Game 1 of the ALDS against Seattle, Verlander looked shaky early in this one, giving up a second-inning homer to Harrison Bader to put the Yankees up 1-0. But the Astros tied it in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Martin Maldonado.

The Astros had a few days off after eliminating Seattle on Saturday. The Yankees dealt with a quick turnaround after winning a rain-postponed Game 5 over the Guardians at home Tuesday before heading to Houston.

They had runners at second and third with one out in the third after a double by Stanton, but Verlander struck out Donaldson and Carpenter to escape the jam.

Those were the first of six consecutive strikeouts for Verlander, which tied a postseason record. It’s the second time he’s tied the mark after also fanning six in a row in Game 3 of the 2013 ALCS while pitching for Detroit.

New York whiffed 17 times in all to only two for the Astros – the largest difference ever in a postseason game.

Verlander didn’t allow a baserunner after the third inning, retiring his last 11 in a row with nine strikeouts. When he struck out Carpenter to end the sixth, he pumped his fist and yelled before trotting off the field to a huge ovation from the mostly orange-clad home crowd.

He allowed three hits and one run in his 32nd career postseason start, 11th in a series opener. It was his first playoff win since 2019.

Pena doubled twice before his homer in the seventh to give him seven hits this postseason. The performance of the rookie, who took over for Carlos Correa at shortstop this season, has helped the Astros this October as superstar Jose Altuve has struggled.

Altuve, a three-time batting champion, went 0 for 3 with a walk to fall to 0 for 19 this postseason.

Stanton played left field Wednesday with Aaron Hicks out for the rest of the postseason with a sprained knee he sustained in an outfield collision Tuesday. It was Stanton’s first appearance in the field since July 21 and his rust showed early when he couldn’t grab a fly ball that Pena hit for a double with one out in the first.

New York starter Jameson Taillon walked Yordan Alvarez after that, but Aaron Judge robbed Bregman of a hit and saved at least one run and maybe more when he made a diving catch in right field for the second out of the inning.

Taillon yielded four hits and a run in 4 1/3 innings.

Judge was 0 for 4 with a strikeout after hitting his second home run of the postseason Tuesday.

PETTIS OUT

Astros third base coach Gary Pettis was out Wednesday because of an illness.

First base coach Omar Lopez filled in for Pettis, and quality control coach Dan Firova coached first base.

CLEMENS RETURNS

Roger Clemens, who played for both the Yankees and Astros in a 24-year MLB career where he won seven Cy Young Awards, threw out the ceremonial first pitch Wednesday.

He stepped a couple of feet in front of the rubber before throwing a perfect strike to Houston starter Lance McCullers.

“Every time I get out there, he looks further and further (away),” the 60-year-old Clemens said. “So, I’m just glad it made it there.”

Asked for a prediction on the series, Clemens didn’t give any insight into who he’s pulling for this week.

“I think it’s going to go to seven games,” he said. “And that’s it.”

UP NEXT

Houston’s Framber Valdez (0-0, 3.18 ERA) opposes Luis Severino (0-0, 4.76) when the series continues Thursday night. Valdez allowed four hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings of Game 2 of the ALDS but did not factor in the decision.

Severino also didn’t factor in the decision in his last start when he yielded eight hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings in a 6-5 win by Cleveland in Game 3 of the division series.

Drury, Padres rally to beat Nola, Phillies 8-5, tie NLCS 1-1

Associated PressOct 19, 2022, 11:10 PM EDT
Harry How/Getty Images
0 Comments

SAN DIEGO – Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, two-run single during a five-run rally in the fifth inning and the San Diego Padres stunned Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 on Wednesday to tie their all-wild card NL Championship Series at one game apiece.

The outburst started with Padres catcher Austin Nola hitting an RBI single off his younger brother that brought the sellout, towel-twirling crowd of 44,607 at Petco Park to life. Three innings earlier, the Phillies took a 4-0 lead with a rally that included bloop hits, a sun-aided double on a gorgeous, 92-degree afternoon and some shoddy Padres defense.

But just as they did Saturday night in eliminating the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres were spurred by the bottom of their lineup in a big comeback.

“We both knew we were going to do everything we can to help our team,” said Austin Nola, the No. 9 batter for San Diego. “That was kind of understood – the magnitude of the game, the magnitude of the situation, there was not going to be anything given up on both sides.”

Drury and Josh Bell hit back-to-back homers for the Padres, and Manny Machado went deep late.

The series shifts to Philadelphia for three games beginning Friday night. The Phillies, trying to reach their first World Series since 2009, outscored Atlanta 17-4 in two home Division Series games last weekend to eliminate the defending World Series champion Braves.

Aaron Nola said facing his brother in the NLCS was “the same as what it was the first time we played each other. We are trying to win, they are trying to win, that is what it comes down to.

“I want to beat him. I want to go the next round and let him go home.”

Blake Snell got the win and Josh Hader the save after striking out the side in the ninth to send the crowd into a frenzy. Aaron Nola, in the playoffs for the first time and off to a brilliant start before Wednesday, took the loss.

The Padres, playing in their first NLCS since 1998, appeared to be in deep trouble after Snell threw 37 pitches in the Phillies’ four-run second.

San Diego began its comeback with homers on consecutive pitches by Drury and Bell to open the bottom of the inning. Drury lined a shot to left field and Bell lifted a fly ball deep to right that stayed just fair.

Bell and Juan Soto, who had an RBI double in the fifth, were obtained in a blockbuster trade with Washington on Aug. 2, the same day the Padres got Drury from Cincinnati.

When Austin Nola grounded out in the second inning, it was the first pitcher-batter matchup between siblings in postseason history.

Big brother came up again in the fifth with one out and Kim Ha-seong on first base. Aaron Nola threw over several times before Austin singled to center to bring in the speedy Kim, whose helmet flew off between second and third before he scored with a headfirst slide.

“It’s a typical plate appearance vs. my brother. I’m 0-2,” Austin Nola said. “I might as well just walk up there and tell him to put two strikes on me because that’s what it feels like. I just battle. I know the kind of pitcher he is. He’s not going to give in. I’m just trying to hit something hard through the middle and good things happen.”

Jurickson Profar singled, Soto hit an RBI double to tie the game at 4 and Machado struck out before Aaron Nola was pulled for former Padres closer Brad Hand.

Jake Cronenworth was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With fans on their feet and waving yellow rally towels, Drury singled to put the Padres ahead. Bell capped the really with a single to right. The Padres sent 11 batters to the plate, collecting six hits, a walk and a hit batter.

Aaron Nola hadn’t allowed an earned run in picking up a win in each of the first two playoff rounds.

After winning 2-0 Tuesday on Kyle Schwarber‘s jaw-dropping, 488-foot homer and another homer by Bryce Harper, the Phillies went ahead with small ball in the second inning Wednesday.

Snell needed only six pitches to get through a 1-2-3 first but wasn’t as lucky in the second.

Harper and Nick Castellanos opened the inning with bloop singles before Alec Bohm hit a sharp single to right to bring in Harper. After Jean Segura struck out, Soto, the right fielder, lost Matt Vierling‘s fly ball in the sun and it dropped behind him for an RBI double.

Edmundo Sosa golfed an RBI single that landed just in front of Profar in left field. Schwarber hit a weak grounder to first that Drury bobbled before stepping on the bag as Vierling scored.

Snell allowed four runs and five hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Aaron Nola was tagged for six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked none.

Machado homered leading off the seventh and Philly’s Rhys Hoskins homered on the first pitch from Robert Suarez in the eighth, ending the reliever’s scoreless streak of 19 1/3 innings.

NOLA VS. NOLA

On June 24, Austin Nola hit an RBI single off his brother in a 1-0 Padres victory that was their only win in a four-game series against the Phillies.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA regular season; 1-0, 1.38 postseason) and Phillies LHP Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA regular season; 0-0, 2.70 postseason) are scheduled to start in Game 3 on Friday night in Philadelphia.