Montas, Peraza, Weissert added to Yankees’ roster for ALCS vs. Astros

HOUSTON — Right-hander Frankie Montas, who missed the ALDS with a shoulder injury, was added to the New York Yankees’ roster for the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Montas hasn’t pitched since Sept. 16 and received a second cortisone injection in his right shoulder three days later. Left-hander Lucas Luetge, who did not pitch in the division series, was kept off the roster to make room for Montas.

Other changes from the division series include the removal of outfielder Aaron Hicks, who suffered a season-ending left knee injury when he collided with shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera in New York’s win over Cleveland in Game 5 of the ALDS.

The Astros made one change from their ALDS roster, replacing outfielder Jake Meyers with right-hander Seth Martinez. Meyers went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts in the division series.

Also left off the Yankees’ roster was utilityman Marwin Gonzalez, who was 0 for 1 with a strikeout in the ALDS.

Rookies Oswald Peraza, an infielder, and right-hander Greg Weissert were both added for the series against the Astros.

Several players who did not make New York’s ALDS roster were also left off for this series. Right-hander Ron Marinaccio remains out with a stress reaction in his right shin after last pitching on Oct. 2, and infielder DJ LeMahieu is still dealing with a toe injury that has not allowed him to swing freely. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi is still recovering from wrist surgery on Sept. 6.

Right-hander Aroldis Chapman was off the roster again. Chapman was told to stay away from the team after not showing up for a mandatory workout on Oct. 7.

The Yankees will carry 13 pitchers, two catchers, seven infielders and four outfielders.

Houston will carry 13 pitchers, two catchers, eight infielders and three outfielders.

Yankees’ Aaron Hicks out for postseason with knee injury

NEW YORK — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason after injuring his left knee in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera.

Hicks went to a hospital for an MRI after exiting Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians in the third inning. New York won 5-1 to reach the best-of-seven AL Championship Series, which starts in Houston.

“I want to be a part of it and I’m now no longer going to be able to play on the field to help this team win,” Hicks said, noting his injury requires a six-week recovery. “I’ve just got to watch from the sidelines.”

Hicks and Cabrera were chasing Steven Kwan‘s shallow pop fly near the left-field line when they banged into each other. The ball appeared to glance off the glove of each fielder before falling for a single that put runners at first and second with one out.

Obviously shaken up, Hicks stayed down for a few moments and was checked by an athletic trainer and New York manager Aaron Boone.

Hicks walked around slowly a bit before limping off the field.

“Having a hard time moving around out there,” Boone said in a television interview during the game.

Hicks, batting ninth, was replaced in left by Marwin Gonzalez. Later in the game, Gonzalez was lifted for a pinch-hitter and Cabrera moved to left field, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa coming off the bench to play shortstop.

Cabrera appeared to be fine and finished the game.

Hicks returned to the starting lineup in Game 4 when Boone benched Kiner-Falefa, saying the shortstop didn’t appear to be playing with his usual confidence. Kiner-Falefa, who went 3 for 11 at plate, had looked shaky on defense.

The move shifted Cabrera from left field to shortstop, opening a spot for Hicks in left again.