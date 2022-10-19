Harper, Schwarber HR as Wheeler, Phils top Padres to open NLCS

Associated PressOct 19, 2022, 12:33 AM EDT
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
SAN DIEGO – Bryce Harper homered again, Kyle Schwarber hit a jaw-dropping, 488-foot drive and Zack Wheeler was brilliant in throwing one-hit ball for seven innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Diego Padres 2-0 Tuesday night to open the all-wild card NL Championship Series.

Wheeler and two relievers combined on a one-hitter for Philadelphia. The Phillies managed just three hits off Darvish and the San Diego bullpen – the combined four hits matched the fewest ever in a postseason game.

The Phillies will try to take a 2-0 lead when they send Aaron Nola to mound to oppose Blake Snell on Wednesday afternoon. Nola is set to pitch against his brother, Padres catcher Austin Nola.

“I thought Darvish was really good and we couldn’t get much going, but Harper, three straight games with a home run, and Schwarber’s game was just completely flush,” Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said. “I mean, with the great pitching we had tonight, that’s all we needed.”

The Padres, who eliminated the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, had only four baserunners, including a single by Wil Myers in the fifth. Still, they had a chance to win in the ninth against Jose Alvarado.

Jurickson Profar drew a one-out walk and Juan Soto reached when third baseman Alec Bohm made an errant throwing trying for a force. Manny Machado flied out and Alvarado struck out Josh Bell for the save, looking skyward and clapping after getting the final out.

Harper, trying to reach his first World Series, hit a high-arcing, opposite-field shot into the first row in left field with one out in the fourth. It was the fourth home run this postseason for Harper, who was playing in San Diego for the first time since his left thumb was broken when he was hit by a pitch by Blake Snell on June 25, sidelining him for two months.

Harper homered in his third straight postseason game. The two-time NL MVP, who won the award last year, has hit nine home runs in 26 career postsaseason games.

Schwarber’s incredible shot on Darvish’s first pitch of the sixth had an exit velocity of 119.7 mph – the hardest-hit ball in any postseason since Statcast began tracking in 2015 – and was the first to reach the right field upper deck at Petco Park, which opened in 2004. It was the farthest in his career and the farthest at Petco in the Statcast Era and gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

Schwarber, who led the NL with 46 home runs this season, raised his right arm as he rounded first base and Harper stood in the dugout with his mouth agape in amazement.

“I thought it got pretty small pretty fast,” Harper said. “I’ve never seen a ball go up in that section in Petco Park. Just very impressive.”

His teammates thought so, too.

“A lot of people just looked at me weird,” Schwarber said about the reaction he got in the dugout. “It was a cool moment, but I’m happy that we got the win overall.”

They were the latest impressive home runs for the Phillies, who are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The last won the World Series in 2008. They’ve hit eight homers in seven games this postseason.

Harper joined Gary Matthews (1983) as the only players in franchise history to homer in three straight postseason games in the same year. Harper hit one homer in the wild-card series win at St. Louis and two in going 8 for 16 as the Phillies eliminated the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

Rhys Hoskins had an epic bat spike on a monster homer against the Braves, and J.T. Realmuto became the first catcher in postseason history to hit an inside-the-park home run.

The Phillies at times stunned Petco Park, where a sellout crowd of 44,826 was amped up for the Padres’ first NLCS appearance since 1998. It was 78 degrees at first pitch at 5:04 p.m., a big change from Saturday night’s rainstorm during the Padres’ 5-3 clinching win in the NLDS.

But Wheeler had he Padres totally off balance, allowing only a one-out walk to Juan Soto in the first and then retiring 12 straight batters until Myers singled with one out in the fifth. Wheeler then retired his final eight batters. He struck out eight and walked one on 83 pitches.

“That’s probably as good a pitching performance we’ve seen all year, is my guess,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “Was ahead in the count. Was pretty good.”

Seranthony Dominguez pitched a perfect eighth.

Darvish took the loss, allowing two runs and three hits in seven innings while striking out seven and walking one.

STATS

The combined four hits matched matched the total for the Cardinals and Pirates in a 2013 NLDS matchup, and a game in the 2004 NLCS between the Cards and Astros. … The Padres became the first team to pitch a one-hitter in one game and have a one-hitter thrown against them in another during the same postseason. Joe Musgrove and the San Diego bullpen allowed one hit against the Mets in the wild-card round clincher.

REMEMBERING JERRY COLEMAN

The four Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets in the pregame flyover were from the VMFA-323 Death Rattlers, one of the squadrons the late New York Yankees second baseman and Padres broadcaster Jerry Coleman flew with in World War II and Korea. Coleman also managed the Padres in 1980.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA regular season; 2-0, 0.00 postseason) and Padres LHP Blake Snell (8-10, 3.38 ERA regular season; 1-0, 3.12 postseason) are scheduled to start Game 2 Wednesday afternoon. Nola’s brother Austin is the Padres’ catcher. Austin Nola’s RBI single off his younger brother carried the Padres to a 1-0 win against the Phillies at Petco Park on June 24.

Stanton, Judge bash Yanks to 5-1 win, into ALCS vs Astros

Associated PressOct 18, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK – Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series, setting up another rematch with Houston for the pennant.

With two on and two outs in the ninth and ace Gerrit Cole warming up in case, Myles Straw hit a game-ending grounder to shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who threw to second for the final out.

Gleyber Torres stepped on the bag to end it, then mimicked rocking a baby with the ball — a jab at Guardians slugger Josh Naylor, who made the motion rounding the bases after a homer off Cole in Game 4.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone won his gamble by starting Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest over Jameson Taillon, making the late switch after Monday night’s rain caused a postponement.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona stayed the course with Aaron Civale instead of switching to 2020 Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber on short rest. Civale had trouble throwing strikes, and the Guardians never recovered from Stanton’s three-run homer just 21 pitches in.

Taillon will start Wednesday night’s AL Championship Series opener at Houston, which goes with Justin Verlander. The AL matchup features the league’s top two regular-season teams in the 106-win Astros and 99-win Yankees, a contrast to the NL championship between wild-card San Diego and Philadelphia.

Houston beat the Yankees in a seven-game championship series in 2017 and over six games in 2019. The Astros went on to their first World Series title in 2017 but later were found to have used a video camera to signal opposition pitches to their batters.

Cortes dominated with three-hit ball for five innings for the win.

“Just a cherry on top,” Cortes said.

Jonathan Loaisiga, Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta finished with five-hit scoreless relief.

“Just the legend of Nestor,” Boone said. “Honestly going in, I would have been really excited about 10 batters.”

Cortes gave him more than that and the bullpen closed it out. As the sellout crowd of 48,178 cheered, the Yankees lined up across the field for handshakes, much like after regular-season wins.

AL East champion New York, seeking its 28th title and first since 2009, may be without Aaron Hicks in Houston. The left fielder came out of the game after hurting his left knee in a third-inning collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera.

AL Central champion Cleveland, the youngest team in the majors and with a $68 million payroll that’s a fraction of the Yankees’ $274 million, remained without a championship since 1948. The Guardians led 2-1 in the best-of-five series before the Yankees won 4-2 behind Cole on Sunday to force the series back to New York.

“I know they are hurting right now, because they care, and they worked unbelievably hard,” Francona said. “This needs to be a starting place for us. This can’t just be a good story this year. We need to take this and go, because I think we have a chance to have something really special.”

Cleveland has lost 11 straight postseason elimination games, a major league record. The Guardians seemed jarred by the early deficit and failed to ask for a video review in the fourth inning when Andres Gimenez clearly beat a diving Anthony Rizzo to the first-base bag. Francona said he ran out of time.

Rain had cleared out and the game began with left and center field in brilliant sunshine on a 57-degree afternoon. There were scattered empty seats for the 4:07 p.m. start, and fans loudly booed Naylor whose exuberant “rock the baby” home run trot Sunday got New York’s attention.

Fans serenaded Naylor with rocking motions and chanted “Who’s Your Daddy!” as they did for Boston’s Pedro Martinez two decades earlier.

Cortes, a fan favorite with his hesitation delivery that he used in the fifth, allowed one run, struck out two and walked one while throwing 61 pitches.

Stanton and Judge homered twice each in the series, and New York outhomered Cleveland 9-3 while scoring 16 of its 20 runs on long balls. Judge became the first player with four homers in winner-take-all postseason games, breaking a tie with Yogi Berra, Moose Skowron, Stanton, Didi Gregorius and Troy O’Leary.

Civale, a 27-year-old right-hander, was in Cleveland’s rotation before being sidelined three times this season with injuries. He appeared flustered, throwing just 12 of 26 pitches for strikes, getting only one swing and miss and just one out.

Torres walked on four pitches leading off, Judge struck out on a full-count curveball and Civale hit Rizzo on the left thigh with a pitch.

Civale started Stanton with an outside curveball in the dirt, and pitching coach Carl Willis went to the mound. Civale threw a cutter that missed low and outside. and catcher Austin Hedges set up on the low, outside corner, Civale left a cutter up and Stanton lined it 379 feet into the short right-field porch, a drive that would be a home run in only three of the 30 major league ballparks.

Civale faced just one more batter, leaving after Josh Donaldson‘s infield single.

“He just didn’t come out commanding very well,” Francona said. “I felt terrible taking him out that quickly, but I just didn’t think we could give up any more.”

Judge hit an opposite-field drive to right in the second on a curveball from left-hander Sam Hentges, Judge’s 13th postseason homer. The Yankees are 27-2 when Stanton and Judge homer in the same game.

Jose Ramirez drove Cleveland’s run with a sacrifice fly in the third after the bloop single down the left-field line by rookie Steven Kwan, the play that caused Hicks’ injury. Kwan was 9 for 21 (.429) in the series.

LAPPING

Playoff rounds overlapped onto the same day for the first time in Major League Baseball history, with the NL Championship Series starting about 50 minutes after the final out.

OUCH

Rizzo and Yankees teammates Kiner-Falefa and Harrison Bader all were hit by pitches.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Hicks was headed to a hospital for an MRI. … RHPs Ron Marinaccio and Frankie Montas were at Yankee Stadium and set to travel to Houston for possible activation. … OF Andrew Benintendi (wrist) is unlikely.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Planned to land in Houston late Tuesday night for the ALCS opener.

Guardians: Open the season at Seattle on March 30.