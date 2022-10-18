Stanton, Judge bash Yanks to 5-1 win, into ALCS vs Astros

Oct 18, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT
NEW YORK – Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series, setting up another rematch with Houston for the pennant.

With two on and two outs in the ninth and ace Gerrit Cole warming up in case, Myles Straw hit a game-ending grounder to shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who threw to second for the final out.

Gleyber Torres stepped on the bag to end it, then mimicked rocking a baby with the ball — a jab at Guardians slugger Josh Naylor, who made the motion rounding the bases after a homer off Cole in Game 4.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone won his gamble by starting Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest over Jameson Taillon, making the late switch after Monday night’s rain caused a postponement.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona stayed the course with Aaron Civale instead of switching to 2020 Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber on short rest. Civale had trouble throwing strikes, and the Guardians never recovered from Stanton’s three-run homer just 21 pitches in.

Taillon will start Wednesday night’s AL Championship Series opener at Houston, which goes with Justin Verlander. The AL matchup features the league’s top two regular-season teams in the 106-win Astros and 99-win Yankees, a contrast to the NL championship between wild-card San Diego and Philadelphia.

Houston beat the Yankees in a seven-game championship series in 2017 and over six games in 2019. The Astros went on to their first World Series title in 2017 but later were found to have used a video camera to signal opposition pitches to their batters.

Cortes dominated with three-hit ball for five innings for the win.

“Just a cherry on top,” Cortes said.

Jonathan Loaisiga, Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta finished with five-hit scoreless relief.

“Just the legend of Nestor,” Boone said. “Honestly going in, I would have been really excited about 10 batters.”

Cortes gave him more than that and the bullpen closed it out. As the sellout crowd of 48,178 cheered, the Yankees lined up across the field for handshakes, much like after regular-season wins.

AL East champion New York, seeking its 28th title and first since 2009, may be without Aaron Hicks in Houston. The left fielder came out of the game after hurting his left knee in a third-inning collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera.

AL Central champion Cleveland, the youngest team in the majors and with a $68 million payroll that’s a fraction of the Yankees’ $274 million, remained without a championship since 1948. The Guardians led 2-1 in the best-of-five series before the Yankees won 4-2 behind Cole on Sunday to force the series back to New York.

“I know they are hurting right now, because they care, and they worked unbelievably hard,” Francona said. “This needs to be a starting place for us. This can’t just be a good story this year. We need to take this and go, because I think we have a chance to have something really special.”

Cleveland has lost 11 straight postseason elimination games, a major league record. The Guardians seemed jarred by the early deficit and failed to ask for a video review in the fourth inning when Andres Gimenez clearly beat a diving Anthony Rizzo to the first-base bag. Francona said he ran out of time.

Rain had cleared out and the game began with left and center field in brilliant sunshine on a 57-degree afternoon. There were scattered empty seats for the 4:07 p.m. start, and fans loudly booed Naylor whose exuberant “rock the baby” home run trot Sunday got New York’s attention.

Fans serenaded Naylor with rocking motions and chanted “Who’s Your Daddy!” as they did for Boston’s Pedro Martinez two decades earlier.

Cortes, a fan favorite with his hesitation delivery that he used in the fifth, allowed one run, struck out two and walked one while throwing 61 pitches.

Stanton and Judge homered twice each in the series, and New York outhomered Cleveland 9-3 while scoring 16 of its 20 runs on long balls. Judge became the first player with four homers in winner-take-all postseason games, breaking a tie with Yogi Berra, Moose Skowron, Stanton, Didi Gregorius and Troy O’Leary.

Civale, a 27-year-old right-hander, was in Cleveland’s rotation before being sidelined three times this season with injuries. He appeared flustered, throwing just 12 of 26 pitches for strikes, getting only one swing and miss and just one out.

Torres walked on four pitches leading off, Judge struck out on a full-count curveball and Civale hit Rizzo on the left thigh with a pitch.

Civale started Stanton with an outside curveball in the dirt, and pitching coach Carl Willis went to the mound. Civale threw a cutter that missed low and outside. and catcher Austin Hedges set up on the low, outside corner, Civale left a cutter up and Stanton lined it 379 feet into the short right-field porch, a drive that would be a home run in only three of the 30 major league ballparks.

Civale faced just one more batter, leaving after Josh Donaldson‘s infield single.

“He just didn’t come out commanding very well,” Francona said. “I felt terrible taking him out that quickly, but I just didn’t think we could give up any more.”

Judge hit an opposite-field drive to right in the second on a curveball from left-hander Sam Hentges, Judge’s 13th postseason homer. The Yankees are 27-2 when Stanton and Judge homer in the same game.

Jose Ramirez drove Cleveland’s run with a sacrifice fly in the third after the bloop single down the left-field line by rookie Steven Kwan, the play that caused Hicks’ injury. Kwan was 9 for 21 (.429) in the series.

LAPPING

Playoff rounds overlapped onto the same day for the first time in Major League Baseball history, with the NL Championship Series starting about 50 minutes after the final out.

OUCH

Rizzo and Yankees teammates Kiner-Falefa and Harrison Bader all were hit by pitches.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Hicks was headed to a hospital for an MRI. … RHPs Ron Marinaccio and Frankie Montas were at Yankee Stadium and set to travel to Houston for possible activation. … OF Andrew Benintendi (wrist) is unlikely.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Planned to land in Houston late Tuesday night for the ALCS opener.

Guardians: Open the season at Seattle on March 30.

Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday

Oct 18, 2022, 12:01 AM EDT
NEW YORK – After fans waited through a 2 1/2-hour rain delay, Major League Baseball postponed the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between Cleveland and New York – and the Yankees announced Nestor Cortes will start on short rest Tuesday against the Guardians.

Cleveland was expected to stay with Aaron Civale for the game, which was rescheduled for 4:07 p.m.

Neither manager spoke with media after Monday night’s rainout, and Yankees spokesman Jason Zillo said Aaron Boone had texted him with the change to Cortes in place of Jameson Taillon.

The game was scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m., and the postponement was announced at 9:38 p.m.

“Once it became clear that it was going to be well after 10 o’clock when the game was going to start, I think we felt like it was a no-brainer,” said Chris Marinak, MLB’s chief operations and strategy officer.

The winner will have a short turnaround, traveling to Houston to face the Astros in the AL Championship Series starting Wednesday at 6:37 p.m. CDT.

Cortes, a first-time All-Star who went 12-4 this season, allowed two runs over five innings Friday in Game 2, which the Yankees lost 4-2 in 10 innings. He threw 99 pitches.

His only time starting on short rest was Sept. 10, 2019, at Detroit, when he was used as an opener and left with a 6-1 lead and two runners on in the third inning. Cortes allowed four runs – two earned – and six hits in 2 1/3 innings while throwing 46 pitches in the Yankees’ 12-11 loss. He had thrown 16 pitches in relief four days earlier at Fenway Park.

Civale was in Cleveland’s rotation before being sidelined three times this season with injuries.

Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner, allowed two runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings in Game 2, giving up Giancarlo Stanton‘s two-run homer in the first. He threw 101 pitches.

A strained right shoulder limited Bieber to 16 games last year, and manager Terry Francona said last week the team was hesitant to start him on short rest.

“You don’t ever want to just say no. But I think (pitching coach Carl Willis) and I, both our thoughts were that we weren’t leaning towards that as an option that we really wanted to do, just because of what he’s been through and everything,” Francona said last Thursday.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman would not address the pitching change and said it was not his call to make Boone available to reporters.

“He’s had a rough go of it. We got in late last night and been here all day. We’ve got a lot on our minds,” Cashman said.

Cashman said approximately six Zoom calls took place involving both general managers, MLB and forecasters.

“The forecast was that any point from 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9 at the latest, worst-case scenario, we could get this thing in. It’d be dry after,” he said. “It slowed down on us. So, obviously it adjusted the goalpost to some degree closer to the worst-case scenario, but at no point was it ever that we expected not to play.”

“We were actually wrestling with the first-pitch time and then a new system popped up with moderate rain,” he added, “and that’s obviously what eventually took us down.”

Both teams took batting practice Monday under partly cloudy skies.

Cleveland center fielder Myles Straw, who got into an angry confrontation with Yankees fans in April, tossed a football with fans in the first and second decks during the early part of the delay, as did backup outfielder Will Brennan.

The center field video board showed split screen coverage of New York City’s 3-0 win over Miami in the Major League Soccer playoffs, the New York Rangers’ NHL game against the Anaheim Ducks and the Denver Broncos’ NFL matchup vs. the San Diego Chargers.

It was the second postponement of the series following Game 2 at Yankee Stadium getting pushed back a day last week until Friday afternoon.

Cleveland has been contending with inclement weather all season. The young Guardians were rained out nine times at home and had two more postponements on the road, one because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Yankees get an extra day to rest their banged-up and beleaguered bullpen.

New York used Clay Holmes for 17 pitches and Wandy Peralta for seven on Sunday, a night after Peralta threw 27, Clarke Schmidt 12, Jonathan Loaisiga 15 and Lou Trivino seven. Peralta had pitched three straight days.

The Yankees are missing relievers Chad Green, Scott Effross, Zack Britton, Michael King and Ron Marinaccio because of injuries, and Aroldis Chapman was left off the series roster after failing to show up for a mandatory Oct. 7 workout.

Cleveland has not used its top relievers since Friday, when All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase threw 33 pitches after Trevor Stephan tossed 21 and James Karinchak 29.

The Guardians used Sam Hentges (31), Enyel De Los Santos (19) and Eli Morgan (12) on Saturday, and Morgan (23), Cody Morris (22) and Zach Plesac (11) on Saturday.

PLAYING THE FIELD

Stanton could see time in left field in Houston if the Yankees advance. He has been limited to DH and pinch hitting, and he last played the outfield on July 21, before he went on the injured list for a month with left Achilles tendinitis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Marinaccio (right shin) and fellow RHP Frankie Montas (right shoulder inflammation) could be available if the Yankees face Houston. Marinaccio last pitched Oct. 2 and Montas on Sept 16. … OF Andrew Benintendi, who hasn’t played since Sept. 2, had an injection for his right wrist and probably would not be available against the Astros.