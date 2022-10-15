Snell, Grisham lead Padres over Dodgers 2-1 for NLDS lead

Associated PressOct 15, 2022, 12:52 AM EDT
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning and Trent Grisham homered at a festive Petco Park, helping the San Diego Padres top the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Friday night for a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series.

San Diego can clinch its first trip to the NL Championship Series since 1998 with one more win on Saturday night. Joe Musgrove pitches for his hometown Padres, and Tyler Anderson starts for the NL West champions.

With Snell working 5 1/3 innings and Josh Hader finishing a scoreless performance by San Diego’s bullpen, the 111-win Dodgers were pushed to the brink of a massive disappointment. Los Angeles went 14-5 against San Diego in the regular season, and it has defeated the Padres in nine straight series dating to 2021.

San Diego stranded two runners in each of the first four innings and 10 total. But Jake Cronenworth’s RBI single in the first and Grisham’s drive to right in the fourth were enough.

The sellout crowd of 45,137 roared when Hader struck out Trayce Thompson swinging for the final out. The four-time All-Star, who was acquired in an Aug. 1 trade with Milwaukee, also got the save in San Diego’s 5-3 victory on Wednesday, working 1 1/3 innings.

Nick Martinez got two outs and Luis García and Robert Suarez each worked an inning before Hader closed out Game 3 for a six-hitter. San Diego’s bullpen has thrown 13 straight scoreless innings in this series.

The Padres hadn’t hosted a playoff game with fans in the stands since the 2006 NLDS. Long-suffering fans made up for that gap by filling the downtown ballpark and raucously supporting a franchise that has made only seven trips to the postseason in its 54 seasons.

San Diego won a home wild-card series against St. Louis after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but fans weren’t allowed in. San Diego was then swept in the NLDS by the eventual World Series champion Dodgers in the Texas bubble.

Waving yellow rally towels, the fans began chants of “Beat L.A.!” right after the national anthem.

Mookie Betts momentarily silenced the crowd with a leadoff single, but Snell struck out the side to a massive ovation.

Juan Soto, picked up at the trade deadline in a blockbuster deal with Washington, doubled with one out in the first and scored on Cronenworth’s two-out single off Tony Gonsolin.

Grisham, who struggled at the plate during the regular season, homered for the third time this postseason when he drove a pitch from Andrew Heaney onto the whiskey deck atop the right field wall leading off the fourth.

The Dodgers closed to 2-1 on Betts’ sacrifice fly in the fifth after Thompson opened the inning with a single and Austin Barnes doubled.

The Dodgers had the bases loaded with two outs in the third before Will Smith popped out.

Snell was facing the Dodgers in the playoffs for the first time since the ill-fated Game 6 of the 2020 World Series. Then with Tampa Bay, Snell was pulled by manager Kevin Cash in the sixth inning with the Rays leading. They ended up losing the game and the World Series.

Snell was traded to San Diego two months later.

Snell allowed Max Muncy’s one-out double in the sixth and manager Bob Melvin came on with the hook. Martinez retired the side.

San Diego chased Gonsolin, a first-time All-Star this year, after just 1 1/3 innings and 42 pitches. Manager Dave Roberts had said the Dodgers hoped to get him to 75 pitches. He allowed one run and four hits.

HOMETOWN JOE

Musgrove will be on the mound on Saturday night in another big situation. Musgrove grew up in suburban El Cajon and threw the first no-hitter in Padres history in just his second start with his new team in April 2021. He was dominant in the clinching Game 3 of the wild-card series at New York, so much so that Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check the right-hander’s ears for a foreign substance.

“I’m glad I get the opportunity to decide our fate one way or another,” Musgrove said before Friday night’s game.

During batting practice Friday, catcher Jorge Alfaro wore a T-shirt that said, “Hold My Ear” and pitcher Sean Manaea wore a T-shirt that read, “Stick It To ’Em.” The shirts had the image of Musgrove holding his left hand up to his ear.

GOOSE

Someone with the Padres placed a plastic goose on the ground behind the cage during batting practice. On Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, a greater white-fronted goose landed on the field during the eighth inning of Game 2, which San Diego won to tie the series. The goose was removed by the grounds crew during a pitching change.

UP NEXT

Anderson (15-5, 2.57 ERA regular season) is slated to make his first postseason start since 2018 while opposing Musgrove (10-7, 2.93) in Game 4.

Spike This! Hoskins, Harper homer, Phils rout Braves in NLDS

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins burst out of his postseason malaise with a three-run homer and spiked his bat in triumph and Bryce Harper hit a two-run shot that sent Philadelphia Phillies fever soaring and helped carry them to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Friday night.

Harper added an RBI double as Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five matchup against the reigning World Series champs. The Phillies can advance to the NL Championship Series with a Game 4 win at home on Saturday.

The Phillies and a sellout crowd of 45,538 fans waited 11 mostly miserable years — 4,025 days, to be exact — to host a playoff game again at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies fans should save the rally towels — the Phillies played like a team that wants to keep Red October alive

The bats erupted in a six-run third inning that will forever be stamped on a Philly sports highlight reel. Bryson Stott got the rally going with an RBI double off Braves rookie Spencer Strider. Kyle Schwarber drew an intentional walk to set the stage for Hoskins.

Hoskins, mired in a 1-for-19 postseason slump, crushed a 94 mph fastball into the left field seats for a 4-0 lead. Hoskins raised his arms in celebration, slammed his bat into the grass and he skipped his way to first base.

The exit velocity? It took about 2 seconds for Harper to bounce out of the dugout and toss his helmet in the air. Hoskins leapt into a violent elbow forearm exchange — think, Bash Brothers — with Stott as he crossed the plate.

“I don’t know if my feet touched the ground,” Hoskins said.

Strider, who pitched the first time in almost a month because of a strained left oblique, gave up one more single before he was lifted for Dylan Lee.

Playing his first playoff home game with the Phillies, Harper hammered the ball into the twilight for his second postseason homer and a 6-0 lead. Phillies fans that held hand-cut letters that spelled out “Harper” bounced in delight in stands that absolutely rocked. Harper, who embraced Philly and the Phanatic and the fans from the moment he signed a $330 million, 13-year deal in 2019, pointed to a fan that held a “Hit That Jawn” sign behind the dugout.

Jawn is a Philly noun used to describe anything.

Harper’s shot made Philly feel everything.

“I was just fired up, ready to go,” the two-time NL MVP said.

Aaron Nola, pitching the best baseball of his career, was an October ace again in shutting down a Braves team that won 101 games and the NL East. He gave up five hits, walked two and struck out six in six-plus innings.

Nola, the longest-tenured Phillie, was on it from the jump. He needed only 10 pitches in the second inning to strike out the side. The Braves touched him for only an unearned run in the sixth. He left the game in the seventh to a tremendous standing ovation.

The Phillies played their first postseason home game since a 1-0 loss in the 2011 NLDS to Chris Carpenter and the eventual champion St. Louis Cardinals. They waited 11 years — and a whopping 14 straight road games since September — to get back. The Phillies ended the season on a 10-game road trip and then played their first four playoff games on the road.

Phillies fans — and the Phanatic from atop the dugout — mocked Atlanta’s tomahawk chop, and red rally towels spun like helicopter rotor blades from the moment they snagged them off the seats. As Strider trudged off the mound in the third, one Phillies fan gleefully wagged his middle finger toward the pitcher for his entire walk to the dugout.

Strider could only shake his head as the shortest start of his brief career was over in just 2 1/3 innings.

The Phillies had never scored five runs in a postseason inning before 2022. They’ve done it twice now, the first time, of course, the six-run rally in the ninth inning to beat the Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series.

Harper rocked an RBI double to center in the seventh and Game 1 star Nick Castellanos drove in two runs in the inning for a 9-1 lead.

PHELAN HONORED

The Phillies held a moment of silence for Corey Phelan, a 20-year-old minor league pitcher who died Wednesday of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He last pitched in the minors in 2021.

“We got to know him. Got to meet him, got to meet the family. Tremendous family,” manager Rob Thomson said. “And you just see the strength he had, the confidence he had to be able to get through this. It was tough to take because we got to know Corey a little bit and really liked him and liked his character and liked everything about him. So it’s tough.”

CAPTURED CRITTER

First, a goose was on the loose in LA. In Game 3, a squirrel was briefly trapped near the Braves dugout before it was released and it, well, squirreled away.

UP NEXT

The Braves send RHP Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA) to the mound for Game 4. The Phillies have yet to name a starter.