Padres hope to pounce on Dodgers in Game 3 at home

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 12:41 PM EDT
It was last spring that San Diego Padres players first promised their fans a postseason home game.

Now the Padres are guaranteed not just one, but two home playoff games after tying the best-of-five National League Division Series 1-1 with a 5-3 win Wednesday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers.

Game 3 is Friday night with right-hander Tony Gonsolin (2022 postseason debut; 16-1, 2.14 ERA regular season) starting for the Dodgers against Padres left-hander Blake Snell (0-0, 5.40 ERA postseason; 8-10, 3.38 ERA regular season).

While the Dodgers are 19-5 when Gonsolin starts this season — and 2-0 against the Padres — the All-Star’s two-inning appearance against Colorado on Oct. 3 was his only outing over the final seven weeks of the regular season due to a right forearm strain.

Snell, meanwhile, needs to regain the form he had at the end of the regular season. He posted a 2.19 ERA in 14 starts after the All-Star break, with 105 strikeouts in 78 innings. But he allowed two runs on four hits and six walks in just 3 1/3 innings in the Padres’ only wild-card round loss to the New York Mets.

Both bullpens could be active early. For the Dodgers, that includes another starter returning from injury in Dustin May, who was limited to six starts due to arm and lower back problems.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said May is available for up to four innings and 60 pitches. He didn’t say what the limit is on Gonsolin.

Roberts said he chose Gonsolin over Tyler Anderson for Game 3 because his full bullpen will be available after Thursday’s day off. Anderson will start Saturday night’s Game 4.

“Certainly there’s going to be some restrictions on Tony,” Roberts said Thursday. “I don’t know what they are right now. I know that he’s built up, upwards to 75 pitches. We’ll see how it goes with his stuff and effectiveness.

“I think the good thing about our bullpen coming off an off-day is that Dustin is back online. Andrew Heaney is back online, and the other guys are available. I don’t see it as a (Gonsolin-May) piggy-back situation. I see it as a collection of arms. Obviously less is more, but if we have to use six arms tomorrow, we’ll do that.

Meanwhile, Padres manager Bob Melvin said he expects Snell to bounce back from his start in New York.

“Yeah, you’re always going to have a tough one from time to time, and he’s pitched well here at home, too,” Melvin said. “He’s comfortable with the mound, with the environment. So, I think we’re going to see what we’ve seen, like I said, better part of the second half.”

Snell had a 3.56 ERA in 15 starts at home this season, with 108 strikeouts in 81 innings. He was 0-1 in three starts against the Dodgers with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.571 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 14 innings. He also walked 10 Dodgers.

While with Tampa Bay in 2020, Snell started two games in the World Series against the Dodgers and held them to three runs on four hits and four walks with 18 strikeouts in 10 innings.

“Blake’s stuff is such that if he throws it down the middle, he’s still going to get outs,” Melvin said.

Gonsolin was 2-0 in two starts against the Padres this season with a 0.71 ERA and a 0.632 WHIP.

Both games in Los Angeles ended in 5-3 scores, and the losing team in both games felt they could have won.

“We’re 1-1 and, obviously, again, I thought we had a chance to win the second game,” Roberts said. “I think going now, if you look at it as a three-game series, I like where our offense is at. I really do.”

 

Bruce Sutter, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, dies at 69

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT
Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame reliever and the 1979 Cy Young winner, has died. He was 69.

Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and died Thursday night in hospice, surrounded by his family, one of Sutter’s three sons, Chad, told The Associated Press. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Bruce Sutter died in Cartersville, Georgia.

“All our father ever wanted to be remembered as was being a great teammate, but he was so much more than that,” the Sutter family said in a statement Friday. “He was also a great husband to our mother for 50 (years), he was a great father and grandfather and he was a great friend. His love and passion for the game of baseball can only be surpassed by his love and passion for his family.”

Sutter is considered one of the first pitchers to throw a split-finger fastball. The right-hander played 12 seasons in the major leagues, was a six-time All-Star and ended up with 300 saves over his career.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“Bruce was the first pitcher to reach the Hall of Fame without starting a game, and he was one of the key figures who foreshadowed how the use of relievers would evolve,” Manfred said in a statement. “Bruce will be remembered as one of the best pitchers in the histories of two of our most historic franchises.”

Sutter debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 1976. The reliever won the Cy Young in 1979 in a season where he had 37 saves, 2.22 ERA and 110 strikeouts.

He joined the St. Louis Cardinals and played with them from 1981 to 1984. There, he won a World Series in 1982, ending Game 7 against the Brewers with a strikeout.

“Being a St Louis Cardinal was an honor he cherished deeply,” the Sutter family’s statement said. “To the Cardinals, his teammates and most importantly to the greatest fans in all of sports, we thank you for all of the love and support over the years.”

His last save, No. 300, came with the Atlanta Braves in 1988. Sutter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.

“Bruce was a fan-favorite during his years in St. Louis and in the years to follow, and he will always be remembered for his 1982 World Series clinching save and signature split-fingered pitch,” Cardinals owner and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement. “He was a true pioneer in the game, changing the role of the late inning reliever.”

Sutter was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in January 1953. The Baseball Hall of Fame said in a release that he learned the split-finger fastball from a Cubs minor-league pitching instructor while recovering from surgery on his right elbow.

The Cardinals said Sutter is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter-in-law and six grandkids.

“I feel like a brother passed away,” Hall of Famer Jim Kaat said. “I knew Bruce deeper than just about any other teammate. We spent a lot of time together, and as happens when your careers end, you go your separate ways. But we stayed in touch and considered each other great friends.”

AP Sports Writers Ron Blum and Tom Canavan contributed to this report.