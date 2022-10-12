Turner, Dodgers start fast, hold off Padres 5-3 in NLDS opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The well-rested Los Angeles Dodgers raced out to a big lead early and hung on against the upstart San Diego Padres.

Trea Turner homered and doubled as the Dodgers won 5-3 on Tuesday night in the NL Division Series opener.

Behind 17-game winner Julio Urías, the Dodgers led 5-0 after three innings and appeared to be on their way to another blowout of the Padres.

Los Angeles dominated in the regular season, owning a 14-5 advantage and outscoring San Diego 109-47. The 111-win Dodgers claimed the NL West and the Padres finished second, 22 games back.

“We’ve seen a lot of them lately, especially in the last month or so,” Turner said. “Kind of knew what to expect. Still have to execute and still have to get the results, but I think we just were ourselves and didn’t give anything away.”

With Sandy Koufax watching from the owners’ box, Urías retired the first eight batters he faced until Austin Nola doubled with two outs in the third.

“We have to give a lot of credit to our offense,” Urías said through a translator. “They did a good job battling, getting those runs early and putting us in a good spot to win.”

Chris Martin, who had two saves this season, gave up a single in the ninth, when the Padres had the potential tying run at the plate. Struggling closer Craig Kimbrel was left off the Dodgers’ roster for this best-of-five matchup.

Game 2 is Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium before the series shifts south to San Diego.

“No moral victories, but the latter part of the game was better than the first part for us,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said.

“We felt like we had a chance in the latter innings to win this game,” he said. “I think everybody is pretty eager to get back out here again.”

The Padres were coming off a win in the decisive Game 3 of the wild-card series Sunday night over the Mets in New York.

“We need to put this one behind us and keep competing like we’ve been doing all year,” said Manny Machado, who was 1 for 4 with a strikeout.

The Dodgers, who had five days off after drawing a bye, showed no signs of rust.

In the first, Turner hit a 419-foot shot into the left-field pavilion for his second career postseason homer and first as a Dodger. Two batters later, Will Smith doubled and scored on Max Muncy’s two-out single for a 2-0 lead.