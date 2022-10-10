Verlander returns to playoffs as Astros host Seattle in ALDS

Associated PressOct 10, 2022, 9:56 PM EDT
Getty Images
4 Comments

HOUSTON – When Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, it will have been almost three years since his last playoff appearance.

Verlander, who missed almost two seasons after Tommy John surgery, will look to build on his remarkable comeback season when he leads Houston into the postseason in the opener of the best-of-five series.

“This crowd here’s always great, especially in the playoffs,” Verlander said. “So hopefully we can feed off that, and just try to continue to pitch like I have all season.”

Verlander’s last postseason appearance came on Oct. 29, 2019, when he allowed five hits and three runs in five innings of a loss to Washington in Game 6 of the World Series. Tuesday will be his 31st playoff start and 32nd appearance in his 20th playoff series.

“Unbelievable Hall of Fame-type career, on top of his game, maybe better than he’s ever been most recently,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “We certainly have seen him a lot through the years, and he’s not slowing down, unfortunately for us.”

The 39-year-old Verlander led the AL with 18 wins, and his MLB-leading 1.75 ERA is the lowest for an AL qualified pitcher in a full season since Pedro Martinez’s 1.74 ERA in 2000.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner’s ERA also was the lowest of his career, besting his 2.40 ERA in 2011, when he won his first Cy Young and was also voted AL MVP while with Detroit.

Verlander, who also won a Cy Young in 2019, is a top candidate to win the award for a third time this season after returning to form following his injury.

Veteran second baseman Jose Altuve said Verlander’s return gives the Astros a boost as they try to return to the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons and reach their sixth consecutive ALCS.

“He’s just amazing the way he pitched, the way he came back from injury,” Altuve said. “He’s the right guy to have out there in Game 1. (and) we all know he’s going to go out there and be him.”

Verlander was great against the Mariners in the regular season, going 5-1 with a 2.34 ERA in six starts. He believes this series will be interesting because the AL West foes know each other so “intimately.”

Houston had the advantage in the regular season, winning 12 of 19 games.

The Mariners advanced to the ALDS after rallying from a seven-run deficit in Game 2 of the wild-card round to sweep the Blue Jays. That victory was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history and baseball’s largest comeback victory to clinch a postseason series.

“Their lineup is really good,” Verlander said. “They never give in, as you saw in the series against Toronto. They grind out at-bats. They don’t make it easy.”

The Mariners will counter with Logan Gilbert, who will make his first postseason start, as they continue their first playoff run since 2001 with ace Luis Castillo unavailable after starting the first game of the wild-card series on Friday.

Gilbert was solid against the Astros in four starts this season, going 2-1 with a 2.52 ERA.

“I’ve watched these games since I was little,” Gilbert said. “I grew up dreaming about playing in these games and now we are here.”

ROOKIE RODRIGUEZ

Seattle center fielder Julio Rodriguez is off to a slow start in the postseason after a dazzling regular season that made him the frontrunner for AL Rookie of the Year.

Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers and 25 stolen bases in the regular season, but has just one hit in the playoffs.

He was hit twice, singled and scored two runs in Game 1 against Toronto before going 0 for 4 in the second game. The 21-year-old hasn’t had much success against the Astros, hitting .218 with two homers, two doubles, six RBIs and 19 strikeouts in 15 games.

Servais is confident that Rodriguez will make an impact this October because of the strides he’s made throughout this season.

“His ability to make adjustments in game is outstanding,” Servais said. “He understands what they’re doing to him in the batter’s box and how he needs to maybe make an adjustment to get the result he’s looking for. But above and beyond that is his preparation and his routine when he gets to the ballpark every day.”

FILLING CORREA’S SHOES

With Houston playoff staple shortstop Carlos Correa gone to Minnesota in free agency, the Astros will look to rookie Jeremy Pena to continue his strong season in the postseason.

Pena hit .289 with 22 homers and 63 RBIs this season after taking over for Correa, who starred at shortstop in Houston for the previous seven years. Correa embraced the spotlight perhaps more than any Astro in recent history, piling up 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 79 career playoff games.

Though Pena understands that comparisons will be made, he’s focused on being himself and not concerned about trying to fill Correa’s shoes.

“It’s never been about that,” he said. “It’s just been about me making a dream come true. This is something I’ve been working for my whole life.”

Altuve has been impressed with Pena’s development this season and believes he’s ready for the bright lights of the playoffs.

“He wants more,” Altuve said. “He wants to learn. He wants to get better. For me, that’s all that matters. I know he’s going to go out there and give everything he has and he’s going to help us to win some games.”

RALLY RALEIGH

Catcher Cal Raleigh has led the Mariners to several big wins in the last two weeks.

It was his walk-off homer with two outs in the ninth inning that propelled them to a 2-1 win over Oakland on Sept. 30 to clinch a postseason berth.

He kept his hot hitting going in Game 1 against Toronto with a home run. He added another big hit when he doubled in the ninth inning and scored the winning run in Game 2 to cap Seattle’s huge comeback.

Raleigh’s recent success has come despite his playing through an injury to his left thumb.

THEY SAID IT

Houston manager Dusty Baker on how the Astros’ six-day layoff since their last regular-season game will affect them: “We don’t know if (there will be) rust being off that long, we won’t know until we get into it.”

Seattle second baseman Adam Frazier hopes Houston’s layoff benefits his team.

“They have been sitting at home for a week, so I’m sure they’re feeling fresh, but at the same time, timing may be a little off,” he said. “So hoping for that and we’ll see how it goes.”

GAME 2

Neither team has announced a starter for Game 2 on Thursday. But it’s likely to be Castillo against Houston’s Framber Valdez, who was second in the AL with a career-high 17 wins.

Slugging Yankees meet red-hot Guardians in ALDS

Associated PressOct 10, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
2 Comments

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees ascended to an American League East title by leading the majors with 254 homers, including 62 by slugger Aaron Judge.

The Cleveland Guardians rose to the top in the AL Central by finding other ways to win while ranking 29th with 127 homers.

On Tuesday, two differing offenses converge at Yankee Stadium when the Yankees host the Guardians in the opener of the American League Division Series.

The Yankees started strong, getting to 64-28 at the All-Star break, and then slumped for about six weeks before heating up down the stretch. They ended by going 20-9 as Judge hit 11 home runs in his final 30 games and also batted .380 (38-for-100).

Judge is entering his sixth postseason with the Yankees and final one before hitting free agency. So far, he is a .230 hitter (31-for-135) with 11 homers and 22 RBIs in 35 playoff games.

“Aaron and I have been together now for five years, and you know, every year we have had a realistic shot at this, and we feel that way now,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I mean, we are so focused on the here and the now and the present that that’s for another day.”

Cleveland advanced to its sixth postseason encounter with the Yankees after scoring its three runs via home runs in 24 innings in the wild-card round against Tampa Bay. Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer in Game 1 on Friday, and Cleveland advanced on a homer by Oscar Gonzalez in a 1-0, 15-inning win on Saturday.

“It’s a hard way to win,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “It doesn’t mean you can’t, and we’re trying to prove that. We would gladly take three-run homers. It’s just kind of not really how we’re built right now.”

Overall, Cleveland is 26-6 in its past 32 games. The Guardians were four games over .500 through Sept 4. but pulled away and won the division by 11 games over the Chicago White Sox.

While Cleveland does not frequently homer, its 3.46 ERA was sixth in the majors. After getting strong starts from Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie against Tampa Bay, the Guardians are hoping to keep the trend going when Cal Quantrill makes his first postseason start.

Quantrill was 15-5 with a 3.38 ERA and ended the regular season by going 11-0 with a 2.95 ERA over his final 17 starts.

“He can shape the ball in many different fashions,” Cleveland pitching coach Carl Willis said. “He sinks it, he cuts it and he uses his curveball. So he can be somewhat unpredictable at times, as opposed to maybe if you look back a couple years ago, it was more easy or easier just to prepare for a sinker. So I think he’s evolved into a much more well-rounded pitcher with his repertoire.”

Quantrill is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in four career appearances against the Yankees. His lone start against them was April 23 in New York, when he allowed three runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Gerrit Cole is hoping for a better postseason than last year, when he allowed three runs on four hits in two-plus innings last year in the wild-card game at Boston. Because of the pandemic season, when he went 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA in three postseason starts at neutral sites, Cole is making his first Yankees postseason start in New York.

Cole is facing Cleveland for the second time in the postseason. He faced them in Game 1 of the 2020 wild-card round, when he allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings of a 12-3 win.

Cole is 8-5 with a 2.93 ERA in 14 postseason starts and heads into this year’s postseason after going 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA during the regular season while leading the AL in both strikeouts (257) and home runs allowed (33).

“Obviously because it’s Gerrit Cole and because he came here and signed a huge contract, the long term, and the ace of this staff, the New York Yankees staff, nothing will ever be necessarily good enough,” Boone said. “But I think he’s had a very strong year.”

Cole went 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two starts against Cleveland on April 24 and July 2.