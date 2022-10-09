Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win

Associated PressOct 9, 2022, 12:35 AM EDT
American League Wild Card Series: Seattle Mariners v. Toronto Blue Jays
Getty Images
6 Comments

TORONTO – Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford delivered before Adam Frazier capped Seattle’s historic comeback with one sweet swing.

A little October fun for a new generation of Mariners.

Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and Seattle erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series.

“Those are the kind of moments you picture yourself in in the backyard when you’re a kid,” Frazier said.

It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history and baseball’s largest comeback victory to clinch a postseason series.

Yup, it was quite a day for a franchise making its first playoff appearance since Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez and company were eliminated by the New York Yankees in the 2001 AL Championship Series. Next up for this group of Mariners is Houston in the AL Division Series.

“To go to the World Series, you have to go through Houston,” manager Scott Servais said. “They’re really good. We understand that. We’re really good.”

Seattle got off to a 29-39 start this season, but it went 61-33 from June 21 on, trailing only the Astros (65-31) among AL teams over that span.

After winning 4-0 in the opener of the best-of-three series, the Mariners trailed 8-1 through five innings in Game 2. But they roared back, tying it with four runs in the eighth.

With two out and the bases loaded, Crawford hit a blooper to center against All-Star closer Jordan Romano.

“I was praying to the baseball gods to just let that ball sit,” Crawford said.

Center fielder George Springer and shortstop Bo Bichette went hard after the sinking liner, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9.

“It seems everything that could go wrong did go wrong in a very short period of time,” interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.

Bichette was able to stay in the game, but the 33-year-old Springer had to be helped to his feet before he was carted off the field. The four-time All-Star encouraged the cheering crowd as he departed.

Schneider said Springer was “doing OK” and would be evaluated further.

The Blue Jays have lost five straight postseason games and eight of nine. Toronto, which finished one win short of a playoff berth in 2021, heads into another offseason on a disappointing note.

“It’s going to take some time,” Schneider said. “Probably take a vacation or two.”

Cal Raleigh, who hit an RBI single for Seattle in the eighth, reached on a one-out double against Romano in the ninth. After Mitch Haniger flied out, Frazier drove in Raleigh with a double to right.

“I’m just glad the ball fell,” Frazier said.

Bichette walked, stole second and advanced to third on a grounder in the eighth, but Andres Munoz retired Alejandro Kirk to end the threat.

George Kirby, Seattle’s eighth pitcher of the game, handled the ninth for his first career save. Matt Chapman walked with one out, but Danny Jansen struck out and Raimel Tapia lined out to end the game.

“I figured he would step up, the adrenaline would be going, and he did a great job,” Servais said of Kirby.

Toronto got off to a fast start. Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer in the second and a solo drive in the fourth against Robbie Ray, who won the AL Cy Young Award while pitching for the Blue Jays last year.

Hernandez joined Jansen and former Toronto slugger Jose Bautista as the only Blue Jays players with multihomer games in the postseason.

After Ty France scored on Tim Mayza‘s wild pitch in the sixth, Santana gave Seattle’s comeback a big boost with a three-run homer.

“That gave us a chance,” Servais said

Jansen made it 9-5 with an RBI single off Penn Murfee in the seventh, but Toronto’s bullpen couldn’t close it out. Anthony Bass gave up hits to all three batters he faced in the eighth, including Raleigh’s RBI single, forcing Schneider to call on Romano for a six-out save.

Romano gave up a single to Frazier and struck out Santana and Dylan Moore, but Crawford tied it with a first-pitch double.

Toronto intentionally walked Julio Rodriguez before Romano struck out France to end the inning.

Ray, who signed a $115 million, five-year contract with Seattle in November, allowed four runs and six hits in three-plus innings.

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman was charged with four runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings in his second career postseason start. Gausman struck out seven and walked one.

“A heartbreaking loss,” Gausman said. “Tough to watch.”

Toronto’s Whit Merrfield stayed in to run the bases after being hit on the side of his batting helmet by an 88 mph slider from Diego Castillo on his first pitch after entering in the fifth. Tapia replaced Merrifield in left field in the sixth.

SIMILAR STORY

Saturday was Ray’s first start in Toronto since last Sept. 30, his final appearance of the 2021 regular season, when he allowed four home runs in a loss to the New York Yankees. One of those homers was a 455-foot drive by Aaron Judge.

DOUBLE DINGERS

Jansen homered twice off Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow in Game 2 of the 2020 AL wild-card series. Bautista’s two-homer game came in Game 6 of the 2015 ALCS against Kansas City. Like Hernandez, those accomplishments occurred in games when the Blue Jays were eliminated from the postseason.

Mets stars shine, NY saves season with 7-3 win over Padres

Associated PressOct 9, 2022, 12:37 AM EDT
Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game Two
Getty Images
1 Comment

NEW YORK – Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save the New York Mets’ season with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night.

Francisco Lindor also went deep, Jeff McNeil laced a critical two-run double and All-Star closer Edwin Diaz entered much earlier than usual to protect a one-run lead in the seventh inning.

New York broke open the game by scoring four times in the bottom half, keyed by the bases-loaded double McNeil lined off Adrian Morejon through a drawn-in infield.

Seth Lugo retired cleanup hitter Josh Bell on a bases-loaded grounder for the save, ending a game that took 4 hours, 13 minutes.

“Win or go home,” deGrom said. “Love pitching here. Mets fans have been great to me. Didn’t want to disappoint.”

The teams play a decisive Game 3 on Sunday night at Citi Field, with the winner advancing to a best-of-five NL Division Series against the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers beginning Tuesday.

Joe Musgrove is scheduled to start for his hometown Padres against 15-game winner Chris Bassitt.

“We feel good,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said.

Leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo had three hits and a walk for the Mets, including a go-ahead single in the fourth that chased wild starter Blake Snell to the delight of a boisterous sellout crowd waving orange rally towels.

The left-hander walked four of his first 12 batters and six in all over 3 1/3 shaky innings in his first postseason start for San Diego.

In a matchup between the 2018 Cy Young Award winners, deGrom struck out eight in six innings of two-run ball for his fourth career postseason win.

“He kept us off balance,” Melvin said. “It was a close game in the middle innings and then it got away from us there in the seventh.”

It was deGrom’s first playoff start at home – the right-hander helped pitch the Mets into the 2015 World Series, but all four of his starts that postseason came on the road.

One night after co-ace Max Scherzer gave up four homers and seven runs in a Game 1 flop, deGrom delivered with New York on the brink of elimination.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner, who has said he plans to opt out of his contract after this season, whiffed Manny Machado all three times and rebounded nicely after going 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA in his final four regular-season outings.

“I actually felt like I had my best stuff in the sixth inning,” deGrom said.

Trent Grisham homered for the second time in two games, and San Diego tied it 2-all on Jurickson Profar‘s RBI single in the fifth.

But after a visit from pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, deGrom struck out Machado and Bell with runners at the corners to end the inning.

Alonso homered on the first pitch in the bottom half from reliever Nick Martinez, who went to college in New York City at Fordham. It was the first career postseason homer for Alonso, who had 40 during the regular season and tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs.

Diaz was summoned by manager Buck Showalter in the seventh – his earliest appearance in a game since August 2020. The reliever made a tough defensive play covering first base and then retired slugger Juan Soto with a runner on second to end the inning.

Diaz went 46 minutes between pitches while the Mets rallied in the bottom half with the help of consecutive 10-pitch walks drawn by Alonso and Mark Canha against Morejon.

A pumped-up McNeil, the big league batting champion, pointed toward the New York dugout as he legged out his clutch double that made it 5-2. Eduardo Escobar added an RBI single off Pierce Johnson, and pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach had a sacrifice fly.

After getting two outs in the eighth, Diaz was lifted to a warm ovation and waved to the crowd of 42,156 as he walked off the mound.

With two on in the ninth, Profar nearly made it close on a long drive caught just in front of the fence. Adam Ottavino walked in a run before Showalter went to Lugo for the final out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker replaced left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez (shoulder) on the series roster before the game, an injury substitution that needed to be approved by Major League Baseball. Rodriguez won’t be eligible to return unless the Mets reach the NL Championship Series. He did not pitch in Friday night’s 7-1 loss. … Slumping DH Darin Ruf returned from a neck strain and played his first game since Sept. 25. Showalter picked the 36-year-old Ruf, an eight-year major league veteran, at DH over 20-year-old catcher Francisco Alvarez, rated baseball’s top prospect by MLB.com before making his major league debut Sept. 30. Ruf ended the season with four hits, none for extra bases, in his final 48 at-bats (.083). But he’s excelled against left-handed pitching throughout his career and entered 3 for 7 with a home run and three walks against Snell. “A little history there. I like the flexibility it gives us with the catchers,” Showalter explained. “Darin’s got a little bit more of a track record, especially where the Padres are concerned.” Ruf struck out, walked and was hit by a pitch. … All-Star RF Starling Marte moved from sixth in the batting order back up to his regular No. 2 slot. Marte went 2 for 4 with two steals Friday night in his first game since Sept. 6, when he was hit by a pitch and broke the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand.

WHO’S ON FIRST?

Brandon Drury started at first base for San Diego instead of Wil Myers, the only lineup change from Game 1 made by Melvin.

UP NEXT

Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA) grew up a Padres fan in the San Diego suburbs and signed a $100 million, five-year contract with his hometown team this season.

Bassitt went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA in his first season with the Mets after coming over in a trade with Oakland, where he pitched for Melvin.