Cashman says Yankees, others have `pot of gold’ awaiting Judge

Associated PressOct 9, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

NEW YORK — Brian Cashman realizes Aaron Judge struck gold with his record-setting season, raising the price for the New York Yankees to keep their star slugger.

In the hours before opening day last April, Judge rejected a contract that would have paid him $213.5 million over seven seasons from 2023-29. He is eligible for free agency and will command far more after setting an American League record with 62 homers, tying for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and just missing a Triple Crown with a .311 batting average.

“There’s a pot of gold there,” Cashman, the Yankees general manager, said ahead of the Division Series against Cleveland. “It’s yet to be determined what the gold – how much it weighs – but it’s a pot of gold, no doubt about it. So good for him. It was already a big pot and, obviously, it’ll be bigger.”

Judge was drafted by the Yankees in 2013 and homered in his first big league at-bat three years later. The 30-year-old Californian has become the post-Derek Jeter face of the Yankees, a four-time All-Star with 220 home runs over seven seasons and a fan favorite recognizable for his 6-foot-7, 282-pound frame and ever-present smile.

“He’s put himself in an amazing position to have a lot of choices,” Cashman said. “And clearly, obviously, we’d like to win the day on that discussion, and that’s obviously for another day. But we said that before the season. We said that many times during the season. If you need to hear it again. I’ll say it again: Yeah, of course we love to have Aaron Judge back as New York Yankee, but that’s all for another day.”

Judge had a $19 million salary this season in a one-year contract that avoided an arbitration hearing. He would not negotiate a long-term deal during the season.

“I’ve been vocal about I want to be a Yankee for life,” Judge said before the opener. “I want to bring a championship back to New York. I want to do it for the fans here. They’re family. This is home for me, and not getting that done right now, it stinks. … At the end of the year, I’m a free agent. I can talk to 30 teams and the Yankees will be one of those 30 teams.”

New York can negotiate terms with Judge exclusively through the first 15 days after the World Series. After that, all teams can bid.

“He’s a great player who bet on himself, and it’s the all-time best bet, right, the way he navigated the season,” Cashman said. “Obviously, he was healthy and you know what he’s capable of when he’s healthy. He’s always putting up huge numbers when he stays healthy, and he’s stayed healthy now for a number of years.”

Yankees’ Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout

Associated PressOct 9, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

NEW YORK — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star’s seven-year tenure with New York.

The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man roster for the best-of-five series against Cleveland due to erratic performances and inconsistent mechanics.

Chapman, who has not gotten a save since May 17, had been scheduled to pitch batting practice at Yankee Stadium but the team said he instead was in Miami. After speaking with Chapman, manager Aaron Boone told general manager Brian Cashman he instructed the pitcher to stay away from the club.

“I think he questioned whether he was going to be on the roster or not,” Boone said.

Chapman had disrupted an already depleted bullpen when he went on the injured list from Aug. 24 until Sept. 16 due to an infection in a leg caused by getting a tattoo.

“It’s unfortunate that he wasn’t here,” Cashman said. “Clearly disappointing, but at the same time not surprised by how things are starting to play out over the course of the season. So it was surprising at first, like a little shocking, but then after the shock wore off, when you add everything up, it’s not surprising. There’s some questions about whether he’s been all in or not for a little while, and he’s maintained verbally that he’s in, but at times actions don’t match those words.”

Cashman, who has worked for the Yankees since 1986, could not recall another player missing a workout. In October 2015, Mets pitcher Matt Harvey missed a workout three days before his team’s Division Series opener.

Chapman’s agent, Scott Shapiro, said he and his client had no comment. While the Yankees did not rule out Chapman for later rounds, they left the impression his return is unlikely.

In other news, Matt Carpenter likely will be on the roster as a pinch hitter/designated hitter after recovering from a broken left foot sustained Aug. 8. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi remains a long shot following surgery to repair a broken bone in his right wrist. Reliever Clay Holmes will be on the roster but might not be available for the opener as he returns from a Sept. 29 cortisone injection to treat inflammation in his right rotator cuff.

Infielder DJ LeMaheiu’s status had not been determined as he tries to overcome an inflamed right second toe that limited him to 18 plate appearances after Sept 4.

Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees in the opener, followed by Nestor Cortes in Game 2 and Luis Severino in Game 3. Boone is leaning toward a three-man rotation against the AL Central champion Guardians, who swept two games from Tampa Bay in the first round. Jameson Taillon and Domingo German will work out of the bullpen.

Chapman has 315 saves in 13 major league seasons with Cincinnati, the Chicago Cubs and Yankees, and he earned his seventh All-Star selection last year. But he has a 4.46 ERA this year and 28 walks in 36 1/3 innings.

Boone and Cashman wouldn’t say whether Chapman had a chance to make the ALDS roster before the incident.

“When you’re used to being superhuman and then you deal with adversity, obviously, I think people deal with it differently. And this year was a struggle for him,” Cashman said. “This game’s not easy, but you don’t need to make it harder by, again, not showing up at a mandatory workout, for yourself as you compete for postseason, as well as for your teammates who are in there right now fighting to be ready when called upon.”

New York’s bullpen is missing right-handers Ron Marinaccio (sore right shin), Chad Green (Tommy John surgery) and Michael King (broken right elbow), and left-hander Zack Britton (left shoulder fatigue).

Left-hander Wandy Peralta has not pitched since Sept. 18 due to back tightness. Right-hander Scott Effross was out between Aug, 20 and Sept. 24 because of a strained right shoulder before making five late-season appearances; and right-hander Albert Abreu returned from an inflamed right elbow that had sidelined him since Aug. 20.

“Thankfully, we’ve got some guys coming back from injuries,” Cashman said. “Certainly some of them pitched very little towards the end when they came back off their IL stints. But they’re healthy, and ultimately it’ll be an interesting roster discussion that we are to have soon.”