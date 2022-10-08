Gonzalez’s 15th-inning HR lead Guardians past Rays for sweep

Associated Press
CLEVELAND – Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep.

Gonzalez, who walks to the plate to the “SpongeBob SquarePants” theme song, drove a 1-0 cutter – the 432nd pitch in the nearly five-hour game – off Corey Kluber over the 19-foot wall in left-center to touch off a wild celebration inside Progressive Field.

Gonzalez finished his follow-through and watched where the ball had landed while taking 10 small steps toward first, still holding his bat straight down. He then flipped the bat behind him and started trotting around the bases.

As Gonzalez rounded the bases, and his teammates gathered near home plate to greet him, the sellout crowd of 34,971 fans shook the ballpark as Cleveland’s surprise season turned more story book.

The youngest team in the major leagues, Cleveland opens the best-of-five Division Series on Tuesday in New York against the AL East champion New York Yankees.

Cleveland defied odds all year in its first season after adopting the Guardians nickname. The team unexpectedly won the AL Central going away, swept the more experienced Rays and now take on the Yankees with their big bats and bigger payroll.

Gonzalez was one of 17 players to make their debut for the Guardians this season, so perhaps it was fitting he advanced them.

“I don’t think by that point we cared,” manager Terry Francona said. “It could have been one of the old guys. We didn’t care. We’re not biased. I was happy that he hit it.”

Tampa Bay was bounced quickly from its fourth straight postseason appearance. The Rays finished the season with seven straight losses, scored one run in the series and hit .115 (9 for 78) with one extra-base hit.

Gonzalez’s shot off Kluber, who won two Cy Young Awards with Cleveland, finished a game that began at 12:08 p.m. and finished in the twilight with shadows crossing from one end of the ballpark to the other.

The tense, 4-hour, 57-minute game was the longest 0-0 affair in postseason history, surpassing the 2020 NL Wild Card Series opener between Atlanta and Cincinnati that went 13 innings. The teams combined for 39 strikeouts, two more than the previous high for a postseason game. Twenty of the strikeouts were by Rays batters.

This one had a little bit of everything, except offense.

Tampa got just six hits and used eight pitchers, including Kluber, who made his first relief appearance in more than nine years. Cleveland only got five hits, also used eight pitchers and squandered a bases-loaded opportunity in the sixth.

Guardians All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez kept the game scoreless with a spectacular defensive play in the 12th. Ranging right, Ramirez backhanded Margot’s bouncer near the bag before making a quick throw from foul territory across the diamond.

First baseman Josh Naylor made a long stretch, scooped Ramirez’s throw and kept his toe on the bag for the out. The Rays challenged, but the call stood and Tampa Bay was denied its best chance to break the stalemate.

Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow and Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie set the tone for another tight, well-pitched game between the teams – the fifth straight decided by one run – with splendid starts.

Glasnow allowed two hits in five innings before hitting his pitch limit, while McKenzie gave up just two hits and struck out eight in six.

Sam Hentges struck out six in three scoreless innings to get the win, one the left-hander and Cleveland fans will cherish.

Cleveland blew a perfect chance to score in the sixth.

Once Glasnow was pulled, Cleveland faced with Pete Fairbanks, who has been tough on Guardians hitters. However, the right-hander walked two before summoning Rays manager Kevin Cash and a trainer to the mound.

Fairbanks told Cash, “I can’t feel my hand” before being replaced after 11 pitches. The Rays said the right-hander had a numb index finger. Jason Adam came on and promptly hit Amed Rosario in the back with his first pitch, loading the bases.

TITO’S TRIP

Francona rides a scooter to and from the ballpark each day. On the way to his apartment after Friday’s win, Francona ventured down East 4th Street packed with fans celebrating Cleveland’s win.

His trip started, um, eventfully.

Shortly after leaving Progressive Field, he was stopped by a woman who began pulling off her shirt. Afraid he might see more than he bargained for, Francona covered his eyes before she revealed a T-shirt with his face on it.

“I didn’t know that,” he said. “I’m like, `I don’t want this on camera.”‘

Francona enjoys zipping around the city without constraint or concern.

“Every policeman in town here either high-fives me or says hello,” he said. “They’re always helping with the parking. You can’t do that anywhere else.”

BELTED

Before his heroics, Gonzalez broke his belt while sliding headfirst into second base on a steal attempt in the seventh inning. The 25-year-old quickly borrowed first-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr.’s belt before play resumed.

TOUGH OUT

Ramirez is undeniably one of baseball’s most dangerous and disciplined hitters, a major challenge for any pitcher. Cash noted putting a game plan together isn’t easy.

“It might be impossible,” he said, chuckling. “I mean, what other switch hitter in the game right now is comparable?”

Cash worked in Cleveland’s organization and remembers Ramirez as an upcoming shortstop prospect with little power. He’s now a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate.

“I certainly wouldn’t have forecast it after watching him play in 2014 that he was going to turn into the 35-, 40-homer guy, but what a career.”

Ramirez, who hit a two-run homer in the sixth Friday, struck out as Adam got him on a nasty changeup before getting Josh Naylor to bounce into an inning-ending double play.

Mets stars shine, NY saves season with 7-3 win over Padres

Associated Press
NEW YORK – Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save the New York Mets’ season with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night.

Francisco Lindor also went deep, Jeff McNeil laced a critical two-run double and All-Star closer Edwin Diaz entered much earlier than usual to protect a one-run lead in the seventh inning.

New York broke open the game by scoring four times in the bottom half, keyed by the bases-loaded double McNeil lined off Adrian Morejon through a drawn-in infield.

Seth Lugo retired cleanup hitter Josh Bell on a bases-loaded grounder for the save, ending a game that took 4 hours, 13 minutes.

“Win or go home,” deGrom said. “Love pitching here. Mets fans have been great to me. Didn’t want to disappoint.”

The teams play a decisive Game 3 on Sunday night at Citi Field, with the winner advancing to a best-of-five NL Division Series against the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers beginning Tuesday.

Joe Musgrove is scheduled to start for his hometown Padres against 15-game winner Chris Bassitt.

“We feel good,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said.

Leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo had three hits and a walk for the Mets, including a go-ahead single in the fourth that chased wild starter Blake Snell to the delight of a boisterous sellout crowd waving orange rally towels.

The left-hander walked four of his first 12 batters and six in all over 3 1/3 shaky innings in his first postseason start for San Diego.

In a matchup between the 2018 Cy Young Award winners, deGrom struck out eight in six innings of two-run ball for his fourth career postseason win.

“He kept us off balance,” Melvin said. “It was a close game in the middle innings and then it got away from us there in the seventh.”

It was deGrom’s first playoff start at home – the right-hander helped pitch the Mets into the 2015 World Series, but all four of his starts that postseason came on the road.

One night after co-ace Max Scherzer gave up four homers and seven runs in a Game 1 flop, deGrom delivered with New York on the brink of elimination.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner, who has said he plans to opt out of his contract after this season, whiffed Manny Machado all three times and rebounded nicely after going 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA in his final four regular-season outings.

“I actually felt like I had my best stuff in the sixth inning,” deGrom said.

Trent Grisham homered for the second time in two games, and San Diego tied it 2-all on Jurickson Profar‘s RBI single in the fifth.

But after a visit from pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, deGrom struck out Machado and Bell with runners at the corners to end the inning.

Alonso homered on the first pitch in the bottom half from reliever Nick Martinez, who went to college in New York City at Fordham. It was the first career postseason homer for Alonso, who had 40 during the regular season and tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs.

Diaz was summoned by manager Buck Showalter in the seventh – his earliest appearance in a game since August 2020. The reliever made a tough defensive play covering first base and then retired slugger Juan Soto with a runner on second to end the inning.

Diaz went 46 minutes between pitches while the Mets rallied in the bottom half with the help of consecutive 10-pitch walks drawn by Alonso and Mark Canha against Morejon.

A pumped-up McNeil, the big league batting champion, pointed toward the New York dugout as he legged out his clutch double that made it 5-2. Eduardo Escobar added an RBI single off Pierce Johnson, and pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach had a sacrifice fly.

After getting two outs in the eighth, Diaz was lifted to a warm ovation and waved to the crowd of 42,156 as he walked off the mound.

With two on in the ninth, Profar nearly made it close on a long drive caught just in front of the fence. Adam Ottavino walked in a run before Showalter went to Lugo for the final out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker replaced left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez (shoulder) on the series roster before the game, an injury substitution that needed to be approved by Major League Baseball. Rodriguez won’t be eligible to return unless the Mets reach the NL Championship Series. He did not pitch in Friday night’s 7-1 loss. … Slumping DH Darin Ruf returned from a neck strain and played his first game since Sept. 25. Showalter picked the 36-year-old Ruf, an eight-year major league veteran, at DH over 20-year-old catcher Francisco Alvarez, rated baseball’s top prospect by MLB.com before making his major league debut Sept. 30. Ruf ended the season with four hits, none for extra bases, in his final 48 at-bats (.083). But he’s excelled against left-handed pitching throughout his career and entered 3 for 7 with a home run and three walks against Snell. “A little history there. I like the flexibility it gives us with the catchers,” Showalter explained. “Darin’s got a little bit more of a track record, especially where the Padres are concerned.” Ruf struck out, walked and was hit by a pitch. … All-Star RF Starling Marte moved from sixth in the batting order back up to his regular No. 2 slot. Marte went 2 for 4 with two steals Friday night in his first game since Sept. 6, when he was hit by a pitch and broke the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand.

WHO’S ON FIRST?

Brandon Drury started at first base for San Diego instead of Wil Myers, the only lineup change from Game 1 made by Melvin.

UP NEXT

Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA) grew up a Padres fan in the San Diego suburbs and signed a $100 million, five-year contract with his hometown team this season.

Bassitt went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA in his first season with the Mets after coming over in a trade with Oakland, where he pitched for Melvin.