Interim Beasley 1st interviewed in Rangers managerial search

Associated PressOct 7, 2022, 11:13 PM EDT


ARLINGTON, Texas – Interim manager Tony Beasley was the first candidate interviewed in the Texas Rangers’ managerial search that general manager Chris Young hopes to wrap up in three to four weeks.

Young said Friday that Beasley would be the only internal candidate for the job, but didn’t say who else or how many other people would be interviewed in the process.

“We started with a large master list, and we’re narrowing that as we speak,” Young said, without elaborating two days after the Rangers finished their sixth consecutive losing season.

Young declined to comment when asked specifically if the search could proceed without knowing if three-time World Series champion manager Bruce Bochy had interest in the job or not.

The 67-year-old Bochy hasn’t managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those titles with the San Francisco Giants. Young played for Bochy with San Diego in 2006.

Young had acknowledged earlier in his media availability that he loved playing for Bochy.

“We had a winning season together. I learned a lot from him, just a calm, steady presence,” Young said. “I have the utmost respect for him. It’s no surprise that he went on to win three world championships with the Giants, and he’s a tremendous person and manager.”

The Rangers fired fourth-year manager Chris Woodward on Aug. 15, two days before president of baseball operations and former GM Jon Daniels was also let go. Texas went on to finish 68-94, eight wins more than 2021 but what Young said, “was about half of our internal expectations.”

Texas was 17-31 under Beasley, the longtime Rangers third base coach who was once Young’s manager in the minor leagues. Several young players got extended looks during that span, and Young said back in August that Beasley wouldn’t be judged solely on win-loss record or how the team played.

“We knew that we had a young group coming in, that they were going to have to get exposure at the big league level,” Young said Friday. “In terms of what we were looking for with our culture, the management of the staff, those types of things, I thought he did a tremendous job.”

The departure of Daniels, who had led the club for 17 years as GM and then team president, put Young in charge of baseball operations for the team he pitched for to start his career after rooting for as a kid. He played for five teams over 13 big league seasons and was working in the Major League Baseball office before he joined the Rangers as GM in December 2020.

“The goal is that when we start to win, we win for a long time. And that’s important to get right on the front end here,” Young said. “This offseason is big to make sure we take the next step.”

Along with finding a new manager, Young said the Rangers will be in pursuit of top-line starting pitchers, in free agency or through trades.

Padres hammer Scherzer, rout Mets 7-1 in playoff opener

Associated PressOct 8, 2022, 12:00 AM EDT


NEW YORK – Josh Bell and Manny Machado smashed two of San Diego’s four home runs off Max Scherzer, and the Padres romped past the New York Mets 7-1 on Friday night in their playoff opener.

Yu Darvish shut down the Mets once again, and San Diego also got long balls from leadoff batter Jurickson Profar and slumping Trent Grisham against an ineffective Scherzer – booed off the mound in the fifth inning at Citi Field.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner exited his first postseason start for New York down 7-0, a massive disappointment after Scherzer was signed to a $130 million contract in December to pitch big games for his new team.

“Baseball can take you to the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, and this is one of the lowest of lows,” Scherzer said.

San Diego needs one win over the next two days to take the best-of-three National League wild-card series and advance to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers.

Blake Snell starts Saturday night in Game 2 against scuffling Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

After winning 101 games during the regular season, second-most in franchise history, the Mets are suddenly facing elimination at home after falling flat before a sellout crowd of 41,621 in their first playoff game since 2016.

“It’s reality,” manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s an opportunity, and we’ll get one tomorrow, to right the ship.”

Eduardo Escobar homered and doubled off Darvish, who has won all three of his starts against New York this year with a 0.86 ERA.

The star right-hander from Japan, coming off a 16-win season, was the NL pitcher of the month for September and picked up right where he left off. He wriggled out of trouble early when the game was still competitive and then settled in to throw seven innings of six-hit ball without a walk.

Darvish is 5-0 with a 2.56 ERA in eight career regular-season starts against the Mets, including 3-0 at Citi Field.

The 38-year-old Scherzer also lost a critical game last weekend in Atlanta, giving up nine hits – including two homers – and four runs over 5 2/3 innings. He missed about nine weeks this season during two stints on the injured list with left oblique injuries, but finished 11-5 with a 2.29 ERA and said Thursday he was fully healthy.

Scherzer had little snap on his pitches, though, and the Padres took advantage. Bell launched a two-run homer in the first in his initial postseason plate appearance for his first home run since Sept. 6.

Grisham, batting eighth after hitting .107 from Sept. 1 on, connected for a solo shot in the second. Profar made it 6-0 with a three-run drive in the fifth, and Machado sent a laser over the left-field fence two batters later.

“My fastball was running on me,” Scherzer said.

It was the fourth time Scherzer allowed four home runs in a game, his career high.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Darvish was visited on the mound by manager Bob Melvin and an athletic trainer following Escobar’s double in the seventh, but stayed in the game. … After not feeling well the past few days, RHP Mike Clevinger was left off the series roster in favor of adding LHP Sean Manaea to the bullpen instead. Clevinger took a late flight Thursday to New York, separate from the team, following a negative COVID-19 test. “I think he’s feeling a little better now,” Melvin said Friday. “I felt like another lefty with a little length down there was important.”

Mets: All-Star RF Starling Marte batted sixth in his first game back from a broken middle finger on his right (throwing) hand. He was injured Sept. 6 when he was hit by a pitch in Pittsburgh. With his middle finger wrapped, Marte received a loud ovation during pregame introductions. He grounded a single up the middle leading off the second and then stole second and third – sliding headfirst into both bases.

UP NEXT

Snell (8-10, 3.38 ERA) has a 2.53 ERA in his past 17 starts, allowing one run or fewer in 13 of them. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner was 1-1 in two outings against the Mets this season.

Meanwhile, deGrom (5-4, 3.08) is 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA in his last four starts.