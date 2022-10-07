Guardians take wild card opener as Ramírez homers, Bieber dominates

Associated PressOct 7, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT
Wild Card Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians - Game One
Getty Images
0 Comments

CLEVELAND – The Guardians were certain of two things: Jose Ramirez would deliver, and Amed Rosario touched second base.

Cleveland’s kids were right.

Ramirez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday.

Ramirez’s shot off Tampa’s Shane McClanahan in the sixth inning – the Rays initially appealed whether Rosario stepped on second – helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak and left baseball’s youngest team one win from advancing in its first season as the Guardians.

Though short on experience, the Guardians seem to have everything else.

“At this point we’re dealing with what we got in that clubhouse,” Bieber said, brushing off the team’s youth. “And that’s a winning ballclub.”

Bieber, rocked in his only other playoff appearance two years ago by the Yankees, was spectacular, allowing just three hits and striking out eight before being lifted the eighth to a thunderous ovation.

Emmanuel Clase took it from there, getting four outs for his first postseason save and finishing a game that took just 2 hours, 17 minutes – the fastest in the postseason since 1999 and Cleveland’s quickest since its World Series-clinching win in 1948.

Jose Siri homered for the Rays, who dropped their sixth straight game overall and turn to starter Tyler Glasnow in Game 2 on Saturday to keep their season alive. The series winner plays the AL East champion New York in the Division Series starting Tuesday in the Bronx.

With 17 players making MLB debuts this season, the Guardians entered the playoffs unsure of what to expect. Fortunately, Ramirez and Bieber had been here before, and both came through for the AL Central champions.

With Cleveland down 1-0 after Siri’s homer in the sixth and running out of outs, Ramirez delivered – as usual.

“Nothing surprises me,” Rosario said of his teammate, who is batting .455 with homer and six RBIs in his last three playoff games. “For me, he’s the best player in baseball.”

Bieber wouldn’t argue.

“He’s inevitable,” Cleveland’s ace said. “To do it right away, that was huge.”

Rosario singled with one out and Ramirez, a four-time All-Star who finished second to Aaron Judge in RBIs in the AL this season, drove a 1-1 changeup over the wall for just his second postseason homer in 97 at-bats.

However, as the red-towel waving fans in Progressive Field screamed, Rays manager Kevin Cash appealed whether Rosario missed second. TV replays showed him slowing and touching the bag, but that didn’t give Guardians manager Terry Francona any comfort as the Rays proceeded to challenge.

“When they start huddling like that, you start to get a little nervous,” he said.

Cash couldn’t tell whether Rosario missed the bag.

“It was kind of grainy,” he said. “But it certainly looked like there was reason to take a look at it and let’s see what New York had to say.”

While the umpires waited for an official ruling, the crowd spontaneously sang “Jose … Jose … Jose,” like never before, prompting Ramirez to pop out for a curtain call. The home run stood and Cleveland had a slim lead it protected.

McClanahan has given up just two homers all season on changeups.

“Shane’s pitch,” Cash lamented.

McClanahan knew he made a mistake.

“Left it up,” the left-hander said. “He’s such a good hitter, you’re not going to fool him with a bad pitch again in the same spot.”

Tampa Bay didn’t get its first hit of Bieber until the fifth, when Harold Ramirez bounced a single into center. But Bieber buckled down and got two outs before striking out Christian Bethancourt, the right-hander’s third punch-out to end an inning.

When Francona pulled him in the eighth, Bieber left to roars and showed his appreciation by clapping into his glove.

“To hear that, to feed off that energy,” Bieber said of Cleveland’s crowd. “It seemed like every time there were two strikes they were willing a strikeout. And that felt great. Kind of helps me personally elevate my game. I don’t suspect I’m the only one on our team that feels that.”

Bieber’s only postseason appearance was equally forgettable. In 2020, when he won the AL Cy Young Award leading the league in wins, strikeouts and ERA, Bieber was tagged for seven runs in just 4 2/3 innings against the Yankees in the wild card. Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer off him in the first.

REELING RAYS

The Rays have scored just nine runs during their six-game slide.

Still, Cash believes his team will find a way to push the series to a third game.

“We need to be resilient,” he said. “I’m very confident in this group that they will respond the way they need to and compete and give us a good opportunity to win.”

UP NEXT

Rays: Glasnow will be on a pitch count in his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery. It’s his first postseason start since Game 5 of the 2020 World Series. The left-hander threw 64 pitches in his last outing and Cash will add one inning “and 15 to 20 more pitches” to Glasnow’s workload. He’s 2-5 with 6.56 ERA in eight postseason starts.

Guardians: McKenzie makes his first postseason start. The lanky right-hander went 2-0 with a 2.09 ERA in his last six starts, striking out 41 in 38 2/3 innings. More importantly, he only walked five after being plagued by wildness earlier this season.

Yankees’ Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout

Associated PressOct 9, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

NEW YORK — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star’s seven-year tenure with New York.

The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man roster for the best-of-five series against Cleveland due to erratic performances and inconsistent mechanics.

Chapman, who has not gotten a save since May 17, had been scheduled to pitch batting practice at Yankee Stadium but the team said he instead was in Miami. After speaking with Chapman, manager Aaron Boone told general manager Brian Cashman he instructed the pitcher to stay away from the club.

“I think he questioned whether he was going to be on the roster or not,” Boone said.

Chapman had disrupted an already depleted bullpen when he went on the injured list from Aug. 24 until Sept. 16 due to an infection in a leg caused by getting a tattoo.

“It’s unfortunate that he wasn’t here,” Cashman said. “Clearly disappointing, but at the same time not surprised by how things are starting to play out over the course of the season. So it was surprising at first, like a little shocking, but then after the shock wore off, when you add everything up, it’s not surprising. There’s some questions about whether he’s been all in or not for a little while, and he’s maintained verbally that he’s in, but at times actions don’t match those words.”

Cashman, who has worked for the Yankees since 1986, could not recall another player missing a workout. In October 2015, Mets pitcher Matt Harvey missed a workout three days before his team’s Division Series opener.

Chapman’s agent, Scott Shapiro, said he and his client had no comment. While the Yankees did not rule out Chapman for later rounds, they left the impression his return is unlikely.

In other news, Matt Carpenter likely will be on the roster as a pinch hitter/designated hitter after recovering from a broken left foot sustained Aug. 8. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi remains a long shot following surgery to repair a broken bone in his right wrist. Reliever Clay Holmes will be on the roster but might not be available for the opener as he returns from a Sept. 29 cortisone injection to treat inflammation in his right rotator cuff.

Infielder DJ LeMaheiu’s status had not been determined as he tries to overcome an inflamed right second toe that limited him to 18 plate appearances after Sept 4.

Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees in the opener, followed by Nestor Cortes in Game 2 and Luis Severino in Game 3. Boone is leaning toward a three-man rotation against the AL Central champion Guardians, who swept two games from Tampa Bay in the first round. Jameson Taillon and Domingo German will work out of the bullpen.

Chapman has 315 saves in 13 major league seasons with Cincinnati, the Chicago Cubs and Yankees, and he earned his seventh All-Star selection last year. But he has a 4.46 ERA this year and 28 walks in 36 1/3 innings.

Boone and Cashman wouldn’t say whether Chapman had a chance to make the ALDS roster before the incident.

“When you’re used to being superhuman and then you deal with adversity, obviously, I think people deal with it differently. And this year was a struggle for him,” Cashman said. “This game’s not easy, but you don’t need to make it harder by, again, not showing up at a mandatory workout, for yourself as you compete for postseason, as well as for your teammates who are in there right now fighting to be ready when called upon.”

New York’s bullpen is missing right-handers Ron Marinaccio (sore right shin), Chad Green (Tommy John surgery) and Michael King (broken right elbow), and left-hander Zack Britton (left shoulder fatigue).

Left-hander Wandy Peralta has not pitched since Sept. 18 due to back tightness. Right-hander Scott Effross was out between Aug, 20 and Sept. 24 because of a strained right shoulder before making five late-season appearances; and right-hander Albert Abreu returned from an inflamed right elbow that had sidelined him since Aug. 20.

“Thankfully, we’ve got some guys coming back from injuries,” Cashman said. “Certainly some of them pitched very little towards the end when they came back off their IL stints. But they’re healthy, and ultimately it’ll be an interesting roster discussion that we are to have soon.”